R4G Launches Fun Purpose Driven Service 4 Seasons and 4 Reasons to Give Back
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency retained for searches by Companies; will donate proceeds to 1 cause every season and improve the lives of L.A. residents.
According Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are using our talent for good by putting purpose before profit first. We love to work with companies that share our values; looking to hire talented professionals and help generate proceeds to make LA a Great Place to Live...start today."
How Companies Participate Today
1. Email an open job at your company (Accounting, Engineering, IT) to carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.
2. Recruiting for Good finds a talented professional for the company, and is payed its placement fee.
3. Upon completion of 90 days, R4G will donate $1800 to one of the causes being supported in that season.
Have Fun for Good...Join 4 Seasons & 4 Reasons to Give Back
1. Spring 2020, 'We're Celebrating Women' (100th Anniversary of Women's March), donate to women nonprofits.
2. Summer 2020, Celebrating Kids Who Love to Use Tech for Good (help fund STEM Summer Camp Scholarships).
3. Fall 2020, Honor Veterans and Sacrifices Made By Families (help fund Thanksgiving Dinners for Veterans).
4. Winter 2020, 'Grateful for All that We Have' and Teach Kids to Appreciate Life (fund Sunday school scholarships).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're having fun using Recruiting for Good to help professionals find jobs they love, and companies help us give back....thank you."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, having fun finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for LA causes, and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.