Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Worth $40B by 2025 - Top Five Brands, Market Shares of Leading Companies, Sales Evolution, Future Outlook

Global immune checkpoint inhibitors market reached $22 billion in 2019, quite a growth giving the fact that the first product in this new class of therapeutics was launched just 9 years ago and the market was valued at $360 million in 2011. The market took off in 2015, the first full year on the market of Keytruda and Opdivo, the two PD-1 inhibitors from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb, respectively.



US is the largest market, accounting for 62% of global revenue, the country has the highest penetration and the largest number of active users, which was estimated at 300,000 patients in 2019. Europe is a distant second with 18%, with Germany it's largest market. Japan currently accounts for 9% of the global market and China for 4%. However, China has a local industry that has managed to launch four PD-1 monoclonal antibody checkpoint inhibitors in 2019.



Immune checkpoint inhibitors are tumor agnostic and represent some of the most advanced treatments available to patients with cancer. Their introduction has improved outcomes for patients with a wide range of solid tumors including: skin, lung, liver, kidney, stomach, breast, bladder, colon, head & neck, liver and cervical cancers.



Immune checkpoint inhibitors are rapidly becoming the primary first-line treatments for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic melanoma and metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The movement to first-line treatment has occurred quickly, driven by significantly better outcomes in selected patients.



There are currently over 3,000 clinical trials actively exploring the utility of new and existing checkpoint inhibitors in over 20 types of cancers, both as monotherapy and in combination with other cancer therapeutics.



Despite accumulating evidence suggesting that only a fraction of cancer patients benefit from checkpoint inhibiting therapies, severe immune-related adverse events, and the need for predictive biomarkers, experts forecast the market to reach $40 billion by 2025.



Companies Mentioned



Agenus

AnaptysBio

AstraZeneca

BeiGene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Incyte

Innovent Biologics

Janssen (JnJ)

Jiangsu Hengrui

Junshi Bioscience

MacroGenics

Merck (MSD)

Merck KGaA

Novartis

Pfizer

Regeneron

Roche (Genentech)

Sanofi (Genzyme)

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Overview

2.1 Immune Checkpoints

2.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

2.3 Predictive Biomarkers



3. FDA Approved Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

3.1 Merck's Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

3.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (Nivolumab)

3.3 Roche's Tecentriq (Atezolizumab)

3.4 AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (Durvalumab)

3.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb's Yervoy (ipilimumab)

3.6 Regeneron's Libtayo (Cemiplimab)

3.7 Pfizer's Bavencio (Avelumab)



4. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market

4.1 Leading Brands Market Shares

4.2 Leading Companies Market Shares

4.3 Protein Target Segmentation

4.4 Geographical Segmentation



5. Future Outlook

5.1 Next Generation Checkpoint Inhibitors

5.2 Clinical Trials Activity

5.3 Predictive Biomarkers Development

5.4 Market Forecast



List of Tables & Figures

1. Top Five Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Brands by Global Revenue (2019)

2. Immune System in Action

3. Checkpoint Mechanism of Action

4. Checkpoint Inhibitors Mechanism of Action

5. Predictive Biomarkers for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

6. List of FDA Approved Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

7. Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) - Global Sales Evolution (2014-2019)

8. Bristol-Myers Squibb Opdivo (nivolumab) - Global Sales Evolution (2014-2019)

9. Roche's Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) - Global Sales Evolution (2016-2019)

10. AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (Durvalumab) - Global Sales Evolution (2017-2019)

11. Bristol-Myers Squibb's Yervoy (ipilimumab) - Global Sales Evolution (2011-2019)

12. Regeneron Libtayo (cemiplimab) - Global Sales Evolution (2018-2019)

13. Pfizer Bavencio (Avelumab) - Global Sales Evolution (2017-2019)

14. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Revenue and Growth Rates (2011-2019)

15. Leading Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Brands - Global Market Shares (2019)

16. Leading Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Companies - Global Market Shares (2019)

17. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors - Target Protein Segmentation - 2019

18. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors - Geographical Segmentation - 2019

19. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors - Clinical Trials Recruitment

20. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Development or Near Commercialization

21. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors - Clinical Trials Landscape

22. Predictive Biomarkers In Patients Treated With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

23. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors - Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

