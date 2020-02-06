JCPenney Unfolds Reimagined a.n.a Denim Collection with Assortment of Honestly Good Jeans

Redefined casual label reflects customers’ All Day apparel needs

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCPenney (NYSE: JCP) is unfolding a new assortment of jeans with a complete reimagination of its a.n.a brand, focused on the denim customers love and a size-inclusive selection for all body shapes and sizes. The brand’s new look is the result of extensive customer research and establishes a.n.a as the Company’s denim lifestyle brand for women.

Under the direction of Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchant, the Company has been focused on strengthening its iconic private brands according to the five lifestyles that resonate with customers and how they want to shop: Move, Chill, All Day, On Point, and Shine.

“With the reimagination of our a.n.a brand to be more denim focused and friendly, we will continue to establish ourselves as a destination for casual apparel and accessories,” said Wlazlo. “We are confident this new selection will help customers find the elusive perfect pair of jeans, in just the right size and style preference.”

New a.n.a products were created by experienced, in-house JCPenney product and design teams, who utilized real-time customer feedback to ensure the selection is nothing short of what denim shoppers want. The expanded collection touts Honestly Good Jeans, with 15 fits in more than 80 washes in missy, petite, plus, and tall categories. Sizes 2-24W will be available February 6 in stores and the JCPenney flagship store, jcp.com, with the full online assortment carrying sizes 2-30W and tall sizing available March 1.

JCPenney is a leader in the private-apparel space and is strengthening its brand architecture framework to deliver the looks customers want. For more information or to download high-res images, visit the brand's webpage or view the a.n.a lookbook .

