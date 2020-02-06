Issued by Ideagen

Ideagen Reaches For The Stars With Top US Space Discovery Agency Contract

Jet Propulsion Laboratory Becomes The Latest Customer of Pentana Audit

Companies are placing increasing importance on compliance and good governance. Ideagen's Pentana software ensures internal audits meet the standards expected by the US Institute of Internal Auditors.
— Colin Smith, Head of Sales, Audit & Risk at Ideagen

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of governance, risk and compliance software, UK company Ideagen Plc, has signed a long-term contract with California-based constructor and operator of planetary robotic spacecraft, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Founded in the 1930s, JPL is a federally funded research and development centre managed for NASA by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). The lab’s current major projects include the Mars Science Laboratory mission (which includes the Curiosity rover), the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter. JPL is also responsible for operating NASA’s Deep Space Network.

Ideagen has a close relationship with the US Institute of Internal Auditors, which means companies using the Pentana software have the comfort of knowing their audits are being done to the standards expected by the Institute and comply with the guidance it issues.

JPL operates in a highly sensitive and regulated environment and the need for security and top-quality governance processes is paramount. Ideagen’s Pentana Audit solution offered the lab the benefits of leading software together with the flexibility of both cloud-based and on-premise data storage options.

Colin Smith, Head of Sales, Audit & Risk at Ideagen, commented: “Companies are placing increasing importance on compliance and good governance, driven in part by some very high-profile failures of governance by large organisations in recent years. Ideagen’s Pentana software is tried, tested and ensures internal audits are carried out to the standards expected by the US Institute of Internal Auditors.

“JPL are dealing with incredibly complicated and potentially life changing endeavours. We are extremely proud to have been chosen by them and look forward to helping to ease their burden when it comes to the audit process.”

About

Ideagen is a UK-headquartered, global technology company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (Ticker: IDEA.L). The Group provides software and services to organisations operating within highly regulated industries such as aviation, banking and finance, life science, healthcare and manufacturing with its main operational premises spread throughout the UK, EU, US, Middle East and SE Asia. With an excellent portfolio of software products including Q-Pulse, Coruson, Pentana Audit, Pentana Risk and PleaseReview, Ideagen helps its clients reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and oversight and anticipate and manage every detail of risk. Currently, more than 5,000 organisations use Ideagen's products including seven of the top 10 UK accounting firms, all of the top aerospace and defence companies and 75% of the world's leading pharmaceutical firms. Ideagen's diverse and varied customer base includes many well-known, global brands such as British Airways, Aggreko, BAE, Ryanair, US Navy, KLM, BBVA, Bank of New York, Commerzbank, Meggitt, Heineken, Johnson Matthey, Haeco Group and Commerzbank. As well as this, Ideagen counts 180 hospitals across the UK and US amongst its client base. Ideagen directly employs more than 530 members of staff and touches every continent globally. What sets Ideagen apart? Ownership - UK AIM public listed company - Ideagen PLC - IDEA Accreditations - ISO 9001:2015; 14001 & 27001 certified Employees - Over 530 employees and a global Partner Network Customers - 5,000 companies using the Ideagen suite of products globally Support - Based in the UK, US and Asia, we provide 24/7 support 1993 - Year of formation

