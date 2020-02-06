Cayuse Announces Another Year of Record Growth, Strategic Acquisitions, and Industry-Leading Product Innovation 

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse is pleased to announce that in 2019, the company doubled new business revenue and new customers while adding dozens of new employees in its Portland headquarters and across North America. New customers joining the Cayuse family of over 350 total customers included international institutions such as the National University of Singapore, North American universities such as Texas A&M University and West Chester University, and healthcare customers like Denver Health who leverage Cayuse to support their mission of providing the highest quality of healthcare.



With product innovation outpacing all others in the market, a holistic vision for addressing research administration challenges, and the largest customer base for research administration software (as reported in the January 2020 LISTedTECH grant management vendor data), Cayuse has become the most trusted, future-proof choice for enabling best-in-class research administration.

Cayuse made demonstrable progress executing against its vision to holistically address all of the key challenges involved in research administration by launching several new products while making multiple acquisitions in 2019 and successfully integrating acquired complementary products into the Cayuse suite of research administration applications. These moves included a merger with California-based NTM Consulting Services (e-Sirius application suite), which added more than 30 years of life sciences expertise and an impressive customer roster including the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Case Western Reserve University. Additionally, Cayuse expanded several strategic partnerships with well-known industry brands such as InfoReady and ExLibris (Pivot).

As a result of Cayuse’s 2019 R&D investments, several new products were also launched, including the general availability of Cayuse’s financial conflict of interest software, Cayuse COI, and a first-of-its-kind offering, called Resource Scheduling. This solution helps research teams manage the notoriously complex problem of scheduling staff with the right qualifications while forecasting future needs, as well as making historical trends and staffing data available in real-time for audit or site inspection purposes.

With industry best on-time, on-budget implementations, and customer service that consistently exceeds expectations, Cayuse also saw the results of this customer focus with its highest customer satisfaction ratings ever, averaging over 96%. The consistent positive feedback from customers correlates to the company’s focus on reliable technology infrastructure, self-serve customer tools, and best-in-class implementations.

“We’re thrilled to see such dramatic growth over the past year, but most excited about seeing our customers fund, manage, and execute ground-breaking research that is positively impacting our world,” said CEO Matt McLellan. “The entire Cayuse team is energized by seeing customer satisfaction that’s off the charts, along with an incredibly positive response to our vision of a holistic platform that addresses every challenge area of research administration. We’re excited for another big year as we continue to grow, with more industry-first solutions that will continue to revolutionize the way research is managed and connected within organizations and across the world.”

About Cayuse

Cayuse provides an integrated research administration cloud platform that improves collaboration between researchers and administrators, while simplifying and bringing the needed reporting to every stage of the research lifecycle, including pre-award, post-award, compliance, and facility management. The Cayuse community of customers includes academic institutions such as the University of North Carolina, Ohio State, and NYU, along with pharmaceutical and biotech companies like LA BioMed, Amgen, and La Jolla Institute as well as hospitals, government agencies, and non-profit organizations. Cayuse is a proud supporter of the Technology Association of Oregon and PDX Women in Tech, as well as a partner in the PSU/PDX Cooperative Education Program (PCEP) for Computer Science students.

