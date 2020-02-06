In-vehicle Infotainment Market Worth $54.8 Billion by 2027 - Government Mandates on Telematics and E-Call Services Creates a Lucrative Industry
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Component (Display unit, Control Panel, TCU, HUD), OS (Linux, QNX, MS, Others), Service (Entertainment, Navigation, e-call, Diagnostics), Connectivity, Form, Location, Vehicle Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to reach USD 54.8 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 24.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.7%.
All automakers such as Ford, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Hyundai, and Toyota offer infotainment systems in their vehicles. In-vehicle infotainment systems help optimize operations and maintenance as well as enhance convenience, safety, and comfort of passengers using connectivity features. The rise in consumer demand for high-end infotainment, increase in dependency on technology, safety, and security regulations, and upsurge in tech-savvy population are the key factors that contribute to the growth of the in-vehicle infotainment market.
The in-vehicle infotainment market comprises major manufacturers such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Alpine Electronics (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), HARMAN International (US), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), among others.
eCall mandate in Europe along with safety and security regulations will boost the demand of TCUs in the in-vehicle infotainment market
The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) plays a critical role in the in-vehicle infotainment system and helps control diagnostics and communication to/from the vehicle, wireless tracking, vehicle tracking, and e-calls.
The EU has implemented the mandate for e-call in all passenger cars since 2018. As a result, Europe is projected to be the largest market for TCUs in 2018. The same trend is estimated to be followed by other countries also. This is estimated to drive the TCU market during the forecast period.
By service, the others segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR
The demand for in-vehicle infotainment other services is expected to increase in the near future due to technological advancements and increase in demand for safety and comfort features in cars. The others segment includes parking information, in-car payment, fuel price, social media apps, and collision warning and on-road assistance. Manufactures are focusing on adding these services to infotainment systems according to the changing needs of OEMs and end users. This is estimated to drive the others segment.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific in-vehicle infotainment market is estimated to be the fastest. In Asia Pacific, India and China are moving toward a higher standard of living and disposable incomes, which leads to the demand for high-end in-vehicle infotainment services and connectivity solutions. Moreover, key drivers for the Asia Pacific market is the increased demand for infotainment services, particularly in China and India. The tech-savvy population in these countries demands a better and connected driving experience. Furthermore, the region is attracting global OEMs and Tier I companies to test and develop high-end infotainment systems. This, along with supportive government policies, is helping the execution of technological advancements. Such advancements are expected to drive the Asia Pacific in-vehicle infotainment market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunities
4.2 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Region
4.3 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Form
4.4 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Component
4.5 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Location
4.6 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Operating System
4.7 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Service
4.8 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Vehicle Type
4.9 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Connectivity
4.1 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Years Considered for the Study
5.3 Package Size
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Driver
5.4.1.1 Growth in Entertainment, Safety & Security, and Navigation Services
5.4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Rear Seat Entertainment
5.4.1.3 Growth of Smartphone Industry and Use of Cloud Technologies
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Technologies and Services in Infotainment Systems
5.4.2.2 Lack of Seamless Connectivity
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Developments in Ride Sharing and Mobility Services
5.4.3.2 Government Mandates on Telematics and E-Call Services
5.4.3.3 Emergence of Various Technologies Such as 5G and AI
5.4.4 Challenges
5.4.4.1 Cybersecurity
5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for In-Vehicle Infotainment Manufacturers
5.5.1 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth
5.6 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, Scenarios (2018-2027)
5.6.1 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, Most Likely Scenario
5.6.2 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, Optimistic Scenario
5.6.3 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, Pessimistic Scenario
6 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Form
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Assumptions
6.1.3 Industry Insights
6.2 Embedded
6.2.1 Reduction in Price of Services Plans and Telematics Regulations Will Drive the Embedded Segment
6.3 Tethered
6.3.1 The Tethered Form Segment is Estimated to Grow at A Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period
6.4 Integrated
6.4.1 Flexibility, Reliability, and Familiarity Coupled With Increasing Smartphone Penetration Will Drive the Integrated Form Market
7 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Location
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Front RoW
7.2.1 Growing Demand for Driving Seat Entertainment and Information Services Will Fuel the Front RoW Infotainment Segment
7.3 Rear RoW
7.3.1 Increasing Production of Luxury Vehicles and Demand for Passenger Comfort is Driving the Rear RoW Infotainment Segment
8 In-Vehicle Infotainmet Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Display Unit/Infotainment Unit
8.2.1 Technological Advancements Will Drive the Display/ Infotainment Unit Segment
8.3 Control Panel
8.3.1 Availability of Control Panels in Low & Mid Segment Vehicles is Estimated to Drive This Segment
8.4 Telematics Control Unit (Tcu)
8.4.1 E-Call Mandate in Europe and Safety and Security Regulations Will Boost the Tcu Segment
8.5 Head-Up Display
8.5.1 Production of Premium Vehicles and Reduction in the Cost Will Drive the Head-Up Display Segment
9 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Connectivity
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 3G
9.2.1 3g Network Will Register Negative Growth Rate Due to Introduction of 4G/5G
9.3 4G
9.3.1 4G Enables Advanced New Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment Applications Which is Driving the Segment
9.4 5G
9.4.1 5G is the Next Generation Technology Which Will Set New Benchmarks in Future
10 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Operating System
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Linux
10.2.1 Open Source, Easy Availability, and Cost Saving Features are Driving the Demand for Linux
10.3 Qnx
10.3.1 Growing Demand for Embedded Infotainment Systems Will Drive the Qnx Segment
10.4 Microsoft
10.4.1 Preference of Oems for Advanced and User-Friendly Os Will Decrease the Demand for Microsoft in Future
10.5 Os-Others
10.5.1 Demand for More User-Friendly Infotainment Will Drive the Others Segment
11 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Service
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Entertainment Services
11.2.1 Increasing Demand for Multimedia Streaming is Driving the Entertainment Service Segment
11.3 Navigation Services
11.3.1 Navigation Service Segment is Gaining Traction Due to Integration With Traffic Data
11.4 E-Call
11.4.1 Demand for Emergency Services and Safety Regulations Will Drive the E-Call Segment
11.5 Vehicle Diagnostics
11.5.1 Growing Stringent Rules and Regulations Regarding Passenger Safety to Drive the Vehicle Diagnostics Segment
11.6 Others
11.6.1 Increasing Demand for More Advanced Infotainment Features to Drive Other Services Segment
12 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Passenger Car
12.2.1 Demand for Increased Convenience and Safety Features to Drive the Passenger Car Segment
12.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
12.3.1 Mandates Regarding E-Call Would Be Implemented in the LCV Segment in Future
12.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
12.4.1 Demand for Increased Cabin Comfort and Safety to Drive the HCV Segment
13 In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Asia Pacific
13.3 Europe
13.4 North America
13.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Hardware)
14.3.1 Terminology
14.3.2 Visionary Leaders
14.3.3 Innovators
14.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.5 Emerging Companies
14.3.6 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Business Strategy Excellence
14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Software)
14.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence
14.5 Right to Win
14.6 Competitive Scenario
14.6.1 New Product Developments/Launches
14.6.2 Expansion
14.6.3 Partnerships/Contracts
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Alpine Electronics Inc.
15.2 Garmin Ltd.
15.3 Pioneer Corporation
15.4 Harman International
15.5 Panasonic Corporation
15.6 Robert Bosch Gmbh
15.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.8 Clarion
15.9 Tomtom International
15.10 Continental AG
15.11 Additional Companies
15.11.1 Desay SV Automotive
15.11.2 Denso Corporation
15.11.3 Visteon Corporation
15.11.4 Jvckenwood Corporation
15.11.5 Fujitsu Limited
15.11.6 Foryou Corporation
15.11.7 Hyundai Mobis
15.11.8 Ford Motor Company
15.11.9 Aptiv PLC
15.11.10 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
15.11.11 General Motors
15.11.12 Audi AG
15.11.13 BMW AG
15.11.14 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7fr4m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.