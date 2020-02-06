Karyopharm to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 13, 2020

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Karyopharm's management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 13, 2020, to discuss the financial results and other company updates.



To access the conference call, please dial (855) 437-4406 (local) or (484) 756-4292 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 4367549. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations . An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. Karyopharm recently submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA seeking accelerated approval for XPOVIO in patients with diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com .

Contacts:

Investors:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Ian Karp, Vice President, Investor and Public Relations

857-297-2241 | ikarp@karyopharm.com

Media:

FTI Consulting

Simona Kormanikova or Robert Stanislaro

212-850-5600 | Simona.Kormanikova@fticonsulting.com or robert.stanislaro@fticonsulting.com



