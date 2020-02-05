Printing & Writing Paper Industry Review 2007-2018 and Outlook to 2025 - Global Market Projected to Depress to 86M Tonnes by the End of 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World - Printing And Writing Paper - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Depressed by shrinking demand for printing and writing paper worldwide, the market is expected to continue its downward consumption trend over the next seven years. The performance of the market is forecast to contract with an anticipated CAGR of -1.7% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to depress the market volume to 86M tonnes by the end of 2025.



Consumption By Country



The countries with the highest volumes of printing and writing paper consumption in 2018 were China (23M tonnes), the U.S. (15M tonnes) and Japan (7.8M tonnes), together accounting for 48% of global consumption. Germany, India, France, the UK, Italy, Indonesia, and Mexico lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 23%.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of printing and writing paper consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by India, while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the consumption figures.



In value terms, China ($24.2B), the U.S. ($14.3B) and Japan ($7.2B) were the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2018, together comprising 44% of the global market.



The countries with the highest levels of printing and writing paper per capita consumption in 2018 were Germany (72 kg per person), Japan (62 kg per person) and the U.S. (45 kg per person).

Production 2007-2018



In 2018, the amount of printing and writing paper produced worldwide amounted to 99.6M tonnes, reducing by -2.8% against the previous year. Overall, printing and writing paper production continues to indicate a slight downturn. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when production volume increased by 7.2% year-to-year. The global printing and writing paper production peaked at 120M tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, production failed to regain its momentum.



In value terms, printing and writing paper production totaled $95.9B in 2018 estimated in export prices. In general, printing and writing paper production continues to indicate a slight decline. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when production volume increased by 7.2% y-o-y. The global printing and writing paper production peaked at $122.9B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, production remained at a lower figure.

Production By Country



The country with the largest volume of printing and writing paper production was China (26M tonnes), comprising approx. 26% of total production. Moreover, printing and writing paper production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the world's second-largest producer, the U.S. (12M tonnes), twofold. Japan (7.9M tonnes) ranked third in terms of total production with a 7.9% share.



From 2007 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of volume in China totaled +2.5%. In other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the U.S. (-5.1% per year) and Japan (-3.5% per year).

Exports 2007-2018



Global exports totaled 44M tonnes in 2018, growing by 3.9% against the previous year. In general, printing and writing paper exports, however, continue to indicate a slight slump. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by 8.4% y-o-y. The global exports peaked at 52M tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, exports remained at a lower figure.



In value terms, printing and writing paper exports totaled $38.6B in 2018. Over the period under review, printing and writing paper exports, however, continue to indicate a temperate descent. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 with an increase of 10% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global printing and writing paper exports reached their peak figure at $51.5B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country



Germany (5,238K tonnes) and Finland (5,170K tonnes) represented the main exporters of printing and writing paper in 2018, resulting at near 12% and 12% of total exports, respectively. Indonesia (3,370K tonnes) held the next position in the ranking, followed by China (3,167K tonnes), Sweden (2,660K tonnes), Austria (2,429K tonnes) and Canada (2,424K tonnes). All these countries together took approx. 32% share of total exports. Belgium (1,944K tonnes), the U.S. (1,733K tonnes), Italy (1,671K tonnes), Portugal (1,518K tonnes) and South Korea (1,440K tonnes) took a minor share of total exports.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of exports, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the largest printing and writing paper markets worldwide were Germany ($5B), Finland ($4B) and Indonesia ($3B), together accounting for 31% of global exports. China, Austria, Sweden, Canada, the U.S., Italy, Portugal, Belgium, and South Korea lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 41%.



China recorded the highest growth rate of exports, among the main exporting countries over the last eleven years, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country



In 2018, the average printing and writing paper export price amounted to $876 per tonne, growing by 6.2% against the previous year. In general, the printing and writing paper export price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 an increase of 8.6% against the previous year. In that year, the average export prices for printing and writing paper attained their peak level of $1,017 per tonne. From 2009 to 2018, the growth in terms of the average export prices for printing and writing paper failed to regain its momentum.



Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2018, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Portugal ($984 per tonne) and the U.S. ($972 per tonne), while Belgium ($739 per tonne) and Sweden ($743 per tonne) were amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the export price figures.

Imports 2007-2018



In 2018, the global printing and writing paper imports amounted to 41M tonnes, surging by 1.7% against the previous year. Over the period under review, printing and writing paper imports, however, continue to indicate a mild shrinkage. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when imports increased by 7.4% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global printing and writing paper imports attained their peak figure at 50M tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2018, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.



In value terms, printing and writing paper imports amounted to $37.3B in 2018. In general, printing and writing paper imports, however, continue to indicate a temperate slump. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2018 with an increase of 8.2% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global printing and writing paper imports reached their peak figure at $52B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2018, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country



Germany (4,438K tonnes) and the U.S. (4,435K tonnes) represented the key importers of printing and writing paper in 2018, reaching approx. 11% and 11% of total imports, respectively. The UK (2,289K tonnes) ranks next in terms of the total imports with a 5.5% share, followed by France (5.5%). Belgium (1,712K tonnes), Italy (1,438K tonnes), India (1,257K tonnes), Spain (1,198K tonnes), Poland (1,172K tonnes), China (1,098K tonnes), Turkey (944K tonnes) and Mexico (928K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by India, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the largest printing and writing paper importing markets worldwide were the U.S. ($4B), Germany ($3.7B) and France ($2.1B), together accounting for 26% of global imports. The UK, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Spain, China, India, Mexico and Turkey lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 28%.



India recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to imports, among the main importing countries over the last eleven years, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country



The average printing and writing paper import price stood at $903 per tonne in 2018, growing by 6.4% against the previous year. In general, the printing and writing paper import price, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 when the average import price increased by 8.2% against the previous year. The global import price peaked at $1,064 per tonne in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2018, import prices failed to regain their momentum.



Average prices varied noticeably amongst the major importing countries. In 2018, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in Mexico ($962 per tonne) and China ($941 per tonne), while India ($806 per tonne) and Belgium ($807 per tonne) were amongst the lowest.



From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the import price figures.



