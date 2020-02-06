Vaccines Industry Insights 2020; Forecast to 2024 - Leading Players are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur and Merck

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccines Market by Technology (Live, Toxoid, Recombinant), Disease (Pneumococcal, Influenza, DTP, Rotavirus, TT, Polio, MMR, Varicella, Dengue, TB, shingles, Rabies), Route (IM, SC, ID, Oral), Patient (Pediatric, Adult), Type - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vaccines market is projected to reach USD 58.4 billion by 2024 from USD 41.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the high prevalence of infectious diseases, growing support for vaccine R&D, investments in vaccine development, and rising focus on immunization. However, the huge capital investments required for developing vaccines may restrain market growth.

This report analyzes the vaccines market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as technology, type, disease indication, route of administration, patient type, and region.



The pneumococcal disease segment will continue to dominate the vaccines market during the forecast period.



On the basis of disease indication, the vaccines market is segmented into pneumococcal disease, influenza, DTP, hepatitis, human papillomavirus (HPV), rotavirus, meningococcal disease, MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), varicella, polio, herpes zoster, and other disease indications. The pneumococcal disease segment accounted for the largest share of the vaccines market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high incidence of pneumococcal disease and increasing government investments in pneumococcal vaccination programs.



By type, the monovalent vaccines segment accounted for the larger share of the vaccines market in 2019.



On the basis of type, the vaccines market is segmented into monovalent and multivalent vaccines. The monovalent vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the vaccines market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases and increasing government & non-government initiatives to promote immunization.



The market in Asia is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Asia is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Growing company investments in Asian countries and rising government support for vaccine development are some of the key factors supporting the growth of the vaccines market in Asia.

Competitive Analysis



The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Sanofi Pasteur (France), and Merck & Co., Inc. (US) are the leading players in the global vaccines market.

Other notable players in this market include CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Panacea Biotec (India), Biological E (India), Bharat Biotech (India), Sinovac Biotech Ltd (China), Incepta Vaccine Ltd. (Bangladesh), Valneva SE (France), VBI Vaccines Inc. (US), and Bio Farma (Brazil).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Vaccines Market Overview

4.2 North America: Vaccines Market, By Technology (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Vaccines Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.2 Rising Focus on Immunization Programs

5.2.1.3 Growing Government Support for Vaccine Development

5.2.1.4 Increasing Company Initiatives to Enhance Vaccine R&D

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Vaccine Development

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Focus on Therapeutic Vaccines

5.2.3.3 Use of Adjuvants in Vaccines

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inadequate Access to Vaccines

5.2.5 Burning Issues

5.2.5.1 Product Recalls



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Regulatory Landscape

6.1.1 North America

6.1.2 Europe

6.1.3 Asia

6.1.4 RoW

6.2 Key Pipeline Products

6.3 New Vaccine Opportunities

6.3.1 HIV

6.3.1.1 HIV Vaccine: Product Pipeline

6.3.1.2 HIV Vaccine: Public-Private Initiatives

6.3.1.3 HIV Vaccine: Funding

6.3.2 Malaria

6.3.3 Zika

6.3.4 Ebola



7 Vaccines Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conjugate Vaccines

7.2.1 Conjugate Vaccines Hold the Largest Share of the Market

7.3 Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines

7.3.1 Ease of Storage and Transportation have Made Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines Popular

7.4 Live Attenuated Vaccines

7.4.1 Issues in Preserving and Maintaining Live Attenuated Vaccines has Slowed Market Growth

7.5 Recombinant Vaccines

7.5.1 Lack of Post-Vaccination Reactions and Reduced Need for Booster Doses are Driving R&D Into Recombinant Vaccines

7.6 Toxoid Vaccines

7.6.1 Company Initiatives and the Introduction of New Vaccines Will Support Market Growth



8 Vaccines Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Monovalent Vaccines

8.2.1 in 2018, the Monovalent Vaccines Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

8.3 Multivalent Vaccines

8.3.1 Increasing Initiatives By Companies to Develop New Multivalent Vaccines is Driving the Growth of This Segment



9 Vaccines Market, By Disease Indication

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pneumococcal Disease

9.2.1 Pneumococcal Disease Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

9.3 DTP

9.3.1 Increasing Accessibility of DTP Vaccines in Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Influenza

9.4.1 Influenza Vaccines Segment to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

9.5 HPV

9.5.1 Growing Prevalence of HPV Infections to Support Market Growth

9.6 Meningococcal Disease

9.6.1 Rising Incidence of Meningococcal Disease to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

9.7 Polio

9.7.1 Government Initiatives to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

9.8 Hepatitis

9.8.1 High Prevalence of Hepatitis Infections is Driving the Demand for Immunization

9.9 Rotavirus

9.9.1 Rising Incidence of Rotavirus Infections to Drive Market Growth

9.10 MMR

9.10.1 Rising Incidence of Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Will Support the Growth of This Market Segment

9.11 Varicella

9.11.1 Promotion of Immunization Programs to Drive the Demand for Varicella Vaccines

9.12 Herpes Zoster

9.12.1 Herpes Zoster Vaccines to Witness Stable Demand During the Forecast Period

9.13 Other Disease Indications



10 Vaccines Market, By Route of Administration

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

10.2.1 Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

10.3 Oral Administration

10.3.1 Possibility of Irritation of the Gastric Mucosa May Limit the Growth of This Segment

10.4 Other Routes of Administration



11 Vaccines Market, By Patient Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Pediatric Patients

11.2.1 in 2018, the Pediatric Patients Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

11.3 Adult Patients

11.3.1 The Adult Patients Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



12 Vaccines Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 The US is the Largest Market for Vaccines

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 High Incidence of Infectious Diseases is Driving the Demand for Vaccines in the Country

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 Significant Investments in R&D to Support Market Growth

12.3.2 UK

12.3.2.1 Launch of New Products to Support Market Growth in the UK in the Coming Years

12.3.3 France

12.3.3.1 Favorable Government Initiatives for Immunization to Support Market Growth in France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.4.1 Conjugate Vaccines to Account for the Largest Share of the Italian Market

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.5.1 Rising Investments in Vaccine Development By Private Organizations to Support Market Growth in Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.1.1 Government Initiatives for Increasing the Accessibility of Vaccines to Drive Market Growth in Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.2.1 Growing Investments in the Biotechnology Sector to Drive Market Growth in China

12.4.3 India

12.4.3.1 Growth of the Biotechnology Sector and Development of New Vaccines to Support Market Growth in India

12.4.4 Rest of Asia

12.5 Rest of the World

12.5.1 Latin America

12.5.2 Other RoW Countries



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

13.4.1 Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations

13.4.2 Product Launches and Approvals

13.4.3 Acquisitions

13.4.4 Expansions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Products Offered

14.1.3 Recent Developments (2016-2019)

14.2 Pfizer Inc.

14.3 Merck & Co. Inc.

14.4 Sanofi Pasteur S.A.

14.5 CSL Limited

14.6 Emergent Biosolutions Inc

14.7 Johnson & Johnson

14.8 AstraZeneca

14.9 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

14.10 Bavarian Nordic

14.11 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

14.12 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

14.13 Panacea Biotec Ltd.

14.14 Biological E

14.15 Bharat Biotech

14.16 Other Companies

14.16.1 Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

14.16.2 Incepta Vaccine Ltd.

14.16.3 Valneva SE

14.16.4 VBI Vaccines Inc.

14.16.5 PT Bio Farma (Persero)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfuggk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.