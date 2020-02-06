IoT in the New Space Era, 2019-2025 - Will this Shake up the Satellite Industry?

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT in the New Space Era - Will this Shake up the Satellite Industry?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses the main satellite market trends and their impact on IoT markets.

It explores technological developments, how well satellite suits each of the target vertical markets, as well as market dynamics (strengths and weaknesses).

It also provides market volume forecasts (the installed base of IoT objects) up to 2025:

Breakdown by network technology

Breakdown by vertical, for each of the 10 markets examined (transport, logistics, agriculture, manufacturing, security, military, mining & public works, public safety, oil & gas, energy)

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Analysis of technologies and architectures

2.1. Satellite and IoT: strengths and weaknesses

2.2. GEO, MEO, and LEO

2.3. Low earth orbit's compatibility with IoT

2.4. What architectures for satellite IoT?

2.5. IoT and frequency bands

2.6. Impact of satellite mass



3. Analysis of addressable satellite loT markets

3.1. Satellite IoT value chain

3.2. Aligning with the needs of categories of player and verticals

3.3. Precision agriculture

3.4. Environmental monitoring

3.5. Fleet monitoring

3.6. Livestock monitoring

3.7. Construction

3.8. Energy

3.9. Map of markets and players' current positioning

3.10. Market analysis

3.11. What ARPU for tomorrow's satellite IoT



4. Ecosystem analysis

4.1. Summary of player strategies

4.2. Player benchmark

4.3. Eutelsat

4.4. Fleet Space technologies

4.5. Globalstar

4.6. Hiber

4.7. Inmarsat

4.8. Iridium

4.9. Kineis

4.10. Lacuna Space

4.11. Myriota

4.12. Orbcomm



5. Market analysis

5.1. Satellite IoT: strengths and weaknesses

5.2. Strengths

5.3. Weaknesses



6. Market estimates and forecasts



