Kirby Corporation to Present at the Stifel 2020 Transportation and Logistics Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby Corporation ("Kirby") (NYSE:KEX) announced today that Kirby will present at the Stifel 2020 Transportation & Logistics Conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Specifics of the conference presentation are as follows:



Stifel 2020 Transportation & Logistics Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 Time: 9:55 a.m. Eastern / 8:55 a.m. Central Presenters: David Grzebinski, President and CEO

Bill Harvey, Executive VP of Finance and CFO Location: Miami Beach, FL

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available to the public and a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation by visiting Kirby’s website at http://www.kirbycorp.com . A copy of the materials prepared by Kirby for the presentation will be available on Kirby’s website at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, Kirby participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides after-market service and parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, industrial compressors, railcar movers, and high capacity lift trucks for use in a variety of industrial markets, and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, for land-based oilfield service customers.

Contact: Eric Holcomb

713-435-1545



