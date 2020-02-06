In-vehicle Infotainment Market Worth $54.8 Billion by 2027 - Government Mandates on Telematics and E-Call Services Creates a Lucrative Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Component (Display unit, Control Panel, TCU, HUD), OS (Linux, QNX, MS, Others), Service (Entertainment, Navigation, e-call, Diagnostics), Connectivity, Form, Location, Vehicle Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to reach USD 54.8 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 24.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.7%.

All automakers such as Ford, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Hyundai, and Toyota offer infotainment systems in their vehicles. In-vehicle infotainment systems help optimize operations and maintenance as well as enhance convenience, safety, and comfort of passengers using connectivity features. The rise in consumer demand for high-end infotainment, increase in dependency on technology, safety, and security regulations, and upsurge in tech-savvy population are the key factors that contribute to the growth of the in-vehicle infotainment market.

The in-vehicle infotainment market comprises major manufacturers such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Alpine Electronics (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), HARMAN International (US), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), among others.

eCall mandate in Europe along with safety and security regulations will boost the demand of TCUs in the in-vehicle infotainment market

The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) plays a critical role in the in-vehicle infotainment system and helps control diagnostics and communication to/from the vehicle, wireless tracking, vehicle tracking, and e-calls.

The EU has implemented the mandate for e-call in all passenger cars since 2018. As a result, Europe is projected to be the largest market for TCUs in 2018. The same trend is estimated to be followed by other countries also. This is estimated to drive the TCU market during the forecast period.

By service, the others segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

The demand for in-vehicle infotainment other services is expected to increase in the near future due to technological advancements and increase in demand for safety and comfort features in cars. The others segment includes parking information, in-car payment, fuel price, social media apps, and collision warning and on-road assistance. Manufactures are focusing on adding these services to infotainment systems according to the changing needs of OEMs and end users. This is estimated to drive the others segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific in-vehicle infotainment market is estimated to be the fastest. In Asia Pacific, India and China are moving toward a higher standard of living and disposable incomes, which leads to the demand for high-end in-vehicle infotainment services and connectivity solutions. Moreover, key drivers for the Asia Pacific market is the increased demand for infotainment services, particularly in China and India. The tech-savvy population in these countries demands a better and connected driving experience. Furthermore, the region is attracting global OEMs and Tier I companies to test and develop high-end infotainment systems. This, along with supportive government policies, is helping the execution of technological advancements. Such advancements are expected to drive the Asia Pacific in-vehicle infotainment market.

4.1 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Region



