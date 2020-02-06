Wells of Life’s Run4Water to Save Lives in Uganda

Water well in Uganda Start of the 2019 5K Race Run4Water Team in 2019

Wells of Life presents its fifth annual Run4Water on Sunday, April 26 at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley, California

Wells of Life is based on the belief that water is a basic human right and should be available to all people” — Wells of Life Founder Nick Jordan

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wells of Life presents its fifth annual Run4Water on Sunday, April 26 at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley. Over 1000 participants are expected to support the Irvine-based nonprofit which aims to fund 20 water wells and 15 Healthy Village Programs for rural communities in Uganda, East Africa. Each well costs $6,000 and saves countless lives by providing clean water for over 1,000 villagers for about 25 years.Run4Water is a sanctioned 5K run and a 1K fun run/walk with exhibit booths, refreshments and entertainment. While fundraising teams are encouraged, individuals are welcome and all registered participants receive an official race time, t-shirt and medal.What: Fifth Annual Run4Water 5K/1KWhere: Mile Square Regional Park; 16801 Euclid St in Fountain Valley, CA 92708. Parking is available by entering the Edinger entrance on the north side of the park. There is a short walk to the event area or a drop-off location is available.When: Sunday, April 26, 20207:00 a.m. - Registration/Festival Opens8:30 a.m. - Opening Ceremony9:00 a.m. - 5K Race Start 9:10 a.m. - 1K Race Start11:00 a.m. - Event ConclusionWho: All are welcome but many teams include school groups, churches, businesses and families promoting camaraderie and teamwork while saving lives in Africa.Cost: 5K Run is $40 and 1K is $25. Teams are encouraged to meet a $6000 fundraising goal. Register online at www.wellsoflife.org or email to request sponsor or volunteer details at info@wellsoflife.org.Wells of Life is based on the belief that water is a basic human right and should be available to all people. Founded in 2008, the Irvine-based Christian nonprofit organization views access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene as the catalyst that drives change and transforms community life for Africa’s poorest and most vulnerable people. For more information, visit www.wellsoflife.org ###

Run4Water



