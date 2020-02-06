Voice and Speech Recognition Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019- Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The overall voice and speech recognition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $26.8 billion by 2025. The growth in the speech and voice recognition market can be attributed to the rising acceptance of advanced technology together with increasing consumer demand for smart devices, a growing sense of personal data safety and security, and increasing usage of voice-enabled payments and shopping by retailers. Furthermore, consistent proliferation of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, speedy expansion of smart devices market, and increasing willingness to employ voice assistants at websites or physical shops are also encouraging consumers to adopt voice-enabled devices. However, although the adoption of voice-enabled devices is one a rise, there is still a certain level of reluctance towards adopting new technologies, mainly due to high cost of smart devices, low awareness for different functionalities of voice and speech-enabled devices, and lack of accuracy of voice-enabled devices in recognizing regional accents and dialects, which may restrain the growth of the voice and speech recognition market to some extent.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5038

Market Segmentation

The global voice and speech recognition market is segmented by function type (speech recognition, and voice recognition), end-user (automotive, healthcare, BFSI, education, hospitality, government and public services, manufacturing/enterprise, retail and e-commerce, legal, consumer electronics, and military and defense), and technology type (artificial intelligence, and non-artificial intelligence).

Speech recognition technology is expected to command a larger share of the overall voice and speech recognition market

Based on function, the overall voice and speech recognition market is segmented into voice recognition and speech recognition technologies. Voice recognition platforms offer the ability to decode the humanoid voice; whereas, the speech recognition has the ability to recognize verbal words or phrases and then convert them into a machine-readable format. Speech recognition technology commanded the largest share of the overall voice and speech recognition market in 2019, owing to increasing demand for voice-enabled devices along with growing customer confidence in smart technologies, increasing usage of voice assistants particularly for purchasing products online, and consistent proliferation of advanced technologies.

The automotive sector is expected to hold the largest share of the speech and voice recognition market throughout the forecast period

On the basis of end-user, the overall voice and speech recognition market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, BFSI, education, hospitality, government & public services, manufacturing/enterprise, retail & e-commerce, legal, consumer electronics, and military and defense. The automotive sector commanded the largest share of the overall speech and voice recognition market in 2019, owing to continuous developments in the automobile industry as well as the rising integration of voice-enabled in-car infotainment systems such as voice-driven navigation and entertainment systems. On the other hand, voice and speech recognition market for the healthcare industry is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to easy integration of this technology with the various healthcare devices & platforms, rising demand of voice-enabled equipment in healthcare sector, and increasing investment in research and development for exploring and expanding voice-enabled healthcare applications.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5038

Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled voice and speech recognition solutions market to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the overall voice and speech recognition market is segmented into artificial intelligence (AI) and non-artificial intelligence (Non-AI) based solutions. Artificial intelligence (AI) commanded the largest share of the overall speech and voice recognition market in 2019 owing to increasing adoption of AI-powered voice-enabled applications in several industries such as BFSI, automotive, healthcare, education, and hospitality among others. The artificial intelligence (AI) enabled vice and speech recognition solutions market is also slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for AI-based devices particularly in the field of BFSI and healthcare.

Asia-Pacific region is likely to continue providing immense growth opportunities during the forecast period

The high growth rate for speech and voice recognition market in this region is attributed to the rapidly developing economies, presence of young population coupled with the rising disposable income, rising demand for high-level security systems, and increasing availability of speech and voice-enabled devices in this region. The explosion of speech recognition technologies primarily in the healthcare, autonomous and connected cars, and consumer electronics applications is also expected to support the growth of the voice and speech recognition technologies market in the APAC region over the coming years.

Industry dynamics and key market players

The global voice and speech recognition market is fragmented in nature and is characterized by the presence of several low, mid, and high-level companies. Some of the leading companies operating in the global voice and speech recognition market are from the core technology background. These include Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.)., Amazon (U.S.), iFlytek (China), LumenVox LLC (U.S.), Sensory (U.S.), and Sestek (Turkey) among others. These companies are leading the market owing to their strong brand recognition, diverse product basket, strong distribution and sales network, and strong organic and inorganic growth strategies. The other key players operating in the global voice and speech recognition market are Microsoft (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Baidu (China), Dolbey (OH), Raytheon (U.S.), Harman International (U.S.), Speechmatics (U.K.), EML European Media Laboratory GmbH (Germany), Toshiba (Japan), NTT Docomo Inc. (Japan), Yahoo Japan Corp. (Japan), AI Inc. (Japan), Alibaba Group (China), and Voiceware (Korea), among many other local and regional players.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/speech-and-voice-recognition-market-5038/

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Surge in The Use of Voice Biometrics

4.2.1.2. Integration of Voice-Enabled in-Car infotainment Systems

4.2.1.3. Proliferation of Voice-Enabled Devices

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Lack of Accuracy in Regional Accents and Dialects Recognition

4.2.2.2. Lack of Awareness

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. High Growth Potential for AI-Enabled Voice Assistants in Healthcare Industry

4.2.3.2. Technological Advancements with Rising Acceptance of Connected Devices

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Inability to Overpower Ambient Noise

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Growing Usage of Connected Device in Automotive and Home Automation

5. Speech and Voice Recognition Market, by Function Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Speech Recognition

5.2.1. Automatic Speech Recognition

5.2.2. Text-to-Speech

5.3. Voice Recognition

5.3.1. Speaker Identification

5.3.2. Speaker Verification

6. Speech and Voice Recognition Market, by End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. BFSI

6.5. Education

6.6. Hospitality

6.7. Government & Public Services

6.8. Manufacturing / Enterprise

6.9. Retail & E-Commerce

6.10. Legal

6.11. Consumer Electronics

6.12. Military & Defence

7. Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Artificial intelligence (AI)

7.3. Non-Artificial intelligence (Non-AI)

8. Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. U.K.

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Japan

8.4.2. China

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Growth Strategies

9.1.1 New Product Launches

9.1.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

9.1.3. Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

9.1.4. Expansion

9.2. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Amazon.Com, Inc.

10.2. Apple, Inc.

10.3. Baidu

10.4. Google LLC

10.5. IBM Corporation

10.6. Iflytek

10.7. Microsoft Corporation

10.8. LumenVox LLC

10.9. Nuance Communications

10.10. Sensory, Inc.

10.11. Sestek

10.12. Dolbey Systems, Inc.

11. Appendix

11.1. Questionnaire

11.2. Available Customization

Download Detailed TOC Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5038

Related Reports:

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Component, Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), Application (Symptom Checking, Medication Assistance and Guidance, Coverage and Claims Management, Appointment Management), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Wearable AI Devices Market by Product Type (Smartwatch, Ear Wear, Eye Wear, Others), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise, Gaming, Others), Components (Controllers, Sensors, Actuators, Networking, Others), Learning (Symbolic Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Programing, Others), Mode of Connectivity (Cellular, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi+Bluetooth, ANT+, GPS, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Smart Home Market by Product (Smart Speakers, Smart Lighting, and Smart Home Security), Standards and Protocols (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ZigBee), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025



Artificial Intelligence in Security Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), Security Type (Network Security, Application Security), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Context Awareness,), Solution, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market By Product (Chatbot And Smart Speaker), Technology (Speech Recognition, Text-To-Speech, And Text Based), End User (Providers, Payers, And Other End User), And Geography–Global Forecast To 2025

Meticulous Research® also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.