UN Women’s Rights Committee to review Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Eritrea, Kiribati, Latvia, Pakistan, Republic of Moldova, and Zimbabwe

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is meeting in Geneva from 10 to 28 February 2020 to review the situation of women’s rights in the following countries: Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Eritrea, Kiribati, Latvia, Pakistan, Republic of Moldova, and Zimbabwe.

The above countries are among the 189 States parties to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. They are required to undergo regular examinations by the Committee of 23 independent experts, which reviews countries’ implementation of both the Convention as well as the Committee’s previous recommendations.

The Committee’s open meetings will take place in Room XVI, A Building, at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. A full schedule of meetings is available online here. The meetings will be webcast live at http://webtv.un.org/ and the recommended hashtag for the meetings will be #CEDAW75.

The Committee will hold dialogues with delegations from the respective governments and be briefed by UN agencies and entities, NGOs and national human rights institutions.

More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States, is available on the session webpage. Information is also available regarding media accreditation .

CEDAW’s findings, officially termed concluding observations, are scheduled to be published here on 2 March.



