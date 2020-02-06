Gluten Free Food Market value to report an increase of 8.54% CAGR over 2026

Global Gluten Free Food Market

2020 Gluten Free Food Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing incidences of gluten intolerance and celiac disease along with the growing awareness about the benefits of gluten free diet to have a positive impact on the Gluten free food market.

Ongoing trend of health confined consumers and the increasing awareness of gluten intolerance in the diet resulting in prevailing diseases including celiac, digestion and gut-related problems and others to drive the market growth.

A gluten free diet (GFD) is the primary treatment for celiac disease (CD). Also, gluten ingestion occurs frequently despite herculean efforts to achieve the improbable goal of strictly following a GFD.

Investments by prominent and emerging food producers for health-indulgent food products and enticing consumers with palatable gluten free food across the entire food and beverage sectors including retail outlets and online groceries as well as restaurants to impact positively on the market value.

Additionally, maintaining dedicated gluten free food in menus of hotels, fast food chains, and other dining spots to sustain the market growth.

Therefore, gluten free food generates key opportunities for market players in sectors of breakfast cereals, nutraceuticals, and baby food. For example, Furthermore, UK-based Glebe Farm Foods launched a gluten-free oat drink Pure Oaty for the food service industry.

Improvements and innovation of cutting-edge technology such as micro encapsulation technology to increase the shelf life of gluten free foods in order to boost the market growth.

The growth of bakery and confectionary segment coupled with the extensive demand for various types of bakery products with ease of availability to fuel the market trend.

However, gluten free products are no more niche products of the food market,fluctuations in the raw material prices coupled with relatively high cost of gluten free foods on comparison with conventional foods challenging the market growth.

Additionally, various food sectors including processed food, frozen food, fresh and baked food, beverages, nutrition supplements, and others to emphasize food products free from Gluten.

Browse Gluten Free Food Market, Research Report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/213265/gluten-free-food-market

Gluten Free Food Market to be preceded by North America and Europe

The demand of increased production of gluten free food is mainly contributed by emerged countries of North America, Europe as a result of population thickening.

North America drives the major market share followed by Europe owing to increased consumption of gluten free foods caused due to the treatment of celiac disease. As well as the sportsmen, athletes, and others are consuming gluten free foods to enhance the physical appearance attributing for changing lifestyles.

Further, assistances in bowel syndrome, obesity, schizophrenia and mental condition of the consumers to driveNorth America’s regional market growth over the forecast period.

Adaptation of gluten free diets by European populace owing to various health benefits associated with them to increase the market demand regionally. For example, CEREALTO launched a range of healthy biscuits in 2018 made with healthier grains such as oatmeal and others which are gluten free in nature.

In addition, Veripan launched an all-purpose flour mix for gluten-free baking “Panafree” in 2018 to satisfy the increasing demand for gluten free foods.

Whereas, availability of gluten free foods across conventional stores in emerging countries of Asia Pacific like China, India, and others to increase the consumption of gluten free foods over the forecast period.

New launches, acquisitions, investments by market players to augment the market growth

Unveilings of new products,fundings, procurements by key players to boost the market share. Recently, Gato& Co launched vegan gluten-free cookie sandwiches in the UK. Further, Impossible Foods to launch meatless pork and sausage in 2020.

Further, in 2020, Sprinng Foods to raise seed funding from angel investors to produce international quality gluten-free, vegan and lactose-free baked goods in India.

In addition, in 2020, Ancient Harvest acquires Pamela’s to expand the gluten-free portfolio.

Moreover, Fazer Group acquires gluten-free baker VuohelanHerkku to become a very strong player in the growing gluten free market.

Additionally, in 2020, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's hospital kitchen has become the first certified gluten free in Scotland by preparing gluten free food separately at night.

Further, in 2019, London Food Corporation completed the acquisition of UK based firm Big Oz and will help the company to move towards health food segment, and to expand its product portfolio.

Key players that are participating in Gluten-Free Food market include Dr.Schär AG / SPA, Freedom Foods Group Ltd., Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V, Hain Celestial Group, Amy's Kitchen, Mondelez International, Kraft Heinz Company, and Kellogg Company among others.

