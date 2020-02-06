Mushroom Market size projects strong growth with a rising CAGR of 6.54%

Global Mushroom Market

2020 Mushroom Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

EUREKA CA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing sustainable mushroom consumption in restaurants, superstore, and hotels to play a vigorous role in Mushroom Market growth.

Further, progress of consumer awareness allied to health and wellness,growth in consumption of processed foods, rising concerns about over weightness are some of the factors responsible for the market growth.

Cutting-edge technology, biotechnology research laboratory to play a significant role in the mushroom refinement process owing to expand the cultivation environment vital for improved mushroom production.

Owing to the presence of fewer amounts of gluten & sodium and excluding cholesterol in order to create key opportunities for market players to unleash mushroom processed products.

Furthermore, Shifting consumer preferences towards lacto-vegetarian food and cumulative meat substitute demand to encourage the mushroom market growth.

Incessant exploration and progress of the mushroom to enlarge the applicability and accelerate the progress of the mushroom market growth.

Usage of minimal land owing to comfort the mushroom cultivators to exploit minor expanses of cultivable land effectually resulting to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Moreover, directions by governments in emerging regions to engage several initiatives to support the small-scale industry for the mushroom market growth.

However, factors including price fluctuation, appropriate process management requirements, consumer credibility, and limited shelf-life of mushrooms to challenge the mushroom market growth.

Regional Outline of Mushroom Market Size

Asia-Pacific and Europe to be the top regions for the mushroom market followed by North America over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Further, China leads the major mushroom market share, with the progressions in mushroom cultivation in Japan and cumulative imports in India to further strengthen market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Europe to hold a generous portion of the mushroom market share owing to increasing demand for mushrooms for medication drives among European Union countries in order to encourage the production of the fungus as a result.

In addition, high demand for fresh and canned mushrooms in European developed countries including Spain, Netherlands, France and Germany to trigger the market growth.

Whereas, North America to show steady growth owing to presence of major producers and production of button mushrooms in the US to increase the market demand. For instance, in 2020, hundreds of Americans are herding Jamaican shores to get a high from magic mushrooms in pricey rural retreats.

Furthermore, shifting consumer preference towards low-fat and healthy food and increasing awareness about wellness and health, among the consumers is the major factor responsible for the growth of the mushroom market worldwide.

Key market entrants are strengthening the Mushroom Market value

Innovations, investments, partnerships, strategic researches and acquisitionsamong key players of the mushroom market to boost the market trend. For instance, in 2020, ICAR-IIHRdeveloped value-added products with mushroom including rasam.

According to CNN's new study in 2020, a single dose of 'Magic Mushrooms' provides long-term anxiety relief for cancer patients.

Further, in 2020, for greener manufacturing, product development, and packaging IKEA commits to biodegradable mushroom packaging.

In addition, Highline Mushrooms invested 20M USD to establish its crossfield mushroom farmin 2019. As well, Highline Mushrooms purchased Prairie Mushrooms in 2018.

Moreover, in 2018, Sylvan Inc. entered into a partnership with Yuguan China to bring market expansion opportunities.

Key players of the mushroom market include Agro Dutch Industries Ltd., Banken Champignons, OKECHAMP S.A., Bonduelle, Modern Mushroom Farms, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., Scelta Mushrooms BV, Ecolink Baltic, Kulkarni Farm Fresh Pvt. Ltd., and Monaghan Mushrooms among others.



