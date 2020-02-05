Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Strong Investment Performance Across the Board

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported fourth quarter earnings. Highlights from the quarter include:



Revenues of $18.6 million compared with $19.9 million in the third quarter and $26.1 million a year ago.

Net income of $2.5 million compared with $1.1 million in the third quarter and $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $5.4 million, compared with $3.9 million in the third quarter and $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Our LargeCap Value, SMidCap, SmallCap Value, AllCap Value, Alternative Income, Emerging Markets, Emerging Markets SMidCap, Income Opportunity and Alternative Income strategies beat their primary benchmarks for the year, with our Alternative Income strategy achieving a top decile institutional ranking, and SMidCap, SmallCap Value and Income Opportunity strategies achieving top quartile institutional rankings.

Repurchased 42,171 shares of our common stock in the fourth quarter for an aggregate purchase price of $1.1 million, bringing the 2019 total to 85,559 shares repurchased for $2.4 million.

At year-end, Westwood had $100.1 million in cash and short-term investments, stockholders' equity of $148.3 million and no debt.

Revenues of $18.6 million decreased $7.5 million from last year's fourth quarter on lower average assets (AUM) due to net outflows, partially offset by market appreciation. Revenues were lower than the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower other revenues.

AUM at December 31, 2019 totaled $15.2 billion, versus $16.6 billion at December 31, 2018 and $15.0 billion at September 30, 2019. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to Institutional net outflows; the increase from the third quarter 2019 was primarily due to market appreciation.

Fourth quarter 2019 net income of $2.5 million was lower than fourth quarter 2018 net income of $5.4 million primarily due to lower revenues and foreign currency transaction losses, partially offset by lower incentive compensation expense and by unrealized gains on private investments. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 compared to $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $5.4 million, or $0.64 per share, a decrease from $9.5 million, or $1.12 per share, in 2018's fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter 2019 net income of $2.5 million increased from third quarter 2019 net income of $1.1 million due to unrealized gains on private investments, partially offset by foreign currency transaction losses. Diluted EPS of $0.30 compared to $0.13 for the third quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $5.4 million, or $0.64 per share, up from $3.9 million, or $0.46 per share for the third quarter.

Fiscal year 2019 revenues of $84.1 million were lower than 2018 revenues of $122.3 million due to a $32.3 million decrease in asset-based advisory fees and a $3.5 million decrease in Trust fees, both reflecting lower average AUM, and a $2.2 million decrease in performance-based advisory fees.

2019 net income of $5.9 million decreased from $26.8 million in 2018 primarily due to lower revenues and foreign currency transaction losses, offset by lower incentive compensation expense and unrealized gains on private investments. Diluted EPS of $0.70 compared with $3.13 for 2018. Economic EPS of $2.15 compared with $5.14 in 2018.

Brian Casey, Westwood’s President and CEO, commented, “We were very pleased to see all of our US Value and Multi-Asset strategies delivering some of their best years of outperformance. Our institutional sales team continues to ramp up activity, and our intermediary sales group posted its best monthly sales for the past three years in December. Our progress in developing distribution and creating efficiencies through technological innovation validates the investments we have been making to reposition our platform for long term growth. We are very encouraged that attractive M&A opportunities continue to surface, and our business platform is well positioned for an accretive acquisition. We fully expect our business to resume its growth trajectory through emerging and proven avenues. To increase our financial flexibility, we are shifting our capital return approach for shareholders by increasing our current available share repurchase program by $10 million to a total of $12.9 million while reducing our dividend payout."

Westwood’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on April 1, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.

Economic Earnings and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

Westwood will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results and other business matters at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today. To join the conference call, dial 877-303-6235 (U.S. and Canada) or 631-291-4837 (international). The conference call can also be accessed via our Investor Relations page at westwoodgroup.com and will be available for replay through February 13, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the passcode 3591568.

About Westwood

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. provides investment management services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm has $15.2 billion in assets under management, of which $2.3 billion are in values-based, global-sanctions compliant and socially responsible investment mandates as of December 31, 2019. Westwood offers a range of investment strategies including U.S. equities, Multi-Asset, Emerging Markets equities, Global Convertible securities and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) portfolios. Access to these strategies is available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, UCITS funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Toronto, Boston and Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as “anticipate,” “forecast,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “goal,” “may,” “target,” “designed,” “on track,” “comfortable with,” “optimistic” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: the composition and market value of our assets under management; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; competition in the investment management industry; our assets under management include investments in foreign companies; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to retain qualified personnel; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to select and oversee third party vendors; our ability to maintain effective information systems; litigation risks; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; our relationships with investment consulting firms; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

(WHG-G)

CONTACT:

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

Terry Forbes

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(214) 756-6900

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except per share and share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 12,768 $ 13,164 $ 19,388 Performance-based 310 154 — Trust fees 6,219 6,281 6,688 Other, net (681 ) 293 43 Total revenues 18,616 19,892 26,119 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 12,092 12,072 13,102 Sales and marketing 518 506 535 Westwood mutual funds 674 916 842 Information technology 2,150 2,017 2,350 Professional services 1,064 940 1,106 General and administrative 2,363 2,317 2,264 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions 712 (402 ) (1,968 ) Total expenses 19,573 18,366 18,231 Net operating income (957 ) 1,526 7,888 Unrealized gains on private investments 3,296 — — Investment income 1,318 — — Other income 34 33 — Income before income taxes 3,691 1,559 7,888 Provision for income taxes 1,150 442 2,475 Net income $ 2,541 $ 1,117 $ 5,413 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 856 (482 ) (2,057 ) Total comprehensive income $ 3,397 $ 635 $ 3,356 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.13 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.13 $ 0.64 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,389,322 8,432,598 8,383,972 Diluted 8,449,689 8,470,673 8,503,522 Economic Earnings $ 5,418 $ 3,871 $ 9,515 Economic EPS $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 1.12 Dividends declared per share $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.72





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except per share and share amounts) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 57,033 $ 89,367 Performance-based 764 2,984 Trust fees 25,483 28,953 Other, net 799 996 Total revenues 84,079 122,300 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 50,152 59,959 Sales and marketing 2,068 1,936 Westwood mutual funds 3,097 3,808 Information technology 8,426 9,103 Professional services 4,322 4,783 General and administrative 9,516 9,564 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions 1,854 (2,791 ) Total expenses 79,435 86,362 Net operating income 4,644 35,938 Gain on sale of operations — 524 Unrealized gains on private investments 3,296 — Investment income 1,318 — Other income 144 — Income before income taxes 9,402 36,462 Provision for income taxes 3,491 9,711 Net income $ 5,911 $ 26,751 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,940 (3,119 ) Total comprehensive income $ 7,851 $ 23,632 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 3.20 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 3.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,408,017 8,365,360 Diluted 8,463,239 8,547,370 Economic Earnings $ 18,179 $ 43,943 Economic EPS $ 2.15 $ 5.14 Dividends declared per share $ 2.88 $ 2.76





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value and share amounts) (unaudited) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,766 $ 52,449 Accounts receivable 13,177 18,429 Investments, at fair value 50,324 65,781 Prepaid income taxes 1,150 349 Other current assets 2,544 2,731 Total current assets 116,961 139,739 Investments 8,154 5,425 Noncurrent investments at fair value 4,238 — Goodwill 19,804 19,804 Deferred income taxes 2,216 5,102 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,562 8,698 Intangible assets, net 15,256 15,961 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $7,395 and $6,462 4,152 4,454 Other long-term assets 364 — Total assets $ 178,707 $ 199,183 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,145 $ 2,518 Dividends payable 7,362 7,710 Compensation and benefits payable 9,975 15,102 Operating lease liabilities 1,584 1,432 Income taxes payable 289 365 Total current liabilities 21,355 27,127 Accrued dividends 1,303 1,576 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 7,762 9,331 Total long-term liabilities 9,065 10,907 Total liabilities 30,420 38,034 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 10,306,570 and outstanding 8,881,086 shares at December 31, 2019; issued 10,182,583 and outstanding 8,904,902 shares at December 31, 2018 103 102 Additional paid-in capital 203,441 194,116 Treasury stock, at cost – 1,425,483 shares at December 31, 2019; 1,277,681 shares at December 31, 2018 (63,281 ) (58,711 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,943 ) (4,883 ) Retained earnings 10,967 30,525 Total stockholders’ equity 148,287 161,149 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 178,707 $ 199,183





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 5,911 $ 26,751 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 898 867 Amortization of intangible assets 1,726 1,672 Unrealized (gains) losses on investments (3,650 ) 737 Stock-based compensation expense 10,305 15,283 Deferred income taxes 2,906 (1,749 ) Gain on sale of operations — (524 ) Non-cash lease expense 1,151 1,062 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Net (purchases) sales of investments – trading securities 15,811 (15,194 ) Accounts receivable 5,404 2,678 Other current assets (608 ) 3,755 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (382 ) (644 ) Compensation and benefits payable (5,018 ) (3,636 ) Income taxes payable (849 ) 1,643 Other liabilities (1,433 ) (1,217 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 32,172 31,484 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, equipment and other (593 ) (991 ) Proceeds from Omaha divestiture — 10,013 Purchases of investments (3,671 ) (5,425 ) Additions to internally developed software (584 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,848 ) 3,597 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of treasury stock (2,414 ) (4,000 ) Purchases of treasury stock for employee stock plans (980 ) (726 ) Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes (2,387 ) (4,768 ) Cash dividends (26,089 ) (24,621 ) Net cash used in financing activities (31,870 ) (34,115 ) Effect of currency rate changes on cash 1,863 (2,766 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,683 ) (1,800 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 52,449 54,249 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 49,766 $ 52,449 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 1,431 $ 9,766 Accrued dividends $ 8,666 $ 9,286 Tenant allowance included in Property and equipment $ — $ 237





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income to Economic Earnings (in thousands, except per share and share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net Income $ 2,541 $ 1,117 $ 5,413 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 2,373 2,249 3,625 Add: Intangible amortization 445 445 417 Add: Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 59 60 60 Economic Earnings $ 5,418 $ 3,871 $ 9,515 Diluted weighted average shares 8,449,689 8,470,673 8,503,522 Economic EPS $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 1.12





Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net Income $ 5,911 $ 26,751 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 10,305 15,283 Add: Intangible amortization 1,726 1,672 Add: Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 237 237 Economic Earnings $ 18,179 $ 43,943 Diluted weighted average shares 8,463,239 8,547,370 Economic EPS $ 2.15 $ 5.14

As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income and earnings per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Management reviews Economic Earnings and Economic EPS to evaluate Westwood’s ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP net income or earnings per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating Westwood’s underlying operating and financial performance and its available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings as net income plus non-cash equity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.