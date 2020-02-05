Golden Predator and Yukon Government Announce Project Coordination Committee Struck for Brewery Creek Mine

/EIN News/ -- This is a joint news release with Yukon Government

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company”) announces the Government of Yukon and Golden Predator Mining Corp. established a project coordination committee pertaining to the Brewery Creek Mine, effective January 6, 2020. The committee had its first meeting during the Mineral Exploration Roundup Mining Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, last month. The committee will enhance communications with respect to the development and production plans for the Brewery Creek project located near Dawson City, Yukon.

The committee will share and exchange information pertaining to the Brewery Creek Mine project in a frank and timely manner. The committee will enable the Government of Yukon and Golden Predator Mining Corp. to each make informed decisions that fall within their respective roles and jurisdiction for the project. This approach to information sharing and exchange also gives the two parties an ongoing ability to coordinate information as Golden Predator advances the project.

Quotes

The Government of Yukon supports and encourages responsible development. Establishing this committee is aimed at ensuring an environmentally and socially responsible operation. Improving the flow of information between the regulator and the company will improve the process and make it more efficient.

– Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources Ranj Pillai

Canada’s Yukon is a premier jurisdiction that has an amazing future capable of realizing on the potential for local wealth creation, employment, training, tax revenue and business development to Yukon communities from mining activities. I am proud to be working with progressive colleagues as we seek the restart of the Brewery Creek Mine, placed in temporary closure in 2002 awaiting the right time to restart activities. The Yukon often seeks innovative solutions and continues to illustrate its dedication to working together on this project and with the mineral sector in the Yukon.

– Golden Predator Chief Executive Officer Janet Lee-Sheriff

Quick facts

Golden Predator Mining Corp. is a gold exploration company with two main projects in Yukon: Brewery Creek and 3 Aces. It is a junior mining company that also owns the Yukon Mint and works with First Nation artists to create gold coin designs with proceeds assisting the artist’s community.





The Brewery Creek Mine is a brownfield heap leach gold mine, or an operation that uses chemicals on piles of ore to leach and retrieve dissolved minerals on ground that has been previously worked. It is located 55 kilometres east of Dawson City and operates with a socio-economic accord with the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation.





The socio-economic accord between Golden Predator and the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation was developed to build on their effective working relationship, foster successful social and economic development for Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation government and citizens while ensuring successful environmental screening, licensing and permitting, financing and construction and operation of the Brewery Creek project.





The committee comprises representatives from Golden Predator, Government of Yukon Mineral Resources branch and the Government of Yukon’s Major Projects Yukon. Major Projects Yukon will provide secretariat functions for the committee.





Between 1996 and 2002, Viceroy Minerals Corporation operated the mine. Golden Predator Mining Corp. took ownership of the mine in 2009.





The Brewery Creek Mine holds a Class 4 Mining Land Use Permit, Quartz Mining License and Water License.

Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator is advancing the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine towards a timely resumption of mining activities in Canada’s Yukon. With established resources grading over 1.0 g/t Gold and a study currently underway by Kappes Cassiday considering the economics of a restart of heap leach operations at the Brewery Creek Mine, 2020 proves to be a pivotal year for the Company. Drilling continues to expand the open-ended resources and untested targets across the 180 km2 brownfield property located 55 km by road from Dawson City, Yukon. The Company has a Socio-Economic Accord with the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation.

The Yukon-based Company-owned processing plant has demonstrated gold recoveries, from the 3 Aces project, of over 85% using a combination of a gravity and water process and an innovative mobile batch cyanide-free process. This ‘green’ gold provides the content for the mintage of .9999 gold coins from the Yukon Mint™, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Predator.

