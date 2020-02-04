When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 04, 2020 FDA Publish Date: February 04, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Whole Foods Market Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Bundt Cake and Chocolate Dipped Cookies

Company Announcement

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling select bundt cakes and chocolate dipped cookies from stores in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and Washington D.C. because they contain undeclared milk.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and Washington D.C. The bundt cakes and cookies were available in the bakery department and sold in clear plastic packaging with Whole Foods Market scale labels. The cookies were also available on self-serve cookie displays and sold by the pound. The affected products can be identified by the following information.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Product Code (begins with) Product Best by Dates Through 221287 Chocolate Fudge Mini Bundt Cake Feb 08 2020 245162 Marble Bundt Cake Feb 08 2020 233579 Dark Chocolate Dipped Almond Horn Cookie Feb 17 2020 248454 Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon Cookie Feb 08 2020

Customers who purchased these products at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.