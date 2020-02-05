Richard Sampson to Lead LTEN Board of Directors as President

Richard Sampson, LTEN Board President 2020-2021

Senior training leader Richard Sampson will head up the Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (LTEN) Board of Directors. He assumes the role immediately.

ROANOKE, VA, CA, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Sampson, a life sciences training industry veteran, has been named the 2020-2021 president of the LTEN Board of Directors , effective immediately. Sampson succeeds David Fortanbary, head of U.S. learning & development for UCB, whose two-year term as Board president expired at the end of 2019.Sampson, head of global training and development at Cepheid, has held a variety of sales, training and marketing positions in life sciences, with companies including GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Novartis and Roche. An LTEN member since 2010, Sampson has been a member of the LTEN Board of Directors since 2013, serving as treasurer since 2014.“Being selected to lead a vibrant, growing organization like LTEN is an honor and I’m looking forward to serving as a resource for every LTEN member as we reach for our shared goals,” said Sampson. “David Fortanbary has generated solid momentum for the organization, including overseeing notable membership growth and the creation of new services and solutions for LTEN members. As board president, I will continue working with my fellow board members, our Advisory Council, the LTEN staff and especially our extensive membership to ensure LTEN remains a growing, changing organization that creates opportunity for everyone.”“Richard’s energy and outlook will bring a spirit of continued innovation to LTEN for his two-year term and beyond, as we continue to grow and shift to meet the needs of all LTEN members,” said Dawn Brehm, executive director of LTEN. “Richard has already served LTEN members well as a board member and treasurer, and I know he’ll bring that same drive and innovation to his role as president, in a way that helps every LTEN member grow their careers as they develop others.”ABOUT LTENThe Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network ( www.L-TEN.org ) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,100 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.MEDIA CONTACTFor more information contact Nannette Nolan, LTEN director of marketing communications, at nnolan@L-TEN.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.