Hoyer: History Will Judge Poorly Those Who Choose Fear of Their Party Over the Courage to Do the Right Thing

I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.’ That is the oath Senators swore on January 16. It is the oath created by Senators when they tried the first impeachment of a President in 1868. It is an oath rooted in the revolution fought by their grandparents to create a republic of laws, not kings.