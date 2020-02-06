Global $81B Dairy Ingredients Market by Type, Application, Livestock, Form and Region - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Ingredients Market by Type (Proteins, Milk Powder, Milk Fat Concentrate, Lactose & Its Derivatives), Application (Infant Formulas, Sports Nutrition, Dairy Products), Livestock, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 53.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 81.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.1%.

Different properties of dairy ingredients are useful for various applications in the food & beverage industry, which is increasing their demand among manufacturers. Also, they are known to possess various nutritional characteristics, which makes them popular among consumers.

The milk powder segment is projected to be the largest segment in the dairy ingredients market during the forecast period

An increase in the shift toward a healthy lifestyle has altered the food consumption habits among consumers. As a result, the demand for snacks and beverages options, which are indulging as well as nutritional, has been on the rise. Milk powder is used to provide texture, color, and flavor to food products. Milk powder provides enriched taste and texture to food products. It is used to provide mouth fill texture to food without being high on fat content.

The bakery & confectionery segment is the dominant one regarding applications of dairy ingredient

Consumers are indulging in more healthy snacking habits now, which has so increased the demand for functional and fortified ingredients. Milk powder and whey concentrate find various applications in the bakery segment. They are used to provide texture and color to products. They are also used as browning agents for bread. They are used for increasing the richness of the bread and other related products. As a result of their low-fat content, they are popular among manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share

Currently, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating market for dairy ingredients; it is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years, as well. The high population and increase in the purchasing capacity have enabled consumers to demand functional and fortified food products. The low mortality rate and improved living standards have also enabled them to invest in health and health-related services more than before. This has increased the market for all kinds of nutritional and ready-to-eat food options.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Dairy Ingredients Market

4.2 Dairy Ingredients Market: Key Countries

4.3 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Type and Region

4.4 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Form

4.5 Europe: Dairy Ingredients Market, By Type and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Health and Wellness

5.3.1.1.1 Increasing Application in the Nutrition and Convenience Food Sectors

5.3.1.2 Increasing Dairy Production

5.3.1.2.1 Growing Demand for Dairy Products

5.3.1.3 Technological Advancements to Enhance Production Efficiency

5.3.1.4 Abolition of Milk Quota in the European Union

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Growing Demand for Alternatives, Such as Plant Protein

5.3.2.1.1 Consumer Inclination Toward Vegan Products

5.3.2.2 Health Risks Associated With Whey Protein

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Emerging Markets: New Growth Frontiers

5.3.3.2 Functional Potential of Dairy Ingredients in New Products

5.3.3.3 Support by Government and Non-Government Bodies in Funding SMES and Startups to Support Dairy Businesses

5.3.3.4 Emerging Application Areas

5.3.3.4.1 Energy & Sports Drinks

5.3.3.4.2 Fortified Products

5.3.3.4.3 Carbonated Dairy Drinks

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Capital Investment in Manufacturing Dairy Ingredients

5.3.4.2 Increasing Incidences of Lactose Intolerance and Allergies

5.3.4.3 Adulteration of Dairy Products Creating a Challenge to Manufacture Quality Ingredients



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.2.1 Research & Development

6.2.2 Inputs

6.2.3 Processing

6.2.4 Logistics & Distribution

6.2.5 Marketing & Sales

6.3 Supply Chain

6.3.1 Dairy Farmers

6.3.2 Dairy Equipment Manufacturers

6.3.3 Dairy Processors

6.3.4 Distributors

6.3.5 End Users

6.4 Pest Analysis

6.4.1 Political Factors

6.4.1.1 Regulatory Impact on Dairy Product Processing

6.4.1.1.1 Justice Law, Canada

6.4.1.1.1.1 Advertisement for International and Interprovincial Trade

6.4.1.1.1.2 Exports of Dairy Products From Canada

6.4.1.1.1.3 Import of Dairy Products in Canada

6.4.1.1.2 Eu Regulation on Milk and Milk Products

6.4.1.1.2.1 General Dairy Conditions

6.4.1.1.2.2 Specific Dairy Rules

6.4.1.1.3 USFDA - US Food and Drug Administration Inspection Guide

6.4.1.1.3.1 Regulation for Raw Milk Receiving

6.4.1.1.3.2 Regulation for Raw Milk Processing

6.4.2 Economic Factors

6.4.2.1 Developing Economies, GDP (Purchasing Power Parity)

6.4.2.2 Increase in the Middle-Class Population

6.4.3 Social Factors

6.4.3.1 Increasing Milk & Milk Product Consumption

6.4.3.2 Aging Population Growth

6.4.4 Technological Factors

6.4.4.1 Product Advancements and Latest Trends

6.4.4.2 Research & Development of Dairy Processing Equipment & Technology By Dairy Equipment Manufacturers

6.5 YC-YCC Shift



7 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Proteins

7.2.1 Whey Protein Concentrates

7.2.1.1 Whey Protein Concentrates are One of the Ideal Sources of Proteins

7.2.2 Whey Protein Isolates

7.2.2.1 Whey Protein Isolates Find Wide Applications in Sports Drinks and Health Food

7.2.3 Casein & Caseinates

7.2.3.1 Casein & Caseinates Have Multiple Functions in the Food and Non-Food Sectors

7.2.4 Milk Protein Concentrates

7.2.4.1 Milk Protein Concentrates are Ingredients for Protein-Enriched Food & Beverage Products Owing to Their High-Protein and Low-Lactose Ratio

7.2.5 Milk Protein Isolates

7.2.5.1 Milk Protein Isolates Can be an Alternative for Whey Proteins, as They are Less Expensive

7.2.6 Milk Protein Hydrolysates

7.2.6.1 Milk Protein Hydrolysates are Popular Ingredients for Infant Formulas

7.3 Milk Powder

7.3.1 Skimmed Milk Powder

7.3.1.1 Skimmed Milk Powder is Used to Manufacture Products at High Temperatures

7.3.2 Whole Milk Powder

7.3.2.1 Whole Milk Powder is a Popular Dairy Ingredient Among Ice Cream, Confectionery, and Yogurt Manufacturers

7.4 Milk Fat Concentrates

7.4.1 Milk Fat Concentrates are Ideal for the Preparation of Food Products With Rich, Creamy Textures Without High Calories

7.5 Lactose & Its Derivatives

7.5.1 Lactose is an Excellent Source of Probiotics to Enhance Gut Health

7.6 Other Types

7.6.1 Milk and Whey Peptides, Colostrum, and Other Dairy Protein Fractions are Excellent Sources of Active Biological Ingredients



8 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Livestock

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cows

8.2.1 High Production and Easy Availability of Cow Milk Driving the Market Growth

8.3 Other Livestock



9 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bakery & Confectionery

9.2.1 Multifunctionality of Dairy Ingredients in the Bakery Industry Driving Market Growth

9.3 Dairy Products

9.3.1 Milk Powders Replace Fresh Milk During the Production of Dairy Products

9.4 Sports Nutrition Products

9.4.1 High Demand for Whey Proteins and Milk Powders to Drive the Market for Dairy Ingredients

9.5 Infant Formulas

9.5.1 Busier & Sedentary Lifestyles to Drive the Infant Formulas Market

9.6 Other Applications



10 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Form

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Dry

10.2.1 Increased Popularity of Dry Dairy Ingredients Due to Their High Shelf Lives

10.3 Liquid

10.3.1 Liquid Dairy Ingredients are Popularly Used in Infant Formulas and Beverages



11 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Functionality

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Emulsification, Foaming, and Thickening

11.2.1 Dairy Ingredients Provide Excellent Texture and Flavor With a Fraction of Fat and Calories in Recipes

11.3 Color, Flavor, and Texture

11.3.1 Dairy Ingredients are Used as Browning Agents for Bakery Products

11.4 Gelation

11.4.1 Gelation Property Makes Dairy Ingredients Versatile Compounds to be Used in the Confectionery and Bakery Industries

11.5 Solubility and Heat Stability

11.5.1 Solubility and Heat Stability are Important Factors for Beverage Preparation



12 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Rest of the World



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Visionary Leaders

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking

13.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.4.1 Expansions & Investments

13.4.2 New Product Launches

13.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.4.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/SME)

13.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.5.2 Starting Blocks

13.5.3 Responsive Companies

13.5.4 Dynamic Companies

13.6 Competitive Benchmarking

13.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence



14 Company Profiles

14.1 FrieslandCampina

14.2 Fonterra Co-Operative Group

14.3 Arla Foods

14.4 Glanbia

14.5 Kerry Group

14.6 Dairy Farmers of America

14.7 Groupe Lactalis

14.8 Ornua

14.9 Saputo

14.10 Volac International Ltd.

14.11 Epi Ingredients

14.12 Prolactal

14.13 Hoogwegt Group

14.14 Batory Foods

14.15 Valio

14.16 Ingredia S.A.

14.17 Cayuga Dairy Ingredients

14.18 Interfood

14.19 AMCO Proteins

14.20 Valfoo



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slsdeh

