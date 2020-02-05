President, UNITA leader address reforms in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 5 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Wednesday, here, received the leader of UNITA, Adalberto Costa Júnior, with whom he discussed the political, economic and social reforms underway in the country, since August 2017. ,

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Adalberto Júnior stressed that the audience also served to analyze the national reconciliation process, the need for changes to the Constitution and the Electoral Law, as well as the holding of municipal elections, scheduled for this year.

The UNITA leader, who encouraged President João Lourenço to continue the fight against corruption, considered that it was an open dialogue and hopes to continue in the future, with the aim of creating trust and rapprochement between the Government and the opposition.

Adalberto Júnior, elected the third president of UNITA in November 2019, considers that the country needs to build a stable, vigorous and cohesive democracy in its institutions.

On the issues related to national reconciliation, the UNITA leader said that the matter involves the demobilization process of former military personnel, having warned that this process "is not yet concluded".

At the meeting, accompanied by the first vice president of his party, Arlete Chibinda, and the second vice president, Armando Dembo, the UNITA leader took the opportunity to speak about the restitution of his party's assets, under the terms of the peace agreement.

"This is an issue that is penalizing UNITA, and the Government should do more than it has done," he stressed.

It is the first time that the President of the Republic has received an audience, Adalberto Costa Júnior, since he became President of UNITA in replacement of Isaías Samakuva.

UNITA is the second largest party with parliamentary representation in the country. It has 51 deputies, behind the MPLA, which has 150.

