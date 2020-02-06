Teekay Offshore Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2019 Results

Revenues of $312.1 million and a net loss of $285.5 million, or $(0.71) per common unit, in the fourth quarter of 2019

Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders (1) of $19.8 million, and adjusted net income attributable to the limited partners' interest of $0.03 per common unit (excluding items listed in Appendix B to this release) in the fourth quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $167.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

Net loss of $285.5 million was impacted by an impairment charge of $342.4 million mainly relating to one FPSO unit and the Arendal Spirit UMS

In January 2020, completed the plan of merger with Brookfield relating to the Partnership's common units

In January 2020, took delivery of the first E-shuttle tanker newbuilding, the Aurora Spirit

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Offshore GP L.L.C. (TOO GP), the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership), today reported the Partnership’s results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit data) 2019 2019 (2) 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenues 312,142 299,447 445,213 1,268,000 1,416,424 Net (loss) income (285,549 ) (34,769 ) 67,842 (350,895 ) (123,945 ) Limited partners' interest in net (loss) income per common unit - basic (0.71 ) (0.10 ) 0.14 (0.92 ) (0.36 ) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS Adjusted EBITDA (1) 167,147 157,660 289,548 671,898 782,521 Adjusted net income attributable to the partners preferred unitholders (1) 19,796 4,659 130,463 58,696 149,587 Limited partners' interest in adjusted net income per common unit (1) 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.30 0.06 0.29

These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Please refer to Appendices to the release announcing the results for the third quarter of 2019 attached as Exhibit 1 to the Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2019 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Fourth Quarter of 2019 Compared to Fourth Quarter of 2018

Revenues were $312 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $133 million, compared to $445 million in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to $91 million of revenue related to the positive settlement with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. and certain of its subsidiaries (together Petrobras) recorded during the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $21 million due to the amortization of non-cash deferred revenue relating to the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit during the fourth quarter of 2018, a $12 million decrease due to fewer vessels in our CoA shuttle tanker fleet during the fourth quarter of 2019 and the redelivery of an older shuttle tanker in August 2019 and an $8 million decrease due to the completion of the Ostras FPSO charter contract in March 2019.

Net loss increased to $286 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $68 million in the same quarter of the prior year. A $326 million increase in the net write-down of vessels and the decrease in revenues described above was partially offset by a $61 million increase in unrealized fair value gains mainly related to interest rate swap derivative instruments, reflecting increased interest rate levels in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to decreased interest rate levels in the fourth quarter of 2018, a $21 million increase in equity income, a $10 million increase in foreign currency exchange gains, a $6 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense due to the sale of certain shuttle tankers and a $5 million decrease in interest expense.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $167 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of $123 million, compared to $290 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in revenues, as explained above, partially offset by a $9 million increase in earnings from equity-accounted joint ventures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $110 million compared to $130 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to the $123 million decrease in Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by a $6 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense and a $5 million decrease in interest expense.

Fourth Quarter of 2019 Compared to Third Quarter of 2019

Revenues increased by $13 million to $312 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $299 million for the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to increased utilization and rates in the shuttle tanker and towage fleets, and net loss increased by $251 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the prior quarter. The net loss during the fourth quarter of 2019 was impacted by a $342 million write-down of vessels. This was partially offset by the increase in revenues, as explained above, a $39 million increase in the consolidated unrealized fair value gains mainly related to interest rate swap derivative instruments, a $23 million increase in equity income due to the recognition of a maintenance bonus during the fourth quarter of 2019 and unrealized fair value gains on derivative instruments within the equity-accounted joint ventures, and an $11 million increase in foreign currency exchange gains.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $167 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of $9 million compared to $158 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an $8 million increase in earnings in the FPSO segment mainly from the recognition of the maintenance bonus during the fourth quarter of 2019 in the Pioneiro de Libra FPSO equity-accounted joint venture.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $15 million compared to $5 million in the third quarter of 2019 due to the increase in Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and a $6 million decrease in interest expense.

Fiscal Year 2019 Compared to Fiscal Year 2018

Revenues were $1,268 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1,416 million for the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to $91 million of revenue related to the positive settlement with Petrobras recorded during the fourth quarter of 2018, a $33 million decrease due to reduced charter rates under the Piranema Spirit FPSO contract extension and the amortization of non-cash deferred revenue in 2018, and a $30 million decrease due to the expiration of the Ostras FPSO charter contract in March 2019.

Net loss increased by $227 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior fiscal year mainly due to the $148 million decrease in revenues explained above, a $109 million increase in the net write-down of vessels and a $98 million increase in realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments, partially offset by the absence in 2019 of $55 million of losses on debt repurchases, a $30 million decrease in operating expenses, a $23 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense, a $15 million decrease in income tax expense and a $12 million increase in foreign currency exchange gains.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $672 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $783 million in the prior fiscal year, representing a decrease of $111 million. This decrease was due to the decrease in revenues, as explained above, in particular the absence of the $91 million Petrobras settlement, partially offset by a $30 million decrease in operating expenses.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $59 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $91 million compared to $150 million for 2018, primarily due to the decrease in Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by a $23 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense.

Please refer to “Operating Results” for additional information on variances by segment and Appendices A and B for reconciliations between GAAP net (loss) income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, respectively.

Summary of Recent Events

Delivery of Shuttle Tanker Newbuilding

In January 2020, the Partnership took delivery of one LNG-fueled Aframax shuttle tanker newbuilding, the Aurora Spirit. The vessel was constructed based on the Partnership's E-shuttle design, which incorporates technologies intended to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, including LNG fuel and recovered volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as secondary fuel, as well as battery packs for flexible power distribution and blackout prevention. The vessel will commence operations under an existing master agreement with Equinor in the North Sea.

Completion of Brookfield Acquisition by Merger

On January 22, 2020, Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with certain of its affiliates and institutional partners (collectively, Brookfield), completed its acquisition by merger (the Merger) of all of the outstanding publicly held and listed common units representing limited partner interests of the Partnership (common units) held by parties other than Brookfield (unaffiliated unitholders) pursuant to the agreement and plan of merger (the Merger Agreement) among the Partnership, TOO GP and certain members of Brookfield.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, common units held by unaffiliated unitholders were converted into the right to receive $1.55 in cash per common unit (the cash consideration), other than common units held by unaffiliated unitholders who elected to receive the equity consideration (as defined below). As an alternative to receiving the cash consideration, each unaffiliated unitholder had the option to elect to forego the cash consideration and instead receive one newly designated unlisted Class A Common Unit of the Partnership per common unit (the equity consideration). The Class A Common Units are economically equivalent to the common units held by Brookfield following the Merger, but have limited voting rights and limited transferability.

As a result of the Merger, Brookfield owns 100% of the Class B Common Units, representing approximately 98.7% of the outstanding common units of the Partnership. All of the Class A Common Units, representing approximately 1.3% of the outstanding common units of the Partnership as of the closing of the Merger, are held by the unaffiliated unitholders who elected to receive the equity consideration in respect of their common units.

As a result of the Merger, and that the exercise price of each of the outstanding warrants exceeded the cash consideration, the warrants were automatically canceled and ceased to exist. No consideration was delivered in respect thereof. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Partnership’s outstanding preferred units were unchanged and remain outstanding following the Merger.

Trading of the Partnership's common units was suspended on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE) before the beginning of trading on January 23, 2020. The Partnership requested that the NYSE file a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) notifying the SEC of the delisting of its common units on the NYSE and the deregistration of the common units. The deregistration of the common units will become effective 90 days after the filing of the Form 25 or such shorter period as may be determined by the SEC.

Plan to Rebrand as Altera Infrastructure

In January 2020, following the closing of the Merger, the Partnership announced that it intends to change its name in due course to Altera Infrastructure L.P. and, effective from March 24, 2020, to rebrand the consolidated group of companies under the new umbrella of Altera Infrastructure.

Changes to Board of Directors

In January 2020, the Partnership announced the following changes to the Board of Directors of TOO GP:

The retirement of David L. Lemmon as a TOO GP Director and a member of the Audit, Compensation and Conflicts Committees, effective January 23, 2020, after 14 years with the TOO GP’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Lemmon's replacement on the Audit Committee by Bill Utt, who is Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Governance Committee.

The prospective retirement of Kenneth Hvid, CEO of Teekay Corporation, as a TOO GP Director effective June 17, 2020, after nine years with TOO GP's Board of Directors.

Financing

In October 2019, a subsidiary of the Partnership, Teekay Shuttle Tankers L.L.C., successfully placed $125 million of senior unsecured green floating-rate bonds due in October 2024. The bonds carry a coupon of three-month LIBOR plus 6.50%. The proceeds from the bonds will be to partially fund four LNG-fueled shuttle tankers, one of which delivered to the Partnership in January 2020, and the remaining of which vessels are currently under construction with expected deliveries through 2021.

In October 2019, the Partnership secured a $100 million bridge term loan to provide pre- and post-delivery financing for a shuttle tanker newbuilding to operate on the East Coast of Canada, which matures in August 2022. The debt facility bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 250 basis points until March 2020 and increases by 25 basis points per quarter thereafter. The Partnership intends to refinance the bridge loan into the existing East Coast Canada shuttle financing secured by the three vessels in operation. The facility remains undrawn.

Økokrim Investigation

In January 2020, Økokrim (the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime) and the local Stavanger police raided Teekay Shipping Norway AS' (a subsidiary of the Partnership) premises, based on a search warrant issued pursuant to suspected violations of Norwegian pollution and export laws in connection with the export of the Navion Britannia shuttle tanker from the Norwegian Continental Shelf in March 2018. The Partnership has not identified such violations but continues to evaluate any potential liabilities together with advisors.

Liquidity Update

As of December 31, 2019, the Partnership had total liquidity of $304 million, including $105 million undrawn on a revolving credit facility, an increase of $33 million compared to September 30, 2019. The increase in liquidity was primarily due to the Partnership's issuance of $125 million of senior unsecured green bonds during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating Results

The commentary below compares certain results of our operating segments (including the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to the same period of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

FPSO Segment

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues 115,258 113,362 143,651 Adjusted EBITDA 81,739 73,550 108,543

Adjusted EBITDA (including Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels) decreased by $27 million primarily due to the absence of $21 million in the amortization of non-cash deferred revenue relating to the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit and a decrease of $8 million due to the expiration of the charter contract of the Ostras FPSO unit in March 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by $8 million, compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due the recognition of a maintenance bonus during the fourth quarter of 2019 relating to the Libra FPSO unit in an equity-accounted joint venture.

Shuttle Tanker Segment

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 (2) 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues 141,541 133,659 206,212 Adjusted EBITDA 65,339 64,421 124,038

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $59 million mainly due to $55 million of revenues related to the positive settlement with Petrobras received in the fourth quarter of the prior year and a $5 million decrease due to the redelivery of the Stena Sirita from its charter contract in August 2019, which had reached the end of its estimated useful life.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was generally in line with the third quarter of 2019.

FSO Segment

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues 35,690 35,168 36,734 Adjusted EBITDA 22,415 23,703 25,508

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $3 million mainly due to higher repair and maintenance expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was generally in line with the third quarter of 2019.

UMS Segment

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues 446 441 36,536 Adjusted EBITDA (2,310 ) (1,574 ) 35,011

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $37 million due to the absence of $37 million of revenues related to the positive settlement with Petrobras received in the same quarter of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was generally in line with the third quarter of 2019.

Towage Segment

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues 19,207 16,817 15,252 Adjusted EBITDA 1,467 (1,198 ) (1,202 )

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3 million compared to both prior periods presented due to higher utilization.

Conventional Tanker Segment

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues — — 6,828 Adjusted EBITDA — — (880 )

The Partnership redelivered the two in-chartered vessels to their owners in March and April 2019, respectively, and no longer has activity in the conventional tanker segment.

Teekay Offshore’s Fleet

The following table summarizes Teekay Offshore’s fleet as of February 6, 2020. In comparison to the previously-reported fleet table in the release for the third quarter of 2019, Teekay Offshore's fleet decreased by two vessels due to the sale of the Navion Hispania and Stena Sirita shuttle tankers in January 2020, both of which vessels had reached the end of their estimated useful lives.

Number of Vessels Owned

Vessels Chartered-in Vessels Committed

Newbuildings Total FPSO Segment 8 (i) — — 8 Shuttle Tanker Segment 24 (ii) 2 6 (iii) 32 FSO Segment 5 — — 5 UMS Segment 1 — — 1 Towage Segment 10 — — 10 Total 48 2 6 56

Includes two FPSO units, the Cidade de Itajai and Libra, in which Teekay Offshore’s ownership interest is 50 percent. Includes four shuttle tankers in which Teekay Offshore’s ownership interest is 50 percent and one HiLoad DP unit. Includes six DP2 shuttle tanker newbuildings scheduled for delivery through early-2022, one of which will operate under Teekay Offshore's master agreement with Equinor in the North Sea, four of which will join Teekay Offshore's CoA portfolio in the North Sea and one which will operate under Teekay Offshore's existing contracts on the East Coast of Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including, among others: the timing and certainty of the delisting and deregistration of the Partnership's common units; the timing of the retirement of Kenneth Hvid from TOO GP's Board of Directors; the expected use of proceeds from the Partnership's issuance of green bonds; the intended refinancing of the Partnership's bridge loan; and the timing of shuttle tanker newbuilding deliveries and the commencement of related contracts. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: changes in exploration, production and storage of offshore oil and gas, either generally or in particular regions that would impact expected future growth, particularly in or related to North Sea, Brazil and East Coast of Canada offshore fields; shipyard delivery delays and cost overruns; delays in the commencement of charter contracts; and other factors discussed in Teekay Offshore’s filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore has consolidated assets of approximately $4.9 billion, comprised of 56 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including six newbuildings), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Teekay Offshore’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Brookfield owns 100 percent of Teekay Offshore’s general partner.

Teekay Offshore's preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TOO PR A", "TOO PR B" and "TOO PR E", respectively.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Summary Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues 312,142 299,447 445,213 1,268,000 1,416,424 Voyage expenses (32,314 ) (30,906 ) (39,402 ) (129,910 ) (151,808 ) Vessel operating expenses (107,614 ) (99,400 ) (108,592 ) (426,951 ) (437,671 ) Time-charter hire expenses (10,236 ) (11,119 ) (13,281 ) (44,427 ) (52,616 ) Depreciation and amortization (84,911 ) (86,336 ) (91,023 ) (349,379 ) (372,290 ) General and administrative (25,094 ) (16,947 ) (14,335 ) (76,245 ) (65,427 ) (Write-down) and gain on sale of vessels (342,383 ) (1,498 ) (16,414 ) (332,125 ) (223,355 ) Restructuring recovery (charge) — — 379 — (1,520 ) Operating (loss) income (290,410 ) 53,241 162,545 (91,037 ) 111,737 Interest expense (48,085 ) (53,767 ) (53,424 ) (205,709 ) (199,395 ) Interest income 1,012 1,776 1,215 5,111 3,598 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 14,634 (27,600 ) (40,465 ) (85,195 ) 12,808 Equity income 26,135 3,385 5,237 32,794 39,458 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 6,359 (5,387 ) (3,344 ) 2,193 (9,413 ) Losses on debt repurchases — — — — (55,479 ) Other income (expense) - net 870 (101 ) (40 ) (1,225 ) (4,602 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense (289,485 ) (28,453 ) 71,724 (343,068 ) (101,288 ) Income tax recovery (expense) 3,936 (6,316 ) (3,882 ) (7,827 ) (22,657 ) Net (loss) income (285,549 ) (34,769 ) 67,842 (350,895 ) (123,945 ) Non-controlling interests in net (loss) income 147 (1,817 ) 1,476 (1,384 ) (7,161 ) Preferred unitholders' interest in net (loss) income 8,038 8,038 8,038 32,150 31,485 General partner’s interest in net (loss) income (2,223 ) (311 ) 443 (2,891 ) (1,128 ) Limited partners’ interest in net (loss) income (291,511 ) (40,679 ) 57,885 (378,770 ) (147,141 ) Limited partner's interest in net (loss) income per common unit - basic (0.71 ) (0.10 ) 0.14 (0.92 ) (0.36 ) - diluted (0.71 ) (0.10 ) 0.12 (0.92 ) (0.36 ) Weighted-average number of common units - basic 411,158,400 410,801,717 410,314,977 410,727,035 410,261,239 - diluted 411,158,400 410,801,717 475,565,613 410,727,035 410,261,239 Total number of common units outstanding at end of period 411,148,991 411,188,338 410,314,977 411,148,991 410,314,977

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at As at As at December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 199,388 270,827 225,040 Restricted cash 17,798 17,961 8,540 Accounts receivable 204,020 168,593 141,903 Vessels held for sale 15,374 19,756 12,528 Prepaid expenses 29,887 28,136 32,199 Due from related parties — — 58,885 Other current assets 7,467 5,830 11,879 Total current assets 473,934 511,103 490,974 Restricted cash - long-term 89,070 — — Vessels and equipment At cost, less accumulated depreciation 3,511,758 3,929,521 4,196,909 Advances on newbuilding contracts 257,017 220,186 73,713 Investment in equity-accounted joint ventures 234,627 212,589 212,202 Deferred tax asset 7,000 2,146 9,168 Due from related parties — — 949 Other assets 220,716 205,775 198,992 Goodwill 129,145 129,145 129,145 Total assets 4,923,267 5,210,465 5,312,052 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable 56,699 105,377 16,423 Accrued liabilities 140,976 111,861 129,896 Deferred revenues 53,728 57,735 55,750 Due to related parties 20,000 — 183,795 Current portion of derivative instruments 18,956 18,061 23,290 Current portion of long-term debt 353,238 358,781 554,336 Other current liabilities 14,793 4,198 15,062 Total current liabilities 658,390 656,013 978,552 Long-term debt 2,825,712 2,704,685 2,543,406 Derivative instruments 143,222 168,965 94,354 Due to related parties — 125,000 — Other long-term liabilities 223,877 188,147 236,616 Total liabilities 3,851,201 3,842,810 3,852,928 Equity Limited partners - common units 505,394 796,815 883,090 Limited partners - preferred units 384,274 384,274 384,274 General Partner 12,164 14,385 15,055 Warrants 132,225 132,225 132,225 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,410 6,504 7,361 Non-controlling interests 33,599 33,452 37,119 Total equity 1,072,066 1,367,655 1,459,124 Total liabilities and total equity 4,923,267 5,210,465 5,312,052

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used for) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (350,895 ) (123,945 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net operating cash flow: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments 50,956 (53,419 ) Equity income, net of dividends received of $17,655 (2018 - $6,200) (15,139 ) (33,258 ) Depreciation and amortization 349,379 372,290 Write-down and (gain) on sale of vessels 332,125 223,355 Deferred income tax expense 3,161 18,606 Amortization of in-process revenue contracts (15,062 ) (35,219 ) Expenditures for dry docking (15,890 ) (21,411 ) Other (31,142 ) 16,871 Change in non-cash working capital items related to operating activities 12,416 (83,227 ) Net operating cash flow 319,909 280,643 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 492,517 734,698 Scheduled repayments of long-term debt and settlement of related swaps (410,429 ) (567,298 ) Prepayments of long-term debt and settlement of related swaps — (457,426 ) Financing issuance costs (23,755 ) (14,128 ) Proceeds from financing related to sales and leaseback of vessels 23,800 — Proceeds from issuance of preferred units — 120,000 Expenses relating to equity offerings — (3,997 ) Proceeds from credit facility due to related parties 95,000 125,000 Prepayments of credit facility due to related parties (200,000 ) — Cash distributions paid by the Partnership (32,150 ) (46,675 ) Cash distributions paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests (3,636 ) (12,048 ) Cash contributions paid from non-controlling interests to subsidiaries 1,500 1,500 Other (865 ) (964 ) Net financing cash flow (58,018 ) (121,338 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net payments for vessels and equipment, including advances on newbuilding contracts and conversion costs (214,670 ) (233,736 ) Proceeds from sale of vessels and equipment 33,341 30,049 Investment in equity-accounted joint ventures (7,886 ) (3,000 ) Direct financing lease payments received — 5,414 Acquisition of companies from Teekay Corporation (net of cash acquired of $26.6 — 25,254 million) Net investing cash flow (189,215 ) (176,019 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 72,676 (16,714 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year 233,580 250,294 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year 306,256 233,580

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These non-GAAP financial measures, including Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management, and the Partnership believes that these supplementary metrics assist investors and other users of its financial reports in comparing financial and operating performance of the Partnership across reporting periods and with other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents net (loss) income before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Such adjustments include vessel write-downs, gains or losses on the sale of vessels, unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments, foreign exchange gains or losses, losses on debt repurchases, and certain other income or expenses. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA also excludes realized gains or losses on interest rate swaps as management, in assessing the Partnership's performance, views these gains or losses as an element of interest expense, and realized gains or losses on derivative instruments resulting from amendments or terminations of the underlying instruments. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA also excludes equity income as the Partnership does not control its equity-accounted investments, and as a result, the Partnership does not have the unilateral ability to determine whether the cash generated by its equity-accounted investments is retained within the entity in which the Partnership holds the equity-accounted investment or distributed to the Partnership and other owners. In addition, the Partnership does not control the timing of any such distributions to the Partnership and other owners.

Adjusted EBITDA represents Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to include the Partnership's proportionate share of consolidated adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted joint ventures and to exclude the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of the consolidated adjusted EBITDA from the Partnership's consolidated joint ventures. Readers are cautioned when using Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure as the amount contributed from Adjusted EBITDA from the equity-accounted investments may not be available or distributed to the Partnership in the periods such Adjusted EBITDA is generated by the equity-accounted investments. Please refer to Appendices A and C of this release for reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income and equity income, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income represents net (loss) income adjusted to exclude the impact of certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance consistent with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted Net Income includes realized gains or losses on interest rate swaps as an element of interest expense and excludes income tax expenses or recoveries from changes in valuation allowance or uncertain tax provisions. Please refer to Appendix B of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net (loss) income (285,549 ) 67,84 (350,895 ) (123,945 ) Depreciation and amortization 84,911 91,023 349,379 372,290 Interest expense, net of interest income 47,073 52,209 200,598 195,797 Income tax (recovery) expense (3,936 ) 3,882 7,827 22,657 EBITDA (157,501 ) 214,956 206,909 466,799 Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA: Write-down and (gain) on sale of vessels 342,383 16,414 332,125 223,355 Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (14,634 ) 40,465 85,195 (12,808 ) Equity income (26,135 ) (5,237 ) (32,794 ) (39,458 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (6,359 ) 3,344 (2,193 ) 9,413 Losses on debt repurchases — — — 55,479 Other (income) expense - net (870 ) 40 1,225 4,602 Realized loss on foreign currency forward contracts (1,495 ) (1,470 ) (5,054 ) (1,228 ) Total adjustments 292,890 53,556 378,504 239,355 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 135,389 268,512 585,413 706,154 Add: Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (See Appendix C) 34,198 25,270 97,849 92,637 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests (1) (2,440 ) (4,234 ) (11,364 ) (16,270 ) Adjusted EBITDA 167,147 289,548 671,898 782,521

(1) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests is summarized in the table below.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests 147 1,476 (1,384 ) (7,161 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,006 2,809 10,525 14,617 Interest expense, net of interest income 308 439 1,470 2,064 EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 2,461 4,724 10,611 9,520 Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA: (Gain) on sale and write-down of vessels — (500 ) 746 6,711 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (21 ) 10 7 39 Total adjustments (21 ) (490 ) 753 6,750 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 2,440 4,234 11,364 16,270

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix B - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net (loss) income (285,549 ) 67,842 (350,895 ) (123,945 ) Adjustments: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests 147 1,476 (1,384 ) (7,161 ) Net (loss) income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders (285,696 ) 66,366 (349,511 ) (116,784 ) Add (subtract) specific items affecting net (loss) income: Write-down and (gain) on sale of vessels 342,383 16,414 332,125 223,355 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (25,970 ) 34,719 50,956 (52,047 ) Realized loss on interest rate swap amendments 5,000 — 14,000 16,250 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (1) (6,359 ) 3,201 (2,629 ) 6,532 Losses on debt repurchases — — — 55,479 Other (income) expense - net (870 ) 40 1,225 4,602 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense relating to Norwegian tax structure (4,900 ) 2,719 2,126 18,822 Other adjustments (2) — — — 2,164 Adjustments related to equity-accounted vessels (3) (3,813 ) 6,514 11,157 (2,036 ) Adjustments related to non-controlling interests (4) 21 490 (753 ) (6,750 ) Total adjustments 305,492 64,097 408,207 266,371 Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred 19,796 130,463 58,696 149,587 unitholders Preferred unitholders' interest in adjusted net income 8,038 8,038 32,150 31,485 General Partner's interest in adjusted net income 89 931 202 898 Limited partners' interest in adjusted net income 11,669 121,494 26,344 117,204 Limited partners' interest in adjusted net income per common unit, basic 0.03 0.30 0.06 0.29 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic 411,158,400 410,314,977 410,727,035 410,261,239

Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss primarily relates to the Partnership's revaluation of all foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rate at the end of each reporting period and unrealized gain or loss related to the Partnership's cross-currency swaps related to the Partnership's Norwegian Krone (NOK) bonds, and excludes the realized gain or loss relating to the Partnership's cross-currency swaps and NOK bonds. Other adjustments primarily reflects voyage expenses, vessel operating expense, depreciation and amortization expense and general and administrative expenses relating to vessels undergoing upgrades or newbuilding vessels prior to the commencement of their respective charter contracts. Reflects the Partnership's proportionate share of specific items affecting the net income of the Cidade de Itajai FPSO unit and Libra FPSO unit equity-accounted joint ventures, including the unrealized gain or loss on derivative instruments and the foreign exchange gain or loss. Items affecting net (loss) income include amounts attributable to the Partnership’s consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiaries. Each item affecting net (loss) income is analyzed to determine whether any of the amounts originated from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary. Each amount that originates from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary is multiplied by the non-controlling interests’ percentage share in this subsidiary to arrive at the non-controlling interests’ share of the amount. The adjustments relate to the gain on sale or write-down of vessels and foreign currency exchange gain or loss within the Partnership's consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA From Equity-Accounted Vessels

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) At 100% Partnership's 50% At 100% Partnership's 50% Revenues 84,543 42,272 77,566 38,783 Vessel and other operating expenses (16,148 ) (8,074 ) (27,026 ) (13,513 ) Depreciation and amortization (15,670 ) (7,835 ) (15,905 ) (7,952 ) Operating income of equity-accounted vessels 52,725 26,363 34,635 17,318 Net interest expense (6,870 ) (3,435 ) (11,441 ) (5,721 ) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (1) 6,307 3,154 (13,325 ) (6,663 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 406 203 314 157 Total other items (157 ) (78 ) (24,452 ) (12,227 ) Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 52,568 26,285 10,183 5,09 before income tax (expense) recovery Income tax (expense) recovery (300 ) (150 ) 291 146 Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 52,268 26,135 10,474 5,237 Depreciation and amortization 15,670 7,835 15,905 7,952 Net interest expense 6,870 3,435 11,441 5,721 Income tax expense (recovery) 300 150 (291 ) (146 ) EBITDA 75,108 37,555 37,529 18,764 Add (subtract) specific items affecting EBITDA: Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (1) (6,307 ) (3,154 ) 13,325 6,663 Foreign currency exchange gain (406 ) (203 ) (314 ) (157 ) Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels 68,395 34,198 50,540 25,270

Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments includes an unrealized gain of $7.2 million ($3.6 million at the Partnership’s 50% share) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and an unrealized loss of $13.3 million ($6.7 million at the Partnership’s 50% share) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 related to interest rate swaps for the Cidade de Itajai and Libra FPSO units.

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) At 100% Partnership's 50% At 100% Partnership's 50% Revenues 261,574 130,787 262,205 131,103 Vessel and other operating expenses (65,877 ) (32,938 ) (76,931 ) (38,466 ) Depreciation and amortization (65,067 ) (32,534 ) (61,893 ) (30,947 ) Operating income of equity-accounted vessels 130,630 65,315 123,381 61,690 Net interest expense (1) (39,499 ) (19,749 ) (37,166 ) (18,585 ) Realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments(2) (25,053 ) (12,527 ) (7,047 ) (3,523 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 10 5 636 318 Total other items (64,542 ) (32,271 ) (43,577 ) (21,790 ) Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 66,088 33,044 79,804 39,900 before income tax expense Income tax expense (501 ) (250 ) (883 ) (442 ) Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 65,587 32,794 78,921 39,458 Depreciation and amortization 65,067 32,534 61,893 30,947 Net interest expense(1) 39,499 19,749 37,166 18,585 Income tax expense 501 250 883 442 EBITDA 170,654 85,327 178,863 89,432 Add (subtract) specific items affecting EBITDA: Realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments(2) 25,053 12,527 7,047 3,523 Foreign currency exchange gain (10 ) (5 ) (636 ) (318 ) Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels 195,697 97,849 185,274 92,637

Net interest expense for the year ended December 30, 2018 includes an unrealized gain of $9.7 million ($4.9 million at the Partnership's 50% share) related to interest rate swaps designated and qualifying as cash flow hedges for the Libra FPSO unit. Realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments includes an unrealized loss of $22.4 million ($11.2 million at the Partnership’s 50% share) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and an unrealized loss of $6.3 million ($3.1 million at the Partnership’s 50% share) for the year ended December 31, 2018 related to interest rate swaps for the Cidade de Itajai FPSO unit.



