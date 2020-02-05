Marijuana Stocks to Watch for February

February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MustGrow Biologics Corporation: (CSE: MGRO) | (OTCQB: MGROF)

MustGrow is somewhat of a sleeper in the cannabis space as its one of those ancillary companies that have provided agricultural products for farmers of all kinds over the years. Their crop protection line is one that cannabis companies are using in mass. No these aren't pesticides these are organic products that do not have synthetics that will make cannabis fail stringent testing. Besides the guts of what they do, MustGrow recently did a private placement in December for $3.9m and the total shares outstanding is 36m and fully diluted is 56M shares, with 24% insider ownership.

OrganiGram Holdings: (NASDAQ: OGI)

Recently had positive earnings after falling short the quarter before. Many investors failed to realize that the quarter before that they were profitable and the added expenses were part of expanding and scaling the operation. OGI is one of the few companies that's meeting analyst expectations.

Innovative Industrial Properties: (NYSE: IIPR)

A few months ago, we wrote about IIPR as a story that had been flying under the radar for some time because its not as sexy as other companies in the space. IIPR is basically a landlord within the sector which is great when we consider that even with a revolving door money is always coming in. The added bonus is that it even comes with a dividend.

Cronos Group: (NASDAQ: CRON)

Cron is the second biggest licensed producer in Canada behind Canopy growth in terms of market cap. The reason we like this company is due to its massive cash position thanks in part to its partnership with big tobacco company Altria (MO). At a time when its feast or famine for companies in the sector, a cash position can make the difference to weather storms as well as scoop up distressed companies that need the money, but don't have suitors.

Canopy Growth Corporation: (WEED: CA) | (NYSE: CGC)

CGC like Cronos has a massive investment from another behemoth in constellation Brands which is big alcohol if you weren't aware. While there have been many changes with Canopy in the last year, nothing has changed in terms of STZ's commitment to making money on dwindling alcohol sales and increased cannabis sales.

Disclaimer:

Pursuant to an agreement between an affiliate of MAPH Enterprises, LLC (owners of MarijuanaStocks.com), Midam Ventures LLC and MustGrow Biologics, Midam is being paid $250,000USD for coverage on MustGrow Biologics, for a period from January 8, 2020, to July 8, 2020. We may buy or sell additional shares of MustGrow Biologics in the open market at any time, including before, during or after the Website and Information, to provide public dissemination of favorable Information about MustGrow Biologics. Read our full disclaimer here

