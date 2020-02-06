Successful conclusions to Trade Mission to North Africa

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Bord Bia today concluded a trade mission to Algeria and Egypt, together with Sustainable Food Systems Ireland, and a delegation representing the Irish dairy industry and the livestock export sector.

The trade mission raised awareness of Ireland as a source of high quality, safe and sustainable food, and developed opportunities for strategic partnerships.

In Cairo, Department officials, along with the Irish Embassy team, engaged with their Egyptian counterparts to discuss technical issues in relation to market access.

The delegation had a detailed meeting with Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Mostafa El Sayad who agreed that Egyptian inspectors would conduct a systems audit in Irish beef and sheepmeat plants in 2020. Ireland already has beef access to Egypt and, during the visit, Department officials submitted a proposed veterinary health certificate for sheepmeat to their Egyptian counterparts.

The delegation also met the Minister for Agriculture, Al Sayed El Quseir to discuss future possibilities for technical cooperation.

Earlier this week, the Department announced the expansion of market access for Irish livestock exports to Algeria with immediate effect, with the approval of a certificate for the export of cattle for slaughter.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine expressed its gratitude to Ambassador to Algeria, Eamon Hickey and Seán O'Regan, Ambassador to Egypt and their respective teams for their help in making this week's Trade Mission a success.

Bord Bia activity:

This week Bord Bia facilitated 150 face to face business meetings, introducing targeted high potential buyers to the travelling Irish companies.

Continued in market engagement is a priority for Bord Bia. Under its Africa office, they will continue to support the opportunities for Irish exporters in Algeria and Egypt by building awareness of Ireland's high quality dairy and livestock, building market knowledge among Irish exporters and most importantly building trade relationships.

Bord Bia will also be following up on contacts made this week by attending the Gulfood trade show this month in Dubai. These meetings will help strengthen Ireland's reputation as trusted supplier in both the Algerian and Egyptian livestock and dairy markets.

