PerimeterX Expands Executive Leadership Team to Fuel Growth and Drive Scale

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX, the leading provider of application security solutions that keep web businesses safe in the digital world, has made two key additions to its executive team as the company positions itself for continued growth. Kim DeCarlis has joined PerimeterX as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and David Brown as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These newly created C-level roles report directly to PerimeterX co-founder and CEO, Omri Iluz and are responsible for accelerating the company’s growth.



DeCarlis brings over 25 years of go-to-market experience to the company, including a unique combination of product marketing, brand building and high-tech sales skills. Most recently, DeCarlis was CMO of Gigamon, a $360M provider of network traffic management solutions for security, application management and network management. Prior to that she was CMO at Imperva which grew over 60 percent during her tenure, led the worldwide marketing organization at BMC and was the VP of Corporate Marketing at Citrix. Early career experience includes marketing roles at Saba, Documentum and Xerox, and sales roles at IBM. She leads all aspects of marketing globally and contributes to company strategy.



David Brown has deep expertise developing best-in-class sales teams and driving significant revenue growth. Prior to joining PerimeterX, he served as the Senior VP of Sales at Firemon, a leader in security policy management solutions for hybrid cloud enterprises, where he led the sales team, the services provider group, and the rebuild of the company’s EMEA and APAC businesses. Prior to Firemon he was VP of Sales at DataStax, a provider of distributed data management products. He has also held Sales leadership roles at DynaTrace, Commvault and Symantec. Brown is responsible for developing and executing a scalable sales and partnership strategy at PerimeterX.

“Kim and Dave are tremendous additions to the PerimeterX executive team as we extend our platform and expand into new markets,” said Omri Iluz, co-founder and CEO of PerimeterX. “Their backgrounds in security and high-growth companies are a perfect fit for us as we execute on our vision and empower our customers to unleash the power of the web to build their digital businesses. We are excited to have them on board and to leverage their collective experience as we move into the next phase of growth for our company.”

About PerimeterX

PerimeterX is the leading provider of application security solutions that keep your business safe in the digital world. Delivered as a service, the company’s Bot Defender, Code Defender and Page Defender solutions detect risks to your web applications and proactively manage them, freeing you to focus on growth and innovation. Bringing together an elite engineering team, security research to continually update its solutions with current intelligence, and best-in-class customer enablement and support, the world’s largest and most reputable websites and mobile applications count on PerimeterX to safeguard their consumers’ digital experience. PerimeterX is headquartered in San Mateo, California and at www.perimeterx.com .

