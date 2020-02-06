The feed antioxidants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%

in terms of value. The global feed antioxidants market is estimated to be valued at USD 356 million in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 474 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4. 9% during the forecast period.

During the storage of animal feed, many chemical processes take place, which alters their natural proprieties. Feed antioxidants are used to limit the deterioration caused by lipid oxidation, thus increasing the life of feed. Feed antioxidants prevent an oxidative process that is carried out by autoxidation or hydrolysis. Antioxidants have become the need of the hour as livestock farmers look to reduce their losses and maintain profitability by reducing feed costs. Factors such as a rise in demand for quality feed, improved technology for feed production, and an increase in the standardization of meat products stimulate the growth of the feed antioxidants market across the globe.



Key players in this market include Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), Perstorp (Sweden), Alltech (US), Caldic (Canada), Novus International (US), Chemical Fine Sciences (India), Oxiris Chemical (Spain), VDH ChemTech (India), Zhejiang Medicine (China), BTSA (Spain), Bertol Company (Czech Republic), FoodSafe Technologies (US), Videka Company (US), Lallemand Animal Nutrition (Canada), and Industrial Tecnica Pecuaria (Spain).



The synthetic type segment in feed antioxidants market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on the type, the synthetic segment, comprising BHA, BHT, ethoxyquin, and propyl gallate, is estimated to account for the largest share in the feed antioxidants market in 2019.Synthetic antioxidants are generally produced as pure substances with consistent composition and are applied in well-defined mixtures with pure substances.



Higher stability, easy availability, and low cost of production is fueling the growth of the synthetic segment in the feed antioxidants market.



The poultry segment in the feed antioxidants market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Among animals fed with antioxidants, the poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest market share.The poultry segment is dominating the feed antioxidants market, owing to the growing demand for poultry-based meat consumption.



Poultry production has to be efficient as feed has to be converted into meat and eggs. Feed costs can be reduced by adding feed additives such as enzymes and antioxidants, which increase digestibility and prevent the loss of nutrients, with the result that the poultry gains more nutritional value from the same amount of feed.



The dry segment in the feed antioxidants market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Owing to factors such as ease of handling, the dry feed antioxidants segment is projected to account for the largest share during the review period.The dry form witnesses a higher demand among livestock producers, as they are easy to mix with feed, store, and handle.



Most of the feed antioxidant manufacturers in the market provide the dry form of products such as powders, granules, and beadlets, considering the demand from end users.



The Asia Pacific feed antioxidants market is projected to witness significant growth.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share in the feed antioxidants market.Asia Pacific is the largest market for feed antioxidants.



This region is a growing market and provides a great future potential for the producers.This is due to the growing economies in the Asian countries, which are bound to record an increase in disposable incomes of people and trigger the demand for protein-rich products such as meat and dairy.



The globally increasing cost of feed is the main driver for the feed antioxidant industry. Also, the hot and humid climate in certain parts of the world makes the increased use of feed antioxidants necessary.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45 %, Tier 2 - 33%, and Tier 3 - 22%

• By Designation: C-level - 70%, Director-level -20%, and Others* - 10%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and RoW** - 10%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South America and the Middle East & Africa.



This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the feed antioxidants market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), Perstorp (Sweden), Alltech (US), Caldic (Canada), Novus International (US), Chemical Fine Sciences (India), Oxiris Chemical (Spain), VDH Chemicals (India), Zhejiang Medicine (China), BTSA (Spain), Bertol Company (Czech Republic), Foodsafe technologies (US), Videka Company (US), Lallemand Animal Nutrition (Canada), and Industrial Tecnica Pecuaria (Spain).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the feed antioxidants market based on type, form, animal, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global feed antioxidants high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



