Industrial Refrigeration Market by Offering (Industrial Refrigerator and Component), Component (Compressor, Condenser, Evaporator, Control, and Others), Refrigerant Type (Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), and Others), Application (Fresh Fruits & Vegetables; Meat, Poultry, & Fish; Dairy & Ice Cream; Beverages; Chemicals; Pharmaceuticals; and Others), and Type (Stationary Refrigeration and Transport Refrigeration): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Refrigeration Market by Offering, Component, Refrigerant Type, Application, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844030/?utm_source=GNW



The global industrial refrigeration market is expected to reach $29,133 million in 2026, from $19,666 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026. Industrial refrigeration refers to the process of cooling using refrigeration and cooling systems to remove the heat from a low-temperature medium and transferring it to a high-temperature medium. Industrial refrigeration systems are deployed at large freezing and refrigeration plants for use in various industrial applications such as food & beverage processing, cold storage, and others.

The growing demand for industrial refrigeration systems in the FMCG industry majorly drives the growth of the market, owing to the increased use of packaged & processed foods and beverages in developing countries and preventing spoilage of semi-processed foods and drinks. Furthermore, increasing trend of upgrading cold storage infrastructures across emerging economies drives the growth of the market. However, high energy consumption for operation and high investment in maintenance of industrial refrigeration systems hamper the growth of industrial refrigeration market.

The introduction of advanced technologies such as innovative IoT-enabled refrigeration monitoring solutions can fuel the demand for industrial refrigeration systems. In March 2018, Carrier Transicold collaborated with Singamas Container Holdings Ltd. to develop PrimeLINE ONE, a new refrigerated shipping container.

The global industrial refrigeration market is segmented on the basis of offering, component, refrigerant type, application, type, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is bifurcated into industrial refrigerators and components. By component, the market is further divided into compressors, condensers, evaporators, controls, and others. By refrigerant type, it is classified into ammonia, carbon dioxide, hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), and others. By application, the market is categorized into fresh fruits & vegetables; dairy & ice cream; meat, poultry, & fish; beverages; chemicals; pharmaceuticals; and others. By type, the market is classified into stationary refrigeration and transport refrigeration. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll Rand Plc, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Danfoss Group, and United Technologies Corporation.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global industrial refrigeration market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Offering

o Industrial Refrigerator

o Component



By Component

o Compressor

o Condenser

o Evaporator

o Control

o Others



By Refrigerant type

o Ammonia

o Carbon Dioxide

o Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)

o Others



By Application

o Fresh fruits & vegetables

o Meat, poultry, & fish

o Dairy & ice cream

o Beverages

o Chemicals

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others



By Type

o Stationary refrigeration

o Transport refrigeration



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Russia

- Belarus

- Croatia

- Czech Republic

- Hungary

- Lithuania

- Poland

- Romania

- Serbia and Montenegro

- Bulgaria

- Slovakia

- Ukraine

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Africa

- Turkey

- Kazakhstan

- Rest of Middle East



Key Players

- Daikin Industries, Ltd.

- Emerson Electric Co.

- Evapco, Inc.

- GEA Group AG

- Johnson Controls, Inc.

- Ingersoll Rand Plc

- LU-VE Group

- Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd.

- The Danfoss Group

- United Technologies Corporation

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844030/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.