Tate Grossman Kelly & Iaccarino Sponsors Opioids and the Law Newsletter

David Grossman

Publication will raise awareness about the impact of the Opioid Crisis on the American Indian, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native communities.

It is important to inform those entities that have suffered an economically from the irresponsible promotion and distribution of Opioids about what is taking place in the Multi-District Litigation.” — David Grossman

AUSTIIN, TX, US, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tate Grossman Kelly & Iaccarino, LLP ( TGKI ) announced today that it is sponsoring the newsletter Opioids and the Law , a bi-monthly electronic newsletter produced by legal publisher Hackney Publications, as a way to raise awareness about the impact of the opioid crisis on American Indian, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native communities.Subscriptions are complimentary and can be obtained by visiting this link . Subscribers will receive the first issue, which was published last week.David Grossman, one of the newsletter’s legal editors and a name partner of TGKI, noted that “It is important to inform those entities that have suffered an egregious economic impact from the irresponsible promotion and distribution of Opioids about what is taking place in the ongoing Multi-District Litigation.”“Some of them have already retained a law firm, but the information coming from the firm is limited,” said Grossman. “Others have not yet retained legal counsel and are weighing whether to participate or not. We want to give them as much information as possible to keep them up to speed and help them make an educated decision.”Mark Tate, a founding partner and lead litigator of TGKI, added that “time is of the essence” for municipalities, hospitals and Native American communities to decide if they will participate in the MDL.“A determination has already been made that the pharmaceutical companies are liable for damages.” said Tate. “However, the court has wisely afforded a very short period of time for those entities that have suffered economic damages to retain counsel.”It is the role of Opioids and the Law to make sure these municipalities, hospitals and communities have the best possible understanding of what their options are, in order to make an informed decision.Holt Hackney of Hackney Publications, who produces 12 legal newsletters, said TGKI is leading the way when it comes to representing these entities.“Municipalities, hospitals and communities have gravitated to this law firm, which is why we are so excited about the partnership,” said Hackney. “By combining forces with TGKI, we’re able to provide a unique perspective about this pivotal moment in time.”About TGKI LawTGKI Law Firm was formed for the exclusive purpose of helping government municipalities, tribal nations, healthcare organizations, union health & pension funds, and other businesses recover damages caused by the pharmaceutical companies who are responsible for creating the modern-day epidemic known as the opioid crisis. Municipalities and other organizations have had to dedicate substantial resources to address this crisis which means that resources for other important programs may have been cut or eliminated all together. Together, the Partners of Tate Grossman Kelly & Iaccarino, LLP (TGKI) have over one hundred years of legal and successful litigation experience including complex mass tort and multi-district litigation (MDL). With offices in several states, TGKI Law Firm currently represents more than 100 municipalities and organizations across the country in current opioid-related class-action litigation.About Hackney PublicationsHackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of Sports Law Periodicals. While some of the publications are supported by subscriptions, others are supported by advertising and sponsorship. The latter represents the most significant area of growth for Hackney Publications. Aside from Opioids and the Law, the company also publishes newsletters with Jackson Lewis (Title IX Alert), Wilson Elser (Concussion Defense Reporter), Skadden Arps (Esports and the Law), Ifrah Law (My Legal Bookie) and Montgomery McCracken (Sports Medicine and the Law).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.