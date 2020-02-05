Adventure Dental Supports National Give Kids a Smile Program in February With Care for Uninsured D.C. and Baltimore Children

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access to affordable dental services for children continues to be an under met need in the United States. Lower-income and minority children are far less likely to have routine dental checkups and suffer disproportionate rates of tooth decay with 80 percent of cavities in permanent teeth impacting just 25 percent of U.S. children. This is why Adventure Dental & Vision, a leading provider of high-quality dental and vision care for children is participating in the National Give Kids a Smile program, a signature event of the American Dental Association which offers care to uninsured children.

“Tooth decay continues to be among the most common chronic diseases to impact children in the U.S., even though it is preventable. Opening our practices to children who have limited access to care is imperative to bringing dental care education to local communities,” says Janelle Shumaker, Director of Community Outreach at Adventure Dental and Vision. “Oral health is integral to overall health. Untreated dental disease is painful and affects a child’s physical, emotional and social development. Kids with untreated dental decay can’t eat or sleep properly which affects their ability to concentrate in school. Our goal at Adventure is to reach as many families as possible to get kids out of pain and on a regular dental hygiene program.”

Adventure Dental offices in Baltimore and Washington D.C. will be offering free dental care to children in need who do not have health insurance. Treatments will include dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, x-rays, sealants and extractions through the Give Kids A Smile program. The program is a cornerstone of the ADA’s National Children’s Dental Health Month celebration which is aimed at:

Expanding needed dental services to underserved children.

Shining a spotlight on the negative consequences of untreated dental disease in the United States.

What: Give Kids A Smile

When: Throughout February 2020

Where:

Adventure Dental, 1346 Eastern Blvd., Essex, MD 21221, Tel: 410-406-3006

Adventure Dental, 6725 Annapolis Road, Landover Hills, MD, Tel: 301-773-4746

Adventure Dental, 1060 Brentwood Dr. NE, Washington, D.C. 20018, Tel: 202-269-4746

How: Parents wishing to participate should call a practice near them to schedule an appointment. Space is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Qualifying patients must be under 21 and not currently covered by Medicaid or private insurance.

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

Every child deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at mydentalvisioncare.com .

Facebook: facebook.com/adventuredentalvision/

Instagram: instagram.com/adventuredentalofficial



CONTACT INFORMATION

Lisa McAlister 303.931.0955

lisa.mcalister@herodvo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.