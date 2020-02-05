/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Pay TV and OTT Video in Emerging Asia-Pacific: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Retail revenue from OTT services in emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP) will grow more rapidly than that from traditional pay-TV services in the next 5 years.



This forecast report analyses how IPTV and OTT video compare as they compete for consumer spend in the region. It presents the scale of, and differences between, these dynamics in China, India and other countries in the region.



This report provides:

forecasts for the number of pay-TV households and services, premium OTT video users, their retail revenue (spend) and average spend per user (ASPU)

forecasts split by pay-TV platform: cable (analogue and digital), IPTV, pay DTT, satellite, and operator OTT; operator OTT and third-party OTT are split by category of OTT video service - linear channels, linear events, TVoD (rental), TVoD (ownership) and SVoD

forecasts for seven individual countries and the EMAP region as a whole.

Key Metrics

Pay-TV households and connections

OTT video users

Retail revenue (spend)

ASPU

Pay-TV is split by the following access technologies:

cable (analogue and digital, CATV)

IPTV

pay digital terrestrial TV (DTT)

satellite (DTH)

operator OTT

third-party (non-operator) OTT

OTT video is split as follows:

linear - channels (paid-for and free)

linear - events

TVoD (rental and ownership)

SVoD (paid-for and free)

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary



The traditional pay-TV retail revenue in emerging Asia-Pacific will peak in 2023

Cable TV retail revenue will stop growing during the forecast period, the growth in satellite revenue will stall and IPTV will account for future revenue growth

Retail revenue from both traditional pay-TV and OTT video will grow in almost all countries in EMAP, but OTT video will now account for the majority of growth



2. Regional trends



Geographical coverage: traditional pay-TV penetration varies significantly by country; the household penetration of premium operator OTT services is low

Traditional pay-TV take-up will saturate during the forecast period; operator OTT services will generate almost as much revenue as traditional pay-TV by 2024

OTT video retail revenue will be dominated by SVoD because many linear services are being bundled free of charge, rather than paid for separately

Customers will migrate away from cable and satellite and towards IPTV; new revenue growth will come from IP services

SVoD will continue to be the most important type of OTT video service in the region during the forecast period, primarily due to China's scale



3. Country-level trends



China: China Mobile's IPTV licences have created a step-change in the market: the future for IPTV is positive and cable TV will flounder

China: BAT have boosted the number of paying subscribers to their OTT video services; there will be 397 million OTT video users in 2024 as a result

India: the New Tariff Order creates a less favourable commercial market for pay-TV providers, so they are looking towards OTT for revenue growth

India: OTT video continues to be consumed primarily for free; the future of paid-for services depends on how operators approach bundling

Indonesia: the second- and third-largest players are likely to drive price competition, but the incumbent, Telkom, will grow its customer base

Indonesia: bundling OTT video services alongside telecoms services for free is the norm

Malaysia: Astro still dominates the pay-TV and OTT market, and Telekom Malaysia's future role in TV is unclear

Malaysia: free bundling of OTT video services is commonplace



4. Forecast methodology and assumptions



Our spend forecasts focus on the direct flow of money between consumers and OTT video providers

How we classify OTT video services in this forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxsb7m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.