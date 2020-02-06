Paymo Scores Second Rank at GoodFirms Among the List of Best Project and Task Management Software – Feb 2020

Best Project Management Software

For delivering Quality & Reliable Services, Paymo occurred in the list of Best Project and Task Management Tools at GoodFirms.

Paymo helps the various industries teams to work better by getting everyone on the same page.” — GoodFirms Research

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymo is an agile project management platform. Its unique design assists the small to large businesses and freelancers to organize and streamline their number of tasks. Currently, Paymo has nailed its presence in second place at GoodFirms among the Best Project Management Software. GoodFirms have recognized it for providing an innovative and robust process to manage the numerous projects accurately.

Internationally, acknowledged GoodFirms is a B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It aims to build a bridge for the service seekers to connect them with the best service providers that suit their project needs and budget.

The research team of GoodFirms profoundly assesses each agency considering three main key factors that are quality, reliability, and ability. These elements include several metrics, such as determining the complete background of each agency, experience in their expertise area, online market penetration, and client reviews.

Thus, covering the overall research, every service provider obtains a set of scores. According to these points, all the agencies are indexed in the list of top companies and make effortless for the service seekers to associate with the right partners for their project requisites.

Paymo is an innovative and powerful project management application that helps various industries in delivering projects on time and budget by eliminating bottlenecks through accurate time tracking and reporting.

Paymo also offers advanced task management features like creating a to-do list, setting task dependencies, tracking all the activities in the table view to assist the teams in the organizations in streamlining their work. Thus, for the same reason, Paymo has also secured the second position in the list of Best Task Management Software at GoodFirms.

Paymo offers a full range of features, which will allow businesses and freelancers to manage projects from, starts to finish:

•Task Management

•Time Tracking & Timesheet Reporting

•Team Collaboration & Communication

•Resource Scheduling

•Invoicing

•Gantt Charts

•Desktop & Mobile companion apps

Businesses and individuals can consider using Paymo for properly managing the work, resources, time, and budget. Paymo also offers the view of complete teams' workflow and tasks as well as save all in-app actions, files, and comments for future reference. Therefore, most of the SMBs and freelancers have adopted this digital platform to perform various simple tasks and focus on other vital work with impact.

Take a look at what one of the clients has said: “Director of Marketing & Agency Partnerships at Efelle creative. Pros: Easy to track time and allocate to specific projects.” - By Tessa (Carroll) Wuertz

About Paymo:

Paymo is inventive software introduced for small, medium businesses and individuals to assist in managing the projects. This tool includes a to-do list, time tracking, reporting, collaboration, and invoicing capabilities. Currently, Paymo is available in 50+ markets globally and aiding over billions of consumers in Europe, North & South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

About GoodFirms

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient software that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Get Listed with GoodFirms.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.