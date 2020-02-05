Are Gold Stocks Set To Rebound After Hitting 3-Week Lows?

February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you were paying attention to gold stocks on Wednesday, you likely saw several turning around. It may have not been a big breakout like Tesla, but compared to Tuesday's low, it was a move in the right direction. Gold prices hit 3-week lows recently so Wednesday's slight turn higher was a welcome sign for bulls.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of service-oriented companies increased to 6-month highs last month. These include companies like retailers, hospitals and restaurants. Most traders were looking beyond these figures. The expectation right now is for jobs in certain sectors to decline. This could become a direct result of closures due to the coronavirus in Asia.

"While anything is possible in terms of price movement in the short run, I don't see dip-buying behavior-changing any time soon" for gold, said Michael Armbruster, managing partner at Altavest, in an interview.

Preciousmetals have competed with other market headwinds as prices marched higher. Thestronger dollar and higher bond yields for government bonds didn't make it acake-walk for gold, in general. Regardless, the World Health Organizationcontinues to suggest that coronavirus is far from over. That could mean morefocus on safe havens amid market uncertainty.

What Are Analysts Saying About Gold Stocks?

Analysts continue to remain bullish on the precious metal. Expectations of a dovish Fed remain in place. In such situations, gold attracts investors for a stronger value proposition compared to low or no yield currencies.

"Dovishnessfrom the Federal Reserve has also added to gold's appeal. We reiterate our goldforecast of $1,600 an ounce in 2020," wrote UBS Global Wealth Managementanalysts Dominic Schnider and Wayne Gordon, in a Wednesday research note.

However, itwasn't just gold taking advantage of market momentum on Wednesday. Copper, andplatinum both added to gains. Further interest in palladium has also been arecent thing to factor in.

"It wouldappear as if March Palladium is on a course to make new all-time highs perhapsduring the session. Stoking the upward track is the lingering 'positive spin'that Chinese support for their economy will help mitigate financial damage." – Analystsat Zaner Metals

New opportunities For Gold Stock Investors

So, doesthis mean it's time to buy gold stocks again? It's no secret that many preciousmetal stocks have dipped during recent weeks. However, with gold futurescontinuing to press on, it's hard to ignore the potential that another goldprice breakout could have.

The lasttime we saw gold surge was earlier in January when it set new 8-year highs. Ontop of that, coronavirus concerns persist. However, we can't forget that withthis being an election year, there could be even further choppiness ahead asthe election gets closer.

