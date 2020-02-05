R4G Launches Fun Purpose Driven Service 4 Seasons and 4 Reasons to Give Back

Share With Family and Friends in LA We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com How We Have Fun for Good...

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency retained for searches by Companies; will donate proceeds to 1 cause every season and improve the lives of L.A. residents.

We are grateful for companies that use recruiting for good to find talented professionals great jobs; and help us generate proceeds to do good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to fund LA causes. The staffing agency works collaboratively with companies that love to give back to community and enhance lives. R4G is inspiring L.A. to celebrate life differently thru 4 Seasons and 4 Reasons to Give Back According Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are using our talent for good by putting purpose before profit first. We love to work with companies that share our values; looking to hire talented professionals and help generate proceeds to make LA a Great Place to Live...start today."How Companies Participate Today1. Email an open job at your company (Accounting, Engineering, IT) to carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.2. Recruiting for Good finds a talented professional for the company, and is payed its placement fee.3. Upon completion of 90 days, R4G will donate $1800 to one of the causes being supported in that season. Have Fun for Good ...Join 4 Seasons & 4 Reasons to Give Back1. Spring 2020, 'We're Celebrating Women' (100th Anniversary of Women's March), donate to women nonprofits.2. Summer 2020, Celebrating Kids Who Love to Use Tech for Good (help fund STEM Summer Camp Scholarships).3. Fall 2020, Honor Veterans and Sacrifices Made By Families (help fund Thanksgiving Dinners for Veterans).4. Winter 2020, 'Grateful for All that We Have' and Teach Kids to Appreciate Life (fund Sunday school scholarships).Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're having fun using Recruiting for Good to help professionals find jobs they love, and companies help us give back....thank you."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, having fun finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for LA causes, and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com



