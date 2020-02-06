Global Heart Failure Drug Forecasts & Market Analysis to 2028 - Label Expansions of Anti-Diabetic Drugs Will Fuel Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heart Failure: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



HF is a global healthcare concern and affected patients suffer from poor quality of life and poor prognosis. Risk factors for HF include; diabetes, hypertension and obesity, all of which are on the rise in the current population. There is a large unmet need in HF for a treatment option that meets clinical end points in reduced mortality and hospitalization.



Key Highlights

The main driver of the HF market expansion will be the approval and launch of the SGLT inhibitors for both HF-REF and HF-PEF.

Another prominent contributor to sales growth will be the approval of the large number of pipeline therapies across the 8MM.

The major global barrier for the HF market will be the annual cost of therapy for new pipeline drugs compared to the standard of care generics, alongside the unwillingness for prescribers to add new drugs to large therapy regimens.

The key market opportunities lie in addressing unmet needs through the development of more efficacious drugs for HF patients for acute HF , HF-PEF and HF-mrEF.

Questions Answered

SGLT inhibitors will enter the market and see a significant uptake in patient shares for the treatment of HF. However, there are high unmet needs within the indication. What are the main unmet needs in this market? Will the drugs under development fulfill the unmet needs of the HF market?

The current late-stage HF pipeline consists of chronic therapies such as Farxiga and Jardiance, post-acute therapies such as omecamtiv mecarbil and Zynquista, and acute therapies such as istaroxime. Will the late-stage drugs make a significant impact on the HF market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales at the highest CAGR, and why?

We have seen a significant increase in the HF population, in terms of diagnosed prevalence and there is an increase in the amount of patients treated for HF-REF, HF-PEF and HF-mrEF. How will epidemiological changes impact the growth of the future market?

Report Scope

Overview of HF, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Annualized HF therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2018 and forecast for ten years to 2028.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the HFtherapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global HF market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline. Additionally a list of acquisition targets included in the pipeline product company list.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global HF therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global HF therapeutics market in future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track drug sales in the global HF therapeutics market from 2018-2028.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

1 Table of Contents



2 Heart Failure: Executive Summary

2.1 The HF Market Will Exhibit Strong Growth Between 2018 and 2028

2.2 Label Expansions of Anti-Diabetic Drugs Will Fuel Market Growth

2.3 The HF Market Has Considerable Unmet Needs, Despite the Availability of Well-Established Therapies and a Promising Pipeline

2.4 Farxiga Will Dominate the Branded HF Market

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.1.3 Biomarkers/Targets of Interest

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4.3 Prognosis



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF

5.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF by EF

5.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Acute Hospitalizations

5.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Acute Hospitalizations by Worsening CHF, Advanced HF, and De Novo HF

5.4.6 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Hospital Length of Stay

5.4.7 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Hospital Readmissions (Within 30 Days) Post-Discharge After AHF Hospitalization

5.4.8 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF

5.4.9 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by EF

5.4.10 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by NYHA Classes

5.4.11 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by ACCF/AHA Stages

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Heart Failure (2018-2028)

5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF

5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF

5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF

5.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF by EF

5.5.5 AHF Hospitalizations

5.5.6 Hospital Length of Stay for AHF Hospitalization

5.5.7 Hospital Readmissions (Within 30 Days) Post-Discharge After AHF Hospitalization

5.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF

5.5.9 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by EF

5.5.10 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF

5.5.11 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF

5.5.12 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by NYHA Class

5.5.13 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF with PEF by NYHA Class

5.5.14 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF with REF by NYHA Class

5.5.15 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by ACCF/AHA Classification

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis



6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis Overview

6.2 Treatment Overview

6.2.1 Treatment Guidelines and Leading Prescribed Drugs

6.2.2 Clinical Practice

6.3 US

6.4 5EU

6.5 Japan

6.6 China



7 Competitive Assessment

Companies Mentioned



Eli Lilly

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Les Laboratoires Servier

Bayer

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Novartis AG

Zensun

Lexicon

Windtree Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

China Medical System Holdings Ltd.

