Brookfield Renewable Announces Fourth Quarter Results, 13% FFO Per Unit Growth

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

“Over the last twenty years, we have established ourselves as one of the leading producers of renewable resources globally,” said Sachin Shan, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. “We have built a business where the generation from our 19,000 megawatt fleet avoids approximately 27 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, all while delivering strong compound returns to our unitholders. Looking forward, we believe our global scale, operational depth and financial strength position us well to participate in the global trend towards decarbonization while continuing to deliver 12-15% long-term returns on a per unit basis.”

Financial Results For the periods ended December 31 Millions (except per Unit or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 Unaudited 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total generation (GWh) – Long-term average generation 13,850 13,485 53,926 51,971 – Actual generation 12,465 14,445 52,560 52,056 Brookfield Renewable's share – Long-term average generation 6,561 6,602 26,189 25,844 – Actual generation 5,977 7,052 26,038 25,753 Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) $ 171 $ 206 $ 761 $ 676 Per Unit(1)(2) 0.55 0.66 2.45 2.16 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Unitholders (66 ) 91 (59 ) 42 Per Unit(2) (0.21 ) 0.29 (0.19 ) 0.13

(1) Non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”.

(2) For the three and twelve months ended months ended December 31, 2019, weighted average LP Units ("LP Units" or "Units"), Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and GP interest totaled 311.3 million and 311.2 million, respectively (2018: 312.2 million and 312.6 million).

Brookfield Renewable reported FFO growth of 13% leading to $761 million of FFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, or $2.45 per Unit. After deducting non-cash depreciation, our net loss attributable to unitholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $59 million or $0.19 per Unit. These results were supported by contributions from recent acquisitions and newly commissioned facilities, and execution on our key operating initiatives.

Highlights

Increased FFO per unit by 13% driven by accretive growth and strong operational performance. We continue our track record of strong FFO per unit growth, at a 10% annual growth rate since our strategic combination with Brookfield’s renewable assets in 2011;

We advanced key commercial priorities and delivered on cost saving initiatives totaling ~$40 million globally on an annualized basis (~$12 million net to BEP);

Invested $2 billion ($550 million net to BEP) of equity in nine transactions, including doubling the size of our Asian and distributed generation businesses, adding a leading global solar developer, and investing in a hydro portfolio in Canada;

Commissioned 50 megawatts of new capacity, progressed approximately 2,100 megawatts through construction and advanced-stage permitting, and increased the size of our development pipeline to approximately 13,000 megawatts;

Maintained our robust investment grade balance sheet, ended the year with ~$2.7 billion of available liquidity, and raised approximately $1.4 billion in incremental liquidity through asset sales and strategic upfinancings; and

Announced the creation of a Canadian corporation (BEPC) that will provide investors the optionality to invest in BEP through either the current partnership or through a corporation, which is expected to support the expansion of our investor base.

Update on Growth Initiatives

During the fourth quarter, we closed our acquisition of a 50% interest in X-Elio, a leading global solar developer. With this acquisition, we have significantly enhanced our solar development capabilities adding 972 megawatts of operating assets and almost 6,000 megawatts to our global construction and development pipeline.

Also, in the fourth quarter, we signed two agreements to acquire 14 solar development projects in Brazil with 428 MW of total capacity for total consideration of $120 million ($30 million net to BEP). Both these transactions are expected to close in the first quarter of 2020 and represent attractive additions to our business in Brazil with approximately 2,100 MW of capacity across multiple technologies – hydro, wind and solar. Furthermore, through our interest in TerraForm Power, we acquired 44 MW of PV solar assets in Spain for $70 million and signed an agreement to acquire 100 MW of solar CSP assets in Spain, located proximate to TerraForm Power’s CSP plants, for $115 million, which TerraForm Power expects to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Operations

In 2019, we generated FFO of $761 million, a 13% increase over the prior year, as the business benefitted from recent acquisitions, strong operational performance, and execution on margin enhancement initiatives.

During the year, our hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $720 million, representing a 7% increase over the prior year. Our storage segment also performed well, generating $27 million of FFO in the year, as our portfolio continues to provide critical grid-stabilizing ancillary services and backup capacity to increasingly intermittent grids. During the year, our generation was roughly in-line with the long-term average as we continue to benefit from the diversity of our fleet. Our priority over the past decade has been to diversify the business which, over the long-term, mitigates exposure to resource volatility, regional or market disruptions, and potential credit events. We also continued to execute on key contracting initiatives across all our businesses.

Our focus in Latin America continues to be on extending the average duration of our power purchase agreements, which today stands at 10 years in Brazil and 3 years in Colombia, as well as signing contracts with high-quality, credit-worthy counterparties. Globally, we continue to see increasing value ascribed to the unique, scale renewable storage capabilities that hydroelectric assets provide to increasingly intermittent electricity grids. For example, in Colombia we secured ~$3 million of ancillary services revenues, in the United States, we qualified to receive the highest-tier renewable energy credits for a number of our hydroelectric assets in the Northeast which will contribute ~$3 million to FFO annually, and in the U.K., our First Hydro portfolio was the critical link to restarting the grid following a nation-wide blackout in August.

Our wind and solar segments generated a combined $274 million of FFO, representing an 18% increase over the prior year. These portfolios benefitted from contributions from recent growth initiatives including the acquisition of two wind portfolios in Asia, and, through our interest in TerraForm Power, a large distributed generation portfolio in the United States and full-year contributions from Saeta Yield, a scale European wind and solar portfolio. We also benefitted from executing on opportunistic O&M outsourcing agreements aimed at de-risking the portfolios owned by TerraForm Power and, where appropriate, delivering cost savings. We executed on three such agreements across TerraForm Power, and our wind portfolio in Brazil. A common theme across all these opportunities was attractive availability guarantees and a more comprehensive scope than what was currently in place. At TerraForm Power, these initiatives will deliver aggregate cost savings of approximately $30 million ($9 million net to BEP).

Finally, we continued to advance our global greenfield development activities, including progressing 717 megawatts of construction diversified across distributed- and utility-scale solar, wind, storage and hydro in 7 different countries. We are also progressing 1,380 megawatts of advanced-stage projects through final permitting and contracting, and our total greenfield development pipeline now totals approximately 13,000 megawatts. Of note, during the year, we signed power purchase agreements for three wind repowering projects in New York and California totaling 220 megawatts, and these projects are expected to be commissioned in 2021.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting

We have been owner-operators of long-duration, critical electricity assets for over a century, and therefore understand that embedding strong ESG practices into our investing and operating activities is essential to preserving capital, mitigating risk, and creating long-term value. Fundamentally, strong ESG practices drive further economic value to our business and inherently create higher barriers to entry. As such, we integrate relevant ESG considerations into our investing and operating strategies. We are therefore proud to announce that we are publishing our inaugural ESG report, which, among other things, illustrates the on-the-ground work we do to maintain our social license to operate.

With one of the largest public, pure-play renewable portfolios globally, we are helping to accelerate the decarbonization of global electricity grids. Additionally, maintaining socially responsible practices - from health and safety to community relations to biodiversity - is a critical component of successful operations over the long-term. We operate with the highest ethical standards, conducting our business with integrity and above compliance with laws and regulations - we aim for best practice, everywhere we operate.

ESG and sustainability investing continues to gain momentum globally, with ESG funds expected to rise into the trillions over the next decade. We believe our portfolio’s inherent environmental attributes, coupled with our long-standing practices around maintaining a social license to operate provide significant tailwinds to demand growth for Brookfield Renewable.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Our liquidity position remains robust, with ~$2.7 billion of total available liquidity at year-end. During the year, we executed on key financing and capital raising initiatives aimed at maintaining robust access to capital, a prudent debt maturity ladder, and a low-risk, investment grade balance sheet.

During the year, we executed on more than $6 billion of financings across the business which allowed us to raise $1 billion of incremental liquidity to BEP, extend our average debt portfolio duration to 10 years, and reduce annual interest costs by ~$15 million ($9 million net to BEP). Of note, we continue to advance our green financing strategy in order to capitalize on growing demand for carbon-free debt products and diversify our debt investor base.

To date, we have issued six green bonds, at both the corporate- and project-levels, which all together totaled approximately $2.4 billion. During the fourth quarter, we also closed our first incentive-linked loan as part of our corporate credit facility that will allow us to reduce our cost of borrowing as we continue to accelerate the decarbonization of global electricity grids. As demand for sustainability focused investing continues to grow, we expect green financings and sustainability-linked loans will increasingly become a more prominent funding lever within our business.

In 2019, we also continued to execute our capital recycling strategy of selling mature, de-risked or non-core assets to lower cost of capital buyers and redeploying the proceeds into higher yielding opportunities. During the year, we raised almost $600 million ($365 million net to BEP) through this funding strategy, allowing us to crystallize an approximate 18% return on our Portuguese and Northern Ireland wind assets and to return more than two times our capital invested in South Africa.

Distribution Currency Option

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and a 13,000 megawatt development pipeline. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion of assets under management.

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 726 $ 780 $ 2,980 $ 2,982 Other income 7 24 57 50 Direct operating costs (267 ) (276 ) (1,012 ) (1,036 ) Management service costs (35 ) (16 ) (108 ) (80 ) Interest expense – borrowings (167 ) (171 ) (682 ) (705 ) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments (22 ) 56 11 68 Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instrument (loss) gain 7 1 (33 ) (34 ) Depreciation (198 ) (208 ) (798 ) (819 ) Other (50 ) (10 ) (91 ) (82 ) Income tax expense Current (16 ) (10 ) (65 ) (30 ) Deferred 25 91 14 89 9 81 (51 ) 59 Net income $ 10 $ 261 $ 273 $ 403 Net income attributable to: Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries $ 58 $ 155 $ 262 $ 297 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield — 2 — 1 Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield (28 ) 37 (25 ) 17 Preferred equity 7 6 26 26 Preferred limited partners' equity 11 9 44 38 Limited partners' equity (38 ) 52 (34 ) 24 $ 10 $ 261 $ 273 $ 403 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per LP Unit $ (0.21 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.13





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 115 $ 173 Trade receivables and other financial assets 1,172 992 Equity-accounted investments 1,889 1,569 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 30,714 29,025 Goodwill 821 828 Deferred income tax and other assets 980 1,516 Total Assets $ 35,691 $ 34,103 Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 2,100 $ 2,328 Non-recourse borrowings 8,904 8,390 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other financial liabilities 895 772 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,537 4,140 Other liabilities 1,124 1,267 Equity Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries 8,742 8,129 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 68 66 Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 3,315 3,252 Preferred equity 597 568 Preferred limited partners' equity 833 707 Limited partners' equity 4,576 4,484 Total Equity 18,131 17,206 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 35,691 $ 34,103





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 10 $ 261 $ 273 $ 403 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 198 208 798 819 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) (15 ) (6 ) 27 8 Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments 22 (57 ) (11 ) (68 ) Deferred income tax expense (25 ) (91 ) (14 ) (89 ) Other non-cash items 58 3 127 53 Net change in working capital and other (41 ) (32 ) 12 (23 ) 207 286 1,212 1,103 Financing activities Net corporate borrowings (341 ) (152 ) 108 79 Corporate credit facilities, net 287 (318 ) (422 ) 36 Non-recourse borrowings, net 239 77 337 (381 ) Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries 7 287 299 300 Issuance of preferred limited partnership units — — 126 196 Repurchase of LP Units — (43 ) (1 ) (51 ) Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries (186 ) (115 ) (706 ) (553 ) To preferred shareholders (7 ) (6 ) (26 ) (26 ) To preferred limited partners' unitholders (12 ) (10 ) (43 ) (37 ) To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (171 ) (161 ) (684 ) (643 ) Borrowings from related party, net 2 — 2 — (182 ) (441 ) (1,010 ) (1,080 ) Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity (121 ) (27 ) (202 ) (39 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (80 ) (82 ) (195 ) (235 ) (Investment in) disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities 2 25 87 (370 ) Restricted cash and other 71 95 59 20 (128 ) 11 (251 ) (624 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash 4 (3 ) (4 ) (17 ) Cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) (99 ) (147 ) (53 ) (618 ) Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale 5 7 (5 ) (8 ) Balance, beginning of period 209 313 173 799 Balance, end of period $ 115 $ 173 $ 115 $ 173

PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31



The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended December 31:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO Net Income (Loss) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019

2018 2019

2018 2019

2018 2019

2018 Hydroelectric North America 2,858 3,604 2,912 3,065 $ 205 $ 238 $ 131 $ 164 $ 94 $ 121 $ 4 $ 59 Brazil 817 902 1,009 996 61 59 37 40 31 33 4 (2 ) Colombia 749 982 968 935 63 56 37 35 26 24 16 46 4,424 5,488 4,889 4,996 329 353 205 239 151 178 24 103 Wind North America 779 808 934 951 56 61 43 48 27 29 (20 ) 21 Europe 241 264 267 269 24 27 17 30 11 25 — 17 Brazil 176 153 172 171 10 9 8 7 6 4 3 2 Asia 107 43 104 37 7 3 6 2 3 2 4 7 1,303 1,268 1,477 1,428 97 100 74 87 47 60 (13 ) 47 Solar 184 184 195 178 38 40 39 30 22 15 (18 ) 14 Storage & Other 66 112 — — 21 23 11 16 7 9 1 4 Corporate — — — — — — 19 (1 ) (56 ) (56 ) (60 ) (77 ) Total 5,977 7,052 6,561 6,602 $ 485 $ 516 $ 348 $ 371 $ 171 $ 206 $ (66 ) $ 91

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income attributable to Unitholders is reconciled to FFO and reconciled to Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per unit is reconciled to FFO per unit, both for the three months ended December 31:



Per unit (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2019

2018 2019

2018 Net income attributable to: Limited partners' equity $ (38 ) $ 52 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.29 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield — 2 — — Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield (28 ) 37 — — Net income attributable to Unitholders $ (66 ) $ 91 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.29 Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 172 170 0.55 0.54 Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss (gain) (15 ) 4 (0.05 ) 0.01 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (29 ) (71 ) (0.09 ) (0.23 ) Other 109 12 0.35 0.05 FFO $ 171 $ 206 $ 0.55 $ 0.66 Distributions attributable to: Preferred limited partners' equity 11 9 Preferred equity 7 6 Current income taxes 9 2 Interest expense - borrowings 115 132 Management service costs 35 16 Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA 348 371 Attributable to non-controlling interests 202 233 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 550 604 Weighted average units outstanding(1) 311.3 312.2

(1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.

PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the year ended December 31:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO Net Income (Loss) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019

2018 2019

2018 2019

2018 2019

2018 Hydroelectric North America 13,118 13,308 12,238 12,980 $ 905 $ 893 $ 632 $ 619 $ 469 $ 443 $ 150 $ 189 Brazil 3,707 3,633 3,996 3,927 234 244 181 173 150 142 59

3 Colombia 3,096 3,364 3,488 3,482 237 216 144 126 101 86 72

87 19,921 20,305 19,722 20,389 1,376 1,353 957 918 720 671 281

279 Wind North America 2,969 2,713 3,556 3,169 223 219 163 157 94 93 (64 ) (18 ) Europe 904 677 996 764 95 73 67 57 48 38 (7 ) 5 Brazil 630 626 647 645 37 42 28 33 19 24 1 1 Asia 291 160 290 153 20 12 16 8 10 5 6 4 4,794 4,176 5,489 4,731 375 346 274 255 171 160 (64 ) (8 ) Solar 949 753 978 724 183 146 162 117 103 72 5 33 Storage & Other 374 519 — — 87 85 41 49 27 32 1 (2 ) Corporate — — — — — — 10 (16 ) (260 ) (259 ) (282 ) (260 ) Total 26,038 25,753 26,189 25,844 $ 2,021 $ 1,930 $ 1,444 $ 1,323 $ 761 $ 676 $ (59 ) $ 42

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income attributable to Unitholders is reconciled to FFO and reconciled to Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per unit is reconciled to FFO per unit, both for the year ended December 31:



Per unit (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2019

2018 2019

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to: Limited partners' equity $ (34 ) $ 24 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.13 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield — 1 — — Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield (25 ) 17 — — Net income attributable to Unitholders $ (59 ) $ 42 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.13 Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 650 630 2.09 2.02 Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss (gain) 30 2 0.10 0.01 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (69 ) (85 ) (0.22 ) (0.27 ) Other 209 87 0.67 0.27 FFO $ 761 $ 676 $ 2.45 $ 2.16 Distributions attributable to: Preferred limited partners' equity 44

38 Preferred equity 26

26 Current income taxes 35

17 Interest expense - borrowings 470

486 Management service costs 108

80 Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA 1,444 1,323 Attributable to non-controlling interests 895

900 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 2,339 2,223 Weighted average units outstanding(1) 311.2 312.6

(1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.

