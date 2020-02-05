Are These Marijuana Stocks Big Gainers This Week?

February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past few weeks marijuana stocks have shown themselves to be quite formidable proponents of gains. Many of the leading pot stocks to watch have begun to post solid positive momentum in the face of last year's adversity. Much of this is due to the psychological shifts that have turned a new leaf since the beginning of the year. Additionally, many investors are now focused on investing in the future of the industry rather than gambling on the potential of short term gains. For this reason, many key pot stocks are now being watched as long term investments rather than last year's high volatility swing trades.

With this in mind, a large portion of the industry is still operating off of this high volatility which is something to watch out for unless that is one's investor style. But, with so many different marijuana stocks to watch spanning all of the different sectors of the industry, it seems as though there is a right pot stock for every investor. It all truly comes down to what one's financial goals are and the temporal terms that one is willing to invest upon. With this in mind, finding and securing the right pot stock investment can be done in an easier way than ever before.

Vertical Integration is Key for This Pot Stock

Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF Stock Report) (LHS ) is one of the leading vertically integrated MSOs working out of the U.S. market. The company recently opened its 23rd store which is quite a large milestone for the industry that it resides in. The company has had some heavy ties to the Floridian cannabis market as it sees it as having a massive amount of potential for the next few years. Liberty Health, however, is one of only a handful of companies that have moved into this market wholly due to the potential that resides there.

Moving forward, it seems as though the company is waiting on the potential of recreational legalization to guide its future decisions in that specific East Coast area. With around CA$6.9 million in net income for the most recent quarter, the company continues to look like it is doing well on the profits front. This number also represents double where the company was in net income from the same time last year. With that in mind, the company remains a key pot stock to watch moving forward.

Another Key Pot Stock to Watch

CannTrust Holdings (CTST Stock Report) is a key pot stock that is listed on a large U.S. exchange. The company has shown some sizable gains in the past few weeks, but this is still overshadowed by some massive losses that it took on during the 2019 year. Those losses resulted in the company losing around 81% of its value in only the year-long period. Currently, the company still remains up in the air as to whether or not it is a pot stock to watch.

There really are no feasible reasons for the recent gains that it took on, but sometimes that is a good thing to look out for. Additionally, the company is still dealing with the fallout from some unlicensed growing operations that resulted in the aforementioned last year losses. For these reasons, the company is an interesting pot stock to watch, but it is definitely worth a long consideration before actually investing.

The post Are These Marijuana Stocks Big Gainers This Week? appeared first on Marijuana Stocks | Cannabis Investments and News. Roots of a Budding Industry.(TM).

