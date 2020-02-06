Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market to Reach US $ 13.7 billion with 27.1% CAGR Forecast to 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

The Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 27.1% to reach a market value of USD 13.7 billion by 2026.

Overview

The market report published on the Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market provides overall information on the Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market at various phases and levels. The market report provides factors that define the Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market. Some of the factors that are considered are market value, market shares, market revenues, market status, market trends, and capacity of market production and consumption. The market value for the upcoming year 2020 along with the historical market value of the year 2026 is defined in the report. The market experts have analyzed the market by considering the base year is 2020. The segmentation of the Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market are made in the market report, and the segmentations are made on the grounds of product types, regions, applications, and companies present in the various regions.

Competitive Analysis

The Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market is an extremely fragmented market with high degree of competition existing among market players. This market is primarily technology driven and any prospective market player would do well if investments in R&D are prioritised.

Some major players in the market are Impinj, Teletracking Technologies, Ubisense Group, Zebra Technologies, Airista, Aruba Networks (Hp Enterprise), Awarepoint, Identec Group, and among others.

Impinj Inc, a major market player has started following the trend of connecting products to the web, and has started incorporating the Internet of Things into their RFID tags. Making an exclusive Impinj Platform so that consumers can view the state, location and authenticity of a product in real time was their way of establishing market presence.

Ubisense Group has chosen to focus on improving the efficiency of the supply chain process in factories by emphasising the importance of a digitally connected factory and its benefits. Keeping an eye on the future, the firm has started delivering customised solutions to make smart factories for the automotive industry. They are aimed at allowing the manufacturers to achieve efficient inventory control by making products, parts and components visible and identifiable anytime and everywhere.

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1. Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market Methodology and Scope

2. Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market – Market Definition and Overview

3. Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market – Executive Summary

4 Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market – Market Dynamics

5 Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market – Industry Analysis

6 Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market – By Component

7 Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market – By Technology

8 Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market – By Indutsry Verticals

9 Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market – By Region

10 Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market – Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Impij*

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Product Portfolio and Description

11.1.3 Key Highlights

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.2 Savi Technology

11.3 Teletracking Technologies

11.4 Ubisense Group

11.5 Zebra Technologies

11.6 Airista

11.7 Alien Technology

11.8 Aruba Networks (Hp Enterprise)

11.9 Awarepoint

11.10 Identec Group

12 Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market – Premium Insights

13 Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market – DataM

