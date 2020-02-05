Asure Software Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2019 will be released after the market close on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30pm CT (4:30pm ET) on the same day.
Asure CEO Pat Goepel and CFO Kelyn Brannon will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.
Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020
Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)
U.S. dial-in: (877) 853-5636
International dial-in: (631) 291-4544
Conference ID: 7185719
A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: https://investor.asuresoftware.com/events-and-presentations.
About Asure Software
Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HRServices offering ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.
Company Contact:
Stacy Zellner, Director of Marketing
888-323-8835 x 3111
szellner@asuresoftware.com
Investor Contact:
Carolyn Bass
Market Street Partners
415-445-3232
cbass@marketstreetpartners.com
