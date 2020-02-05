The ITA Partners with InsNerds to Enhance Program for ITA LIVE 2020

InsNerds will participate in sessions, create original content via live streaming podcasts, and gain the ability to offer registration discounts to insurers in the InsNerds network.

/EIN News/ -- YAPHANK, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insurance Technology Association (ITA) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Insurance Nerds (InsNerds) focused on enhancing the program and engagement at this year’s ITA LIVE 2020 executive event, to be held April 5-7, 2020, at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, FL.

“ITA LIVE is not and never will be a ‘big tent’ event,” said Jim Daggett, executive director of ITA . “We are focused on creating opportunities for insurance executives to have one-on-one conversations with peers, think more innovatively through exposure to new solutions for existing problems, hear from vendors or service providers doing things differently, and leverage new networks to recruit amazing talent. I’m looking forward to the energy and content our friends from InsNerds will bring to the table this year.”

The partnership with InsNerds will offer insurance executives within the InsNerds network discounted attendance to ITA LIVE, and InsNerds co-founders Carly Burnham, Tony Cañas , and Nick Lamparelli will participate in sessions during the event as well. Additionally, InsNerds will be creating unique and valuable content while onsite by interviewing attendees and conference sponsors in a special edition of the popular “Profiles in Risk” podcast.

“ITA and InsNerds sit at the intersection of insurance and technology, and this partnership makes a lot of sense for both organizations,” said Carly Burnham, co-founder and chief editor of InsNerds . “We believe the ITA’s members, readers of ITA Pro, and attendees of ITA LIVE will benefit from the content we provide and from the interactions with members of the InsNerds network who participate this year.”

ITA LIVE 2020 will focus on the practicalities of preparing your business for adopting and implementing the latest insurtech advances. With more than 20 interactive presentations, panel discussions, and roundtables, a wide range of insurtech topics will be examined, including:

Getting your house in order to start really leveraging insurtech;

Navigating the regulatory and privacy requirements that can hinder data use;

Insurtech in the field: Real-life use cases of how carriers are using tech tools to galvanize their businesses;

Startups vs. Carriers: Conversations between insurtechs and carriers; and

Creating an exemplary customer experience.

This year’s ITA LIVE will also feature energetic keynote presentations delivered by high-profile InsurTech influencers Dr. Robin Kiera of Digitalscouting , Rusty Sproat of FIGO Pet Insurance , and Tim Attia of Slice .

For more information about ITA membership, this year’s ITA LIVE agenda, or to register, please visit the ITA website at www.itapro.org .

About the ITA

The Insurance Technology Association provides members with opportunities to collaborate, educate, network, share and use knowledge related to insurance technology. The ITA provides the insurance technology community with a resource solely dedicated to serving this specialized sector of the industry. Publications and educational programs created by the ITA are geared to anyone interested in or charged with evaluating, implementing or marketing insurance-specific technology systems or services. For more information, please visit www.itapro.org .

About Insurance Nerds

Insurance Nerds is the go-to source of transformational talent delivery and career management in the insurance ecosystem. With a background in traditional insurance via careers at Nationwide and other leading insurers, co-founders Carly Burnham and Tony Cañas set out to build a community dedicated to the education and advancement of insurance professionals both new and old. Today, via the Insurance Nerds website, an active Slack channel, the “Profiles in Risk” podcast, and various blog, article, and book publishing initiatives, Insurance Nerds is a positive voice providing insights into and influence over the potential future and direction of this important industry. For more information, please visit www.insnerds.com .

Media Contact:

Jim Daggett

Insurance Technology Association

jim@itapro.org or 631-241-3301



