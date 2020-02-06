Assistant Foreign Minister (FM) for Arab Affairs receives Ambassador-Designate of Kingdom of Bahrain to Arab Republic of Egypt, Permanent Representative to Arab League

The Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Arab Affairs in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ambassador Yasser Othman, received at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters the Ambassador-Designate of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Hisham bin Mohammed Al Jowder.

During the meeting, the Ambassador-Designate of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League, emphasized the depth and strength of the brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt in light of the mutual eagerness between the two brotherly countries to enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination, he also explored ways to enhance and elevate those relations to broader horizons for the benefit of the two countries and their people.

For his part, Ambassador Yasser Othman expressed his pride and appreciation for the development and growth witnessed in the existing bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt, wishing the Ambassador all success.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.