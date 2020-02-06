Voyager Sopris Learning’s Literacy Grant Winners Span 11 States

Grants Make It Possible to Help Close Reading, Writing Achievement Gaps

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Sopris Learning today announced the winners of its LANGUAGE! Live Literacy Acceleration Grant 2019 fall program, designed to help districts increase literacy achievement for struggling students. The 15 grant winners span 11 states, including four from Massachusetts and two from Colorado.



“Our grants make it possible for these districts to help close reading and writing achievement gaps,” said Ileana Q. Rowe, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Voyager Sopris Learning. “Regardless of why students struggle, it is critical to intervene in a timely fashion with research-based solutions. We were beyond impressed with not just the winners but all of this year’s applicants.”

The grant winners are:

Arizona: Cartwright School District 83

California: El Monte City School District

Colorado (2): Colorado Springs School District; Denver Public Schools

Connecticut: Southington Public Schools

Indiana: Union North United

Maryland: Baltimore County Public School District

Massachusetts (4): Amesbury Public Schools; Gloucester Public Schools; Millbury Public Schools; and Saugus School District

Missouri: Hollister School District

New York: Community School District 24

Tennessee: Tennessee Virtual Academy – Powered by K12

Virginia: Chesterfield County Public Schools

“Through this grant, I am seeking to provide my special education teachers—fifth through 12th grades—with a curriculum to follow with fidelity in efforts to reach every student, close their academic gaps, and grow each student a minimum of one grade level,” said Amanda Winn, Special Programs Director, Tennessee Virtual Academy.

Award recipients will receive at least six months of Voyager Sopris Learning’s LANGUAGE! Live , an award-winning literacy curriculum proven to help struggling readers and writers achieve grade-level reading expectations.

LANGUAGE! Live blends the best of online instruction with the important aspects of teacher-directed lessons to empower struggling learners and close the reading and writing gap. Proven effective with a wide range of student populations, LANGUAGE! Live ensures accelerated learning; intensive instruction of foundational skills; and exposure to grade-equivalent standards, text and vocabulary to move students to reading proficiency.

For more information about Voyager Sopris Learning, visit voyagersopris.com . For more information on LANGUAGE! Live, visit www.voyagersopris.com/literacy/language-live/overview .

About Voyager Sopris Learning

Voyager Sopris Learning® is an education partner committed to unlocking the full potential of every teacher and every student. We believe that the best way to meet and exceed standards in education is to address the underlying systems of teaching and learning, and to nurture those systems at their most fundamental levels. Our programs and services are based on research and classroom evidence, ensuring they are easy to implement, teacher friendly and effective. We offer a variety of digital and blended instructional tools, programs, and professional development, all of which are designed to help every teacher deliver nothing short of the highest-quality instruction to every student. Voyager Sopris Learning is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

For more information, visit www.voyagersopris.com , or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group believes every student has great potential, teachers are mission-critical, and data, instruction and practice work together to drive performance. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, Cambium Learning Group’s digital and blended curriculum, assessment, and professional learning solutions drive proficiency, equity, and other learning outcomes in classrooms everywhere. Brands include Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science); ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution); Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional learning for teachers); Cambium Assessment (innovative technology providing educators with trusted, timely, and relevant information about student learning); and VKidz Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science). Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com .

