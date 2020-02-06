Data lakes Market Grow at CAGR of 18.1% According to Forecast from 2020 to 2026

The Global Data lakes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% to reach a market value of USD 16.1 billion by 2026

Global Data lakes Industry

Market Report

The historical market value for the year 2020, along with the market value for the up-coming year 2026 is mentioned in the report. The market experts have taken 2020 as the base year in the Global Data lakes Market report. The report provides detailed information on the size and shape of the market at various phases and levels of the Global Data lakes Market. The research methods, such as primary research mechanism and secondary research mechanisms are used in the report to provide extensive information about the market. The tools such as Porter’s five Force Models are used to analyse the market in a qualitative and quantitative manner. The definition and the scope of the Global Data lakes Market are defined in the report.

Major players

The various key players' names, manufacturing sites, production capacity, and ex-factor price, consumption of the products by end-users, and market share and revenue are defined in the Global Data lakes Market report. The SWOT analysis is conducted to analyse the strength weakness, opportunity, and threats encountered by the Global Data lakes Market players.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in Technologyto stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Data lakes is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players,Hortonworks, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and Zaloni. Other key players in the market include Teradata, Impetus Technologies, Cloudera, Amazon, and IBM.

In April 2019, Temenos, the banking software company, launched Temenos Data Lake and is first to market with a robust, productized data lake that integrates big data analytics into its banking software. Temenos Data Lake delivers out-of-the-box data integration, preparation, and

optimization to power AI-driven banking applications.

In January 2019, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT service, consulting, and business solutions organization, has launched the TCS Connected Intelligence Data Lake for BusinessTM on AWS Marketplace. The newly launched software captures and manages all types of data in a central Hadoop repository from where business users can pull elements using a simple drag and drop interface to quickly generate analytics and gain insights to solve business challenges.

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Data lakes Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Data lakes Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Data lakes Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

