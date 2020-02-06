Leesa Williams of Quality Assistant Corporation to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ATTICA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We spend so much of our lives doing the same thing over and over again. When it’s time to do something different, why not take advantage of all your knowledge and utilize it?

Leesa Williams has 40 years of experience in the steel industry. She’s taken that wealth of knowledge and experience to create Quality Assistant Corporation.

“The steel industry raised me,” says Leesa. “It’s been an incredible experience. It’s allowed me to gain the practical knowledge of metallurgy and now I utilize that knowledge every day.”

So much goes into building just one car. For every component, no matter how big or small, there is a manufacturer, and they must continuously ensure the integrity of their product and their quality control to remain in compliance. Quality Assistant Corporation assists companies with IATF16949 and ISO9001 certification, requirements to become suppliers for direct automotive like GM, Ford, FCA or even Tesla and other tier-one, two and other automotive and non-automotive suppliers.

“The name of my company is Quality Assistant because I'm assisting them in building quality products, changing their manufacturing processes to help ensure that the final product going out the door meets the end customer's expectations and requirements,” says Leesa.

Risk management is new to the recently released standards. Manufacturers must operate with a mindset to prevent quality issues, ensuring proper processes and procedures are in place, that they're always being followed and to insure on time delivery.

“I help companies predict and prevent situations that would lead to a product recall,” says Leesa. “Trust me, they're not fun, and it's a whole lot easier to prevent one through utilization of good quality processes and practices. That's what risk management is all about.”

Leesa worked her way through various positions at four different companies prior to starting her own Quality Assistant. She held the position of metallurgical lab manager for five years, quality manager for 13 years and most recently a supplier development engineer for 5 years. She’s performed supplier audits in Mexico, South Korea, Canada and the USA.

“I'm enjoying helping company in areas and giving them an outside perspective. I’ve done a great deal of auditing of many different quality systems. I have audited everything from tool manufacturers, hand sorting companies, to steel mills and everything in between. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to see how each company has addressed the various certification requirements. Like I said, I was raised in the steel industry. I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty. In fact I enjoy it.”

For more information visit www.qualityassistantcorporation.com



