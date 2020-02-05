Sucrose Esters Market by Application, Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sucrose Esters Market by Application (Food, Personal Care Products, Detergents & Cleaners), Form (Powder, Liquid, Pellet), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sucrose esters market size is projected to grow from USD 76 million in 2019 to USD 106 million by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period.



This study covers the sucrose esters market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and its growth potential across different segments such as application, form, function, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Multifunctional properties of sucrose esters in the food & beverages, personal care, and pharmaceutical industry

The increasing trend of spending on convenience food products in developing countries and multifunctional properties of sucrose esters are the major factors that are projected to drive the growth of the sucrose esters market. However, the cost of reactants remains high during the formulation process of sucrose esters, which is projected to inhibit the growth of the market.

The dairy products subsegment in the food segment dominated the sucrose esters market throughout the forecasted period

Dairy products that witness an increased usage of sucrose esters include milk, ice-creams, flavoured yoghurts, coffee whiteners, and whipping cream. Sucrose esters witness high use in dairy products due to its functions, which include emulsification, aeration, and protein protection. The major benefits of using sucrose as an alternative in dairy products are preventing protein flocculation and improving flavour release.

In ice-creams, sucrose esters help in preventing excessive cohesion of fats during freezing due to stable emulsification. Furthermore, when used in milk, it provides stable emulsion, prevents ring formation, and improves the quality of flavoured canned drinks, such as coffee and chocolate drinks. Due to these factors, the dairy segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The liquid form of sucrose esters is projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Liquid sucrose esters are widely used in dairy-based desserts for enhanced emulsification and stabilization of fat globules. They are also used in flavoured beverages, including flavoured water and dairy-based canned beverages. In addition, they are used as foodstuffs in heat-treated packages or canned products, such as sausages and hams for both meat and fish. In personal care products, liquid sucrose esters are used to reduce the irritation potential of anionic surfactants and improve foam density and stability. Due to these factors, the liquid segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2025. The increasing demand for sucrose esters in food applications is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers in the market in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the rise in awareness about the functional benefits of sucrose esters has led to increased usage in the personal care products segment. They benefit in improving the sensory properties of oil and natural butter, which lead to the growth of the sucrose esters market in countries, such as China, Japan, and India.

According to a study published by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) 2019, the usage of sucrose esters helps in the formation of flavour oil emulsions and stability. This has significantly gained the attention of various manufacturers to increase the production and usage of sucrose esters in the food and personal care industries. According to Adana Food Tech (China), sucrose esters are significant ingredients due to their functional benefits such as emulsification, crystallization, and aeration. The company also stated that the usage of sucrose esters in the Asia Pacific region has drastically increased year on year.

Competitive Landscape



The sucrose esters market comprises major players, such as BASF (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), P&G Chemicals (US), Croda International (UK), Mitsubishi Chemicals (Japan), Sisterna (Netherlands), Stearinerie Dubois (France), Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku (Japan), Alfa Chemicals (UK), FELDA IFFCO (US), World Chem Industries (India), Compass Foods (Singapore), and Zhejiang Synose Tech (China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these players in the sucrose esters market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Sucrose Esters Market

4.2 Market for Sucrose Esters: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia Pacific: Sucrose Esters Market, By Application & Key Country

4.4 Sucrose Esters Market, By Application & Region

4.5 Sucrose Esters Market in Food, By Type

4.6 Sucrose Esters Market in Personal Care Products, By Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Multifunctional Properties of Sucrose Esters

5.2.1.2 Increase in Trends for Consuming Convenience Foods in the Developing Nations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Cost of Reactants During the Formulation Process

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Consumer Shift Toward Dairy Alternatives

5.2.3.2 Production of Sustainable Green Eco-Friendly Surfactant Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Competition From Substitutes Such as Lecithin, Sorbitan Esters, and Monoglycerides

5.2.4.2 Criticalities in the Manufacturing Process of Sucrose Esters

5.3 Value Chain

5.4 Yc Shift

5.5 Regulatory Framework

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 North America

5.5.3 Europe



6 Sucrose Ester Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Food

6.2.1 Bakery Products

6.2.1.1 Sucrose Esters Act as an Alternative Source to Eggs in Baking

6.2.2 Confectioneries

6.2.2.1 Sucrose Esters Improve Emulsification of Molten Sugar and Oil in Confectioneries, Making Them Less Adhesive on Consumption

6.2.3 Dairy Products

6.2.3.1 Sucrose Esters are Used to Improve the Flavor Releases in Dairy Products

6.2.4 Cereals

6.2.4.1 They Help to Obtain the Tenderness and Desirable Structure of Breakfast Cereals

6.2.5 Soups & Sauces

6.2.5.1 Various Functional Benefits Such as Emulsification, Stabilization, and Dispersion Increase Their Demand in Soups & Sauces

6.2.6 Beverages

6.2.6.1 They Find Higher Usage in Fruit-Flavored Beverages and Soft Drinks

6.2.7 Meat Products

6.2.7.1 Sucrose Esters Improve the Tenderness and Avoid Dehydration, Shrinkage, and Oil Loss in Sausages, Hams, and Canned Meat Products

6.2.8 Other Types

6.2.8.1 Sucrose Esters are Used Increasingly Across Many Food Types Owing to Their Functional Benefits

6.3 Personal Care Products

6.3.1 Cosmetics

6.3.1.1 Their Neutral Odor and Taste Encourage the Usage of Sucrose Esters

6.3.2 Other Types

6.3.2.1 Sucrose Esters Act as A Natural Emulsifier in Body Lotions, Shampoos, and Conditioners

6.4 Detergents & Cleansers

6.4.1 Growth in Popularity of Sucrose Esters Among Manufacturers has Led to the Rise in Demand for Sucrose Esters in Detergents and Cleaning Products

6.5 Other Applications

6.5.1 Sucrose Esters Improve the Fluidity of the Chemical Powders



7 Market for Sucrose Esters, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Powder

7.2.1 Powdered Sucrose Esters are Largely Used in Food Applications

7.3 Liquid

7.3.1 Liquid Esters are Widely Used in Dairy-Based Desserts for Better Emulsification and Stabilization of Fat Globules

7.4 Pellet

7.4.1 The Pellet Form of Sucrose Esters is Preferred in Personal Care Products



8 Market for Sucrose Esters, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Protein & Starch Interaction

8.3 Antimicrobial Property

8.4 Controlled Sugar Crystallization

8.5 Emulsification

8.6 Aeration



9 Market for Sucrose Esters, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Natural Ingredients to Drive the Growth of the Food and Personal Care Products Segment in the US Sucrose Esters Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 The Regulations Introduced in Canada to Gain Momentum in the Sucrose Esters Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Increase in Demand in the US for Mexican Dairy Products to Create Growth Opportunities for Sucrose Ester Manufacturers

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Growing Awareness Among Manufacturers Fuels the Market for Sucrose Esters in the Country

9.3.2 Italy

9.3.2.1 High Functional Benefits of Sucrose Esters to Boost the Market in the Country

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Bakery and Dairy Sectors are Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Sucrose Esters Market in the UK

9.3.4 France

9.3.4.1 High Purchasing Power Among the French Leads to High-Quality Standards

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 The Functional Benefits of Sucrose Esters in Spanish Cuisines Drive the Market Growth

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.3.6.1 The Growth of the Bakery Industry is Attributed to the Demand for Sucrose Esters in the Country

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.3.7.1 Modernization in the Region is Projected to Fuel the Market Growth During the Forecast Period

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Growing Awareness About Sucrose Esters Boosts the Production Among Chinese Manufacturers

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Changes in Lifestyles to Boost the Demand for Sucrose Esters

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 The Benefits of Sucrose Esters in the Food and Agrochemical Industries Fuel the Market Growth in the Country

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials to Multinational Players in the Country

9.5.2 Colombia

9.5.2.1 Rise in the Number of Health-Conscious Consumers in the Country to Drive the Demand for Sucrose Esters

9.5.3 Rest of South America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 Middle East

9.6.1.1 Changing Lifestyle in the Middle East Impacts the Consumption Patterns, Which Led A Boost for Sucrose Esters

9.6.2 Africa

9.6.2.1 Global Demand for Sucrose Esters Boosts the Market in Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3 Innovators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Start-Up Microquadrants

10.3.1 Progressive Companies

10.3.2 Starting Blocks

10.3.3 Responsive Companies

10.3.4 Dynamic Companies

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launches

10.4.2 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.2 Evonik Industries

11.3 P&G Chemicals

11.4 Croda International

11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

11.6 Sisterna

11.7 Alfa Chemicals

11.8 Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku

11.9 FELDA IFFCO

11.10 World Chem Industries

11.11 Compass Foods

11.12 Stearinerie Dubois

11.13 Zhejiang Synose Tech

11.14 Guangxi Gaotong Food Technology

11.15 Sinerga

11.16 Guanzhou Zio Chemical

11.17 Adana Food Tech

11.18 Alchemy Ingredients

11.19 B Joshi Agrochem Pharma

11.20 Alfa Aesar



