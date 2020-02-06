Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- LOUDON, Tenn., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Net sales increased 8.6% to $180.1 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Unit volume increased 2.5% to 1,804 boats compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Net sales per unit increased 6.0% to $99,840 per unit compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Gross profit increased 4.1% to $39.9 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Net income increased 17.3% to $17.6 million, or $0.81 per share compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.5% to $30.7 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Adjusted fully distributed net income increased 7.0% to $20.1 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Adjusted fully distributed net income per share increased 8.1% to $0.93 on a fully distributed weighted average share count of 21.6 million shares of Class A Common Stock as compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

“Our momentum extended into the second fiscal quarter of 2020. We delivered strong financial and operational results driven by robust growth across our brands, and at the same time, we very successfully overcame the headwinds as a result of the UAW strike and the impact it had on our engine supply. In addition, the Malibu team’s dedication to operational excellence, coupled with our commitment to enhancing our best-in-class vertical integration initiatives, supported operating margin expansion during the quarter. Initial feedback from January boat shows supports our belief of continued healthy market conditions and underscored the strength of our model year 2020 products,” commented Jack Springer, Chief Executive Officer of Malibu Boats Inc.

“Our superior product innovation and cadence of new model introductions has propelled further market share gains across our brands during 2019. In addition, our initiatives to expand production capacity for Cobalt and Pursuit are on track, and once completed, will position us to further extend our leadership positions in these important markets. As we look to the balance of fiscal year 2020, we remain confident that we can maintain our strong track record of consistent profitable growth and increasing value for our shareholders.”

Results of Operations for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Net sales $ 180,112 $ 165,793 $ 352,192 $ 289,276 Cost of sales 140,244 127,478 272,323 220,460 Gross profit 39,868 38,315 79,869 68,816 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 4,666 4,601 9,732 8,099 General and administrative 10,078 11,232 20,746 20,203 Amortization 1,537 1,538 3,121 2,818 Operating income 23,587 20,944 46,270 37,696 Other (income) expense, net: Other income, net (9 ) (17 ) (19 ) (34 ) Interest expense 957 1,844 2,124 3,015 Other expense, net 948 1,827 2,105 2,981 Income before provision for income taxes 22,639 19,117 44,165 34,715 Provision for income taxes 5,041 4,119 9,885 7,702 Net income 17,598 14,998 34,280 27,013 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 876 741 1,699 1,458 Net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 16,722 $ 14,257 $ 32,581 $ 25,555 Unit volumes 1,804 1,760 3,531 3,276 Net sales per unit $ 99,840 $ 94,200 $ 99,743 $ 88,302

Effective July 1, 2019, we revised our segment reporting to conform to changes in our internal management reporting based on our boat manufacturing operations. Segment information has been revised for comparison purposes for all periods presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements. We previously had four reportable segments, Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt and Pursuit. We now aggregate Malibu U.S. and Malibu Australia into one reportable segment as they have similar economic characteristics and qualitative factors. As a result we now have three reportable segments, Malibu, Cobalt and Pursuit.

Comparison of the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 to the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $14.3 million, or 8.6%, to $180.1 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. Unit volume for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increased 44 units, or 2.5%, to 1,804 units as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net sales and unit volumes were driven primarily by increased demand for our Cobalt and Pursuit brands coupled with year-over-year price increases across all brands, partially offset by the lower average selling price of Pursuit models due to the mix of models sold.

Net sales attributable to our Malibu segment increased $7.3 million, or 8.1%, to $97.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. Unit volumes attributable to our Malibu segment decreased three units for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net sales for Malibu was driven primarily by higher sales of new, more expensive models and optional features, which led to a higher net sales per unit for Malibu and Axis models partially offset by the slight decrease in overall units sold. Net sales was also impacted by year-over-year price increases on all of our Malibu and Axis models.

Net sales from our Cobalt segment increased $3.1 million, or 6.9%, to $49.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. Unit volumes attributable to Cobalt increased 16 units for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in Cobalt net sales was driven by an increase in units sold and year-over-year price increases on our Cobalt models.

Net sales from our Pursuit segment increased $3.9 million, or 12.9%, to $33.8 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. Unit volumes attributable to Pursuit increased 31 units for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in Pursuit net sales was driven by an increase in units sold and year-over-year price increases, offset by the lower average selling price due to the mix of models sold. We acquired the assets of Pursuit on October 15, 2018.

Overall consolidated net sales per unit increased 6.0% to $99,840 per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net sales per unit for our Malibu segment increased 8.4% to $88,399 per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018, driven by higher sales of new, more expensive models and optional features and year-over-year price increases. Net sales per unit for our Cobalt segment increased 3.8% to $87,333 per unit for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018, driven by year-over-year price increases. Net sales per unit for Pursuit segment decreased 11.7% to $237,965 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018, driven by a lower average selling price due to the mix of models sold offset slightly by year-over-year price increases.

Cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $12.8 million, or 10.0%, to $140.2 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in cost of sales was driven primarily by a higher cost of sales per unit that corresponded with an increase in higher average selling price. Cost of sales also increased due to higher volumes and costs related to the United Auto Workers' ("UAW") strike against General Motors.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $1.6 million, or 4.1%, to $39.9 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in gross profit was due mainly to contribution from higher net sales, offset by expenses related to the UAW strike. Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased 100 basis points from 23.1% to 22.1% over the same period in the prior fiscal year primarily due to $1.7 million in costs related to the UAW strike.

Selling and marketing expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increased $0.1 million or 1.4% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. As a percentage of sales, selling and marketing expenses decreased 20 basis points compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019, decreased $1.2 million, or 10.3%, to $10.1 million as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018, due primarily to acquisition related expenses for Pursuit in the three months ended December 31, 2018 offset by higher general and administrative expenses attributable to Pursuit in the three months ended December 31, 2019. As a percentage of sales, general and administrative expenses decreased 120 basis points to 5.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018. Amortization expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 remained flat at $1.5 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 increased to $23.6 million from $20.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 increased 17.3% to net income of $17.6 million from $15.0 million and net income margin increased to 9.7% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 from 9.0% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 increased 4.5% to $30.7 million from $29.4 million, while Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 17.0% from 17.7% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can be identified by such words and phrases as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “continue” and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and includes the statements in this press release regarding the expected momentum of our model year 2020 products, our expectation that we will extend our leadership positions in the Cobalt and Pursuit markets and our ability to provide consistent profitable growth and increasing value to our shareholders.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general industry, economic and business conditions; our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and integrate such acquisitions to fully realize their expected benefits; our reliance on our network of independent dealers and increasing competition for dealers; our large fixed cost base; intense competition within our industry; increased consumer preference for used boats or the supply of new boats by competitors in excess of demand; the successful introduction of new products; our ability to execute our manufacturing strategy successfully; the success of our engines integration strategy; and other factors affecting us detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are outside our control, and there may be other risks and uncertainties which we do not currently anticipate because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income and Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our liquidity. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should also not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-cash, non-recurring or non-operating expenses, including certain professional fees, acquisition and integration related expenses, non-cash compensation expense, expenses related to our engine development initiative and expenses related to interruption to our engine supply during the labor strike by UAW against General Motors. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin allow investors to evaluate our operating performance and compare our results of operations from period to period on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of core operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to assist in highlighting trends in our operating results without regard to our financing methods, capital structures, and non-recurring or non-operating expenses. We exclude the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, the methods by which assets were acquired and other factors.

Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets.

We define Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income as net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. (i) excluding income tax expense, (ii) excluding the effect of non-recurring or non-cash items, (iii) assuming the exchange of all LLC units into shares of Class A Common Stock, which results in the elimination of non-controlling interest in Malibu Boats Holdings, LLC (the "LLC"), and (iv) reflecting an adjustment for income tax expense on fully distributed net income before income taxes at our estimated effective income tax rate. Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure because it represents net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc., before non-recurring or non-cash items and the effects of non-controlling interests in the LLC. We use Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income assists our board of directors, management and investors in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes non-cash or non-recurring items, and eliminates the variability of non-controlling interest as a result of member owner exchanges of LLC units into shares of Class A Common Stock. In addition, because Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income is susceptible to varying calculations, the Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income measures, as presented in this release, may differ from and may, therefore, not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and the numerator and denominator for our net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per share of Class A Common Stock is provided under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 180,112 $ 165,793 $ 352,192 $ 289,276 Cost of sales 140,244 127,478 272,323 220,460 Gross profit 39,868 38,315 79,869 68,816 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 4,666 4,601 9,732 8,099 General and administrative 10,078 11,232 20,746 20,203 Amortization 1,537 1,538 3,121 2,818 Operating income 23,587 20,944 46,270 37,696 Other (income) expense, net: Other income, net (9 ) (17 ) (19 ) (34 ) Interest expense 957 1,844 2,124 3,015 Other expense, net 948 1,827 2,105 2,981 Income before provision for income taxes 22,639 19,117 44,165 34,715 Provision for income taxes 5,041 4,119 9,885 7,702 Net income 17,598 14,998 34,280 27,013 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 876 741 1,699 1,458 Net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 16,722 $ 14,257 $ 32,581 $ 25,555 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 17,598 $ 14,998 $ 34,280 $ 27,013 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Change in cumulative translation adjustment 615 (367 ) (8 ) (771 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax 615 (367 ) (8 ) (771 ) Comprehensive income, net of tax 18,213 14,631 34,272 26,242 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax 907 723 1,699 1,416 Comprehensive income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc., net of tax $ 17,306 $ 13,908 $ 32,573 $ 24,826 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income per share: Basic 20,591,241 20,875,243 20,710,681 20,758,095 Diluted 20,701,473 20,990,313 20,816,830 20,883,868 Net income available to Class A Common Stock per share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.68 $ 1.57 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.68 $ 1.57 $ 1.22

MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash $ 27,707 $ 27,392 Trade receivables, net 15,637 27,961 Inventories, net 76,783 67,768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,989 4,530 Total current assets 126,116 127,651 Property, plant and equipment, net 81,368 65,756 Goodwill 51,396 51,404 Other intangible assets, net 142,934 146,061 Deferred tax asset 57,586 60,407 Other assets 15,305 35 Total assets $ 474,705 $ 451,314 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 24,774 $ 21,174 Accrued expenses 52,596 49,097 Income taxes and tax distribution payable 494 1,469 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement, current portion 3,592 3,592 Total current liabilities 81,456 75,332 Deferred tax liabilities 117 145 Other liabilities 16,772 1,689 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement, less current portion 50,162 50,162 Long-term debt 93,837 113,633 Total liabilities 242,344 240,961 Stockholders' Equity Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,583,449 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019; 20,852,640 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 204 207 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 15 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019; 15 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 — — Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 — — Additional paid in capital 103,291 113,004 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,836 ) (2,828 ) Accumulated earnings 124,730 93,852 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. 225,389 204,235 Non-controlling interest 6,972 6,118 Total stockholders’ equity 232,361 210,353 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 474,705 $ 451,314

MALIBU BOATS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Unaudited):

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 17,598 $ 14,998 $ 34,280 $ 27,013 Provision for income taxes 1 5,041 4,119 9,885 7,702 Interest expense 957 1,844 2,124 3,015 Depreciation 3,005 2,495 6,102 4,358 Amortization 1,537 1,538 3,121 2,818 Professional fees 2 41 383 376 383 Acquisition and integration related expenses 3 — 2,552 — 3,909 Stock-based compensation expense 4 813 655 1,490 1,131 Engine development 5 — 787 — 1,939 UAW strike impact 6 1,687 — 1,687 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,679 $ 29,371 $ 59,065 $ 52,268 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.0 % 17.7 % 16.8 % 18.1 %





(1 ) Provision for income taxes for the three months and six months ended December 31, 2019 reflects an increase to income tax expense of$0.9 million and $2.2 million, respectively, primarily due to increased consolidated earnings, driven by the Malibu segment. (2 ) Represents legal and advisory fees related to our litigation with Skier's Choice, Inc. (3 ) For the three months and six months ended December 31, 2018, represents legal and advisory fees incurred in connection with our acquisition of Pursuit on October 15, 2018 and integration costs related to our acquisitions of Pursuit and Cobalt. Integration related expenses for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 include post-acquisition adjustments to cost of goods sold of $0.9 million for the fair value step up of Pursuit inventory acquired, most of which was sold during the second quarter of fiscal 2019. (4 ) Represents equity-based incentives awarded to key employees under the Malibu Boats, Inc. Long-Term Incentive Plan and profit interests issued under the previously existing limited liability company agreement of the LLC. (5 ) Represents costs incurred in connection with our vertical integration of engines including product development costs and supplier transition performance incentives. (6 ) For the three and six months ended December 31, 2019, represents costs incurred in connection with interruption to our engine supply during the UAW strike against General Motors. We purchase engines from General Motors LLC that we then prepare for marine use for our Malibu and Axis boats. During the UAW strike, General Motors suspended delivery of engine blocks to us and we incurred costs by entering into purchase agreements with two suppliers for additional engines to supplement our inventory of engine blocks for Malibu and Axis boats.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income (Unaudited):

The following table shows the reconciliation of the numerator and denominator for net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock for the periods presented (in thousands except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of numerator for net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock: Net income attributable to Malibu Boats, Inc. $ 16,722 $ 14,257 $ 32,581 $ 25,555 Provision for income taxes 1 5,041 4,119 9,885 7,702 Professional fees 2 41 383 376 383 Acquisition and integration related expenses 3 1,074 3,688 2,147 5,798 Fair market value adjustment for interest rate swap 4 20 129 58 132 Stock-based compensation expense 5 813 655 1,490 1,131 Engine development 6 — 787 — 1,939 UAW strike impact 7 1,687 — 1,687 — Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 8 876 741 1,699 1,458 Fully distributed net income before income taxes 26,274 24,759 49,923 44,098 Income tax expense on fully distributed income before income taxes 9 6,174 5,967 11,732 10,628 Adjusted fully distributed net income $ 20,100 $ 18,792 $ 38,191 $ 33,470





Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of denominator for net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock: Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A Common Stock used for basic net income per share: 20,591,241 20,875,243 20,710,681 20,758,095 Adjustments to weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock: Weighted-average LLC units held by non-controlling unit holders 10 830,152 844,652 830,152 925,963 Weighted-average unvested restricted stock awards issued to management 11 133,185 125,378 129,850 128,491 Adjusted weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding used in computing Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock: 21,554,578 21,845,273 21,670,683 21,812,549

The following table shows the reconciliation of net income available to Class A Common Stock per share to Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income available to Class A Common Stock per share $ 0.81 $ 0.68 $ 1.57 $ 1.23 Impact of adjustments: Provision for income taxes 1 0.25 0.20 0.48 0.37 Professional fees 2 — 0.02 0.02 0.02 Acquisition and integration related expenses 3 0.05 0.18 0.10 0.28 Fair market value adjustment for interest rate swap 4 — 0.01 — 0.01 Stock-based compensation expense 5 0.04 0.03 0.07 0.05 Engine development 6 — 0.04 — 0.09 UAW strike impact 7 0.08 — 0.08 — Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 8 0.04 0.04 0.08 0.07 Fully distributed net income per share before income taxes 1.27 1.20 2.40 2.12 Impact of income tax expense on fully distributed income before income taxes 9 (0.30 ) (0.29 ) (0.57 ) (0.51 ) Impact of increased share count 12 (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.07 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted Fully Distributed Net Income per Share of Class A Common Stock $ 0.93 $ 0.86 $ 1.76 $ 1.53





(1 ) Provision for income taxes for the three months and six months ended December 31, 2019 reflects an increase to income tax expense of $0.9 million and $2.2 million, respectively, primarily due to increased consolidated earnings, driven by the Malibu segment. (2 ) Represents legal and advisory fees related to our litigation with Skier's Choice, Inc. (3 ) For the three months and six months ended December 31, 2019, represents amortization of intangibles acquired in connection with the acquisition of Pursuit and Cobalt. For the three and six months ended December 31, 2018, represents legal and advisory fees incurred in connection with our acquisition of Pursuit on October 15, 2018 and integration costs related to our acquisitions of Pursuit and Cobalt. Integration related expenses for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018 include post-acquisition adjustments to cost of goods sold of $0.9 million for the fair value step up of inventory acquired at Pursuit, most of which was sold during the second quarter of fiscal 2019. In addition, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018, integration related expenses includes $0.4 million in depreciation and amortization associated with our fair value step up of property, plant and equipment and intangibles acquired in connection with the acquisition of Pursuit. Also, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018, integration related expenses includes $0.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively, in amortization associated with our fair value step up of intangibles acquired in connection with the acquisition of Cobalt. (4 ) Represents the change in the fair value of our interest rate swap entered into on July 1, 2015. (5 ) Represents equity-based incentives awarded to certain of our employees under the Malibu Boats, Inc. Long-Term Incentive Plan and profit interests issued under the previously existing limited liability company agreement of the LLC. (6 ) Represents costs incurred in connection with our vertical integration of engines including product development costs and supplier transition performance incentives. (7 ) For the three and six months ended December 31, 2019, represents costs incurred in connection with interruption to our engine supply during the UAW strike against General Motors. We purchase engines from General Motors LLC that we then prepare for marine use for our Malibu and Axis boats. During the UAW strike, General Motors suspended delivery of engine blocks to us and we incurred costs by entering into purchase agreements with two suppliers for additional engines to supplement our inventory of engine blocks for Malibu and Axis boats. (8 ) Reflects the elimination of the non-controlling interest in the LLC as if all LLC members had fully exchanged their LLC Units for shares of Class A Common Stock. (9 ) Reflects income tax expense at an estimated normalized annual effective income tax rate of 23.5% and 24.1% of income before income taxes for the three months and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, assuming the conversion of all LLC Units into shares of Class A Common Stock. The estimated normalized annual effective income tax rate for fiscal year 2020 is based on the federal statutory rate plus a blended state rate adjusted for the research and development tax credit, the foreign derived intangible income deduction, and foreign income taxes attributable to our Australian subsidiary. (10 ) Represents the weighted average shares outstanding of LLC Units held by non-controlling interests assuming they were exchanged into Class A Common Stock on a one-for-one basis. (11 ) Represents the weighted average unvested restricted stock awards included in outstanding shares during the applicable period that were convertible into Class A Common Stock and granted to members of management. (12 ) Reflects impact of increased share counts assuming the exchange of all weighted average shares outstanding of LLC Units into shares of Class A Common Stock and the conversion of all weighted average unvested restricted stock awards included in outstanding shares granted to members of management.







