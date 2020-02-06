Matcha Market size is estimated to grow at a 9.12% CAGR between 2020 and 2026

Global Match Market

2020 Gluten Matcha Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for nutrient-rich, organic, and natural products to drive the Matcha Market demand over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Further, increasing awareness about health and fitness of the product coupled with the popularity of healthy beverages rich to boost the matcha market growth.

Rising application in a number of savory and sweet recipes including cocktails, lattes, macarons, cakes, doughnuts, and salad dressings is projected to fuel the market growth.

The product has also been gaining popularity in the beauty sector owing to its high antioxidant content. In addition, the presence of Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG) in the product to potentially prevent brain, bladder, cervix, and prostate cancer.

Moreover, product as a super food owing to the presence of profuse nutritional properties, the introduction of innovative food and beverage using the product to augurwell for the market demand. For instance, AktienbrauereiKaufbeuren (ABK Beer) launched Matcha Green Lager Beer Mixin 2018.

Instant Premixes used for preparing lattes, ice drinks, ice creams, milkshakes, smoothies, and alcoholic beverages to drive the segment by posing a positive impact on the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing consumption by regular tea drinkers and new users to drive classic grade on account of its subtle fresh flavor to grow the new market trends over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The composite volume yet the harsh flavor of the product makes it suitable for smoothies and other milk-based beverages to further fuel the market demand for classic grade products.

Owing to the cumulative adoption of assessments for food and beverage recipes, culinary grade to expand a smooth texture and high nutritional content driving its application in diverse food products.

However, high cost of the product and low awareness concerning the product to challenge the matcha market growth.

Regional outlook of Matcha Market to emerge with healthy growth prospects

Asia Pacific to drive the major market share owing to the high consumption of matcha in developing countries. Further presence of major tea producers in the Asia Pacific coupled with the ancient tradition of consumption of tea in these countries to drive the market growth.

Further, increasing penetration of the product through Japanese and Chinese grocery chains to further fuel the market growth.

Moreover, usage of matcha to balances both sweet and savory dishes in order to increase the common ingredients in ice-creams, tea cakes, crêpes, and even macaroons in Mumbai, India.

Therefore, restaurants in India to poised Indian dishes for advanced matcha fragilities including steamed and fried mantou bun with a matcha cream cheese and desserts.

In addition, the North American market is set to enlarge on account of growing health consciousness, availability of a wide variety of products coupled with rising acceptance and easy obtainability of the products in cafeterias and tea shops across bulging cities.

For, instance Pinkberry® launched a new green tea matcha lemonade frozen yogurt in 2018.

Whereas, product entrance in the US market to primarily allied the accessibility of matcha-based products through Japanese retail grocery supplies across developed cities.

Competitive prospects across key Matcha Market players

Key players are contributing towards market share with new unveilings of products and restaurants, product differentiation to boost the market demand. For instance, in 2020, 3 new locations to be opened by Matcha Cafe Maiko, EA Café, Fiesta Bowls respectively for dessert in San Francisco.

In addition, in 2020, Starbucks Philippines launched new matcha drinks to bring back an old fave.

Further, in 2019, Matcha Works introduced Sparkling Matcha with availability in different flavors such as Lemon and Lime, Watermelon, and Straight Up.

Additionally, in 2019, The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) finds a selection of matcha tea samples to be high in aluminium exceeding the levels of EFSA.

Moreover, in 2019, Nestlé launched KitKat Green Tea Matcha in Europe produced in combination with UTZ certified cocoa beans. Also, A. Loacker Spa/AG launched matcha green tea wafers called Tortina Triple Dark.

The market players leading the Matcha market include Unilever, ITO EN, LTD., Marukyu-Koyamaen, Encha, Tenzo Tea, Inc., Green Foods Corporation, AIYA America, Midori Spring, Jade Monk LLC, TEAJA Organic.

