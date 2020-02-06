Oatmeal Market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% over the forecast period 2020-2026

Global Oatmeal Market

2020 Oatmeal Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Increasing preference for healthy meals, high nutrient contents, ease of cooking, and changing food habits worldwide are the factors driving the Oatmeal Market growth.

Based on high protein, health-conscious, and fiber meals favored by consumers resulting in an increase in demand for ready to eat foods and healthy breakfast products to drive the oatmeal market growth.

Currently, key producers are placing oatmeal as an option for lunch, dinner, and snacks ensuing in higher consumption of oatmeal.

Further, no sugar, gluten-free extant oatmeal as a preferred choice are other factors that are driving the oatmeal market growth.

Growing health-conscious population leading to a high preference towards healthy meal is further fueling the oatmeal market size.

Nevertheless, rising demand for oatmeal cake, desserts, cookies with other ready to eat snacks to further fuel the market growth in the coming years.

In addition, wide accessibility of flavored oatmeals to gain a firm market value over the forecast period 2020-2026. However, the availability of alternatives such as cornflakes, buckwheat groats, and quinoa to challenge the market growth.

Further, increasing health concerns among individuals coupled with a growing preference for healthy food with a high concentration of soluble fiber and dense nutrients to drive the segment growth.

Moreover, individuals diagnosed with diabetes is increasing as oats consumers in order to lower the postprandial glycemic response with a mechanism to support the market growth.

Therefore, availability of substitutes including cornflakes, buckwheat groats, and quinoa to challenge the oatmeal market growth.

Regional aspects enticing the Oatmeal Market value

Regionally, Europe is set to dominate the oatmeal market followed by North America owing to changing eating habits, and growing urban population resulting in higher demand for healthy on-the-go food.

Additionally, material availability, cost, nutrition, and convenience to have a high impact on consumption and consumer behavior about oatmeal in the European market.

Thus,factors impacting the European oatmeal market significantly include concerns allied with food sustainability, environmental concerns, social norms, with different economic factors.

Further, owing to the change in disposable income trend of consumption of nutrition rich-value food products across all the countries in the European region to boost the market growth.

Moreover, preferred taste of consumers to create lucrative opportunities for the oatmeal market players in this region.

Whereas, in South America, Brazil holds the largest market share for the oatmeal market owing to the high obesity rate resulting in an increasing shift towards plant proteins.

Further, Traits such as easiness to cook and on-the-go food to support the progress of instant rolled oats market in America’ region during the forecast period.

Innovative product portfolio’s by key players to strengthen the oatmeal market share

New launches by key market players targeting the oatmeal market growth. For instance, in 2020, Starbucksto introduce oat milk regionally and add two new dairy-free drinks to its U.S. and Canadian menus.

Additionally, in 2019, Chobani launched oat-based alternatives including oat beverages, oat yogurt substitutes, oatmeal dairy yogurt to stay competitive.

Further, in 2019, Del Monte Foods launched its first shelf-stable ready to eat oatmeal fruit & oats. Also, in 2019, Raised Real launched its breakfast line Breakfast Oats with four organic plant-based meal options who are looking for high-quality breakfast offerings for children.

In addition, in 2019, Elmhurst 1925 launched three new flavored single-serve milked oats varieties to give consumers a better product.

Moreover, in 2018, Nestle SA launched its organic food line (including oatmeal) in the country to capture rising interest in organic and healthy products along with increasing its oatmeal market share.

Key players of the Oatmeal market include Cargill Incorporated, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Nature's Path Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., Quaker Oats Company, Kellogg's, Bagrry's India Ltd., General Mills, Nestle, Dr. McDougall's Right Foods., and McCann’s among others.

