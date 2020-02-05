LGI Homes, Inc. Reports January 2020 Home Closings

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 434 homes closed in January 2020, up from 269 home closings in January 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 61.3%.



As of the end of January 2020, the Company had 105 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

