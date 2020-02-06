Wage Gaps and Getting Out of Your Own Way

Candice Georgiadis Mike Hondorp, Chief Marketing Officer at Whalar Gabriela Reynaga, CRISC, CISA, GRCP., founder and CEO of Holistics GRC Consultancy

Two huge topics in today's society are tackled by Candice Georgiadis

Lean into what makes you uncomfortable. If I hadn’t said yes to meeting up with a colleague after a chance encounter on an elevator, I may not have had the career I’ve had.” — Mike Hondorp, Chief Marketing Officer at Whalar

GREENWICH, CT, USA, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing foot print of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.In a world that sometimes seems upside down, it isn't always 'seems' but in fact, 'is' upside down. Both topics, gender wage gap and impostor syndrome, highlight this 'upside down' world. Candice Georgiadis interviewed Mike Hondorp, Chief Marketing Officer at Whalar, on the subject of impostor syndrome, below is an excerpt discussing Mike Hondorp's personal experience with the syndrome:We would love to hear your story about your experience with Impostor Syndrome. Would you be able to share that with us?I really started to feel like an imposter as my job grew at Facebook. Facebook was a place for crazy smart, high-achieving, really young people. To go from more traditional corporate jobs to a fast-growing and boundary-breaking tech company turned the traditional corporate hierarchy on its head, and suddenly I wasn’t sure if I could measure up. It was humbling to feel like I wasn’t qualified enough to even be in the room with some of these people.In my role, I was meeting with the heads of marketing for big, global companies, and even though I had far fewer years of experience than they did, they would listen so attentively to your counsel about Instagram because the platform was so new, and they trusted you to guide them through it. But I didn’t know what I had done to earn that trust, I just felt like I was there.Did you ever shake the feeling off? If yes, what have you done to mitigate it or eliminate it?For me, it never goes away, and it never feels like I’m achieving enough. I minimize this by continuing to prove my value and focusing on the work itself. I also try to redefine what a C-level executive does and how they behave, to make it more authentic and approachable than people can sometimes think of senior leadership being. For example, I really like relating to people on a human level — it’s fun to understand what motivates people, what their home life is like, what music they’re into, and just be fun and silly sometimes. That’s how we build connections with each other.In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone who is experiencing Impostor Syndrome can take to move forward despite feeling like an “Impostor”? Please share a story or an example for each.Know your material/subject, and over-prepare. For example, last month we launched our 2020 influencer marketing trends report with a big event for clients in New York, which I hosted. I had been living in the research for three months, so I was also confident that I knew my stuff. The event was a huge success.Lean into what makes you uncomfortable. If I hadn’t said yes to meeting up with a colleague after a chance encounter on an elevator, I may not have had the career I’ve had.Be vulnerable and transparent. It builds trust immediately and builds psychological safety. Catch the full interview here Gabriela Reynaga, CRISC, CISA, GRCP., founder and CEO of Holistics GRC Consultancy, was interviewed by Candice Georgiadis at length about the gender wage gap, her personal experience with it and what solutions are working to resolve this disparity.Thank you so much for joining us Gabriela! Can you tell us the “backstory” that brought you to this career path?I started professionally as a financial auditor before becoming interested in the connections between information technology and audit. I spent years working for big firms and after much dedication, I felt like it was time to take a chance on a new career path. My career was advancing much slower than I would have liked. I wasn’t reaching the positions that I could have at the pace in which I felt I should have and decided it wasn’t working for me any longer. In some ways, I felt like my career trajectory was hindered because I am a woman. I was told by my supervisor that women want families, not career success. That was the catalyst for my move to the governance compliance industry. I am a strong believer that gender is not a handicap to achieving professional goals, so I told myself I can do it. And I am! I joined ISACA and realized I’m not alone. There is a lot of information out there to support me. Now I have ISACA certifications in CISA and CRISC and became a COBIT 5 & COBIT 2019 accredited trainer. I’m living my dream by owning my own company. Complete interview available here These topics greatly benefit from Candice Georgiadis' social media skills. Expanding the reach and story of both these individuals and their real world struggles is helping others 'break free' and push ahead in their lives. So much more can be discussed on these topics. By visiting Candice Georgiadis' blog ( https://www.candicegeorgiadis.com/ ) we come across a number of different interviews on both these topics. Some fantastic reading and world exposure going on here.Read more about the subject on Amazon.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.